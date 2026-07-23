One of Friedrich Rückert’s poems argued for privacy during the creative process. No wonder the lyrics resonated with Gustav Mahler, who was inspired to create “Do Not Look Into My Songs.” ***** Starring: *JAMES LURIE as the voice of Gustav Mahler *LAURA GRAGTMANS as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner Guests include: *THOMAS HAMPSON - Foremost Baritone and Opera Star *MARILYN McCOY - Columbia University, New York ***** Support us on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/u91819874/membership See the new EMBRACE EVERYTHING MUG on our website: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/donate.html For a tax-deductible one-time contribution, support us on FRACTURED ATLAS: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/embrace-everything-the-world-of-gustav-mahler Consider joining the FRIENDS OF MAHLER CIRCLE with a gift of $5,000 or more. Donors at this level get a dinner in New York City with host Aaron Cohen and actor James Lurie (the voice of Mahler). Contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org and we’ll send further details. Contributions of any size are appreciated. For more information, contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org ***** EMBRACE EVERYTHING WEBSITE www.theworldofgustavmahler.org EMBRACE EVERYTHING SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theworldofgustavmahler Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldofgustavmahler/ X: https://x.com/worldofmahler Bluesky :https://bsky.app/profile/worldofmahler.bsky.social BONUS CONTENT: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/extras.html PODCAST LINKS: Apple Podcasts: apple.co/3YU4tWn Spotify: spoti.fi/3TjHfb7

In Friedrich Rückert’s poem “At Midnight,” Gustav Mahler found the perfect lyrics to pair with his haunting score. The combination illustrates Mahler’s ongoing questioning of faith and search for God. ***** Starring: *JAMES LURIE as the voice of Gustav Mahler Guests include: *THOMAS HAMPSON - Foremost Baritone and Opera Star *MARILYN McCOY - Columbia University, New York ***** Support us on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/u91819874/membership See the new EMBRACE EVERYTHING MUG on our website: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/donate.html For a tax-deductible one-time contribution, support us on FRACTURED ATLAS: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/embrace-everything-the-world-of-gustav-mahler Consider joining the FRIENDS OF MAHLER CIRCLE with a gift of $5,000 or more. Donors at this level get a dinner in New York City with host Aaron Cohen and actor James Lurie (the voice of Mahler). Contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org and we’ll send further details. Contributions of any size are appreciated. For more information, contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org ***** EMBRACE EVERYTHING WEBSITE www.theworldofgustavmahler.org EMBRACE EVERYTHING SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theworldofgustavmahler Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldofgustavmahler/ X: https://x.com/worldofmahler Bluesky :https://bsky.app/profile/worldofmahler.bsky.social BONUS CONTENT: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/extras.html PODCAST LINKS: Apple Podcasts: apple.co/3YU4tWn Spotify: spoti.fi/3TjHfb7

“I Am Lost to the World” is widely considered Gustav Mahler’s greatest song. In this episode we discover why it continues to move listeners so profoundly. ***** Starring: *JAMES LURIE as the voice of Gustav Mahler *LAURA GRAGTMANS as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner Guests include: *THOMAS HAMPSON - Foremost Baritone and Opera Star *MARILYN McCOY - Columbia University, New York *MIRIAM PASTOR BURGOS - Solo English Horn, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam ***** Support us on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/u91819874/membership See the new EMBRACE EVERYTHING MUG on our website: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/donate.html For a tax-deductible one-time contribution, support us on FRACTURED ATLAS: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/embrace-everything-the-world-of-gustav-mahler Consider joining the FRIENDS OF MAHLER CIRCLE with a gift of $5,000 or more. Donors at this level get a dinner in New York City with host Aaron Cohen and actor James Lurie (the voice of Mahler). Contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org and we’ll send further details. Contributions of any size are appreciated. For more information, contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org ***** EMBRACE EVERYTHING WEBSITE www.theworldofgustavmahler.org EMBRACE EVERYTHING SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theworldofgustavmahler Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldofgustavmahler/ X: https://x.com/worldofmahler Bluesky :https://bsky.app/profile/worldofmahler.bsky.social BONUS CONTENT: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/extras.html PODCAST LINKS: Apple Podcasts: apple.co/3YU4tWn Spotify: spoti.fi/3TjHfb7

The only love song Gustav Mahler ever wrote was “If You Love for Beauty.” It was a gift for his wife Alma during their first summer together in 1902. ***** Starring: *JAMES LURIE as the voice of Gustav Mahler Guests include: *THOMAS HAMPSON - Foremost Baritone and Opera Star *MARILYN McCOY - Columbia University, New York ***** Support us on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/u91819874/membership See the new EMBRACE EVERYTHING MUG on our website: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/donate.html For a tax-deductible one-time contribution, support us on FRACTURED ATLAS: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/embrace-everything-the-world-of-gustav-mahler Consider joining the FRIENDS OF MAHLER CIRCLE with a gift of $5,000 or more. Donors at this level get a dinner in New York City with host Aaron Cohen and actor James Lurie (the voice of Mahler). Contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org and we’ll send further details. Contributions of any size are appreciated. For more information, contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org ***** EMBRACE EVERYTHING WEBSITE www.theworldofgustavmahler.org EMBRACE EVERYTHING SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theworldofgustavmahler Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldofgustavmahler/ X: https://x.com/worldofmahler Bluesky :https://bsky.app/profile/worldofmahler.bsky.social BONUS CONTENT: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/extras.html PODCAST LINKS: Apple Podcasts: apple.co/3YU4tWn Spotify: spoti.fi/3TjHfb7

“The Rückert Lieder” were an integral milestone on Gustav Mahler’s journey to his Fifth Symphony. In this episode we demonstrate the musical and philosophical connections. ***** Starring: *JAMES LURIE as the voice of Gustav Mahler *LAURA GRAGTMANS as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner *DOMINIC COMPERATORE as the voice of Bruno Walter *JACK BERENHOLTZ as the voice of Paul Bekker Guests include: *THOMAS HAMPSON - Foremost Baritone and Opera Star *MARILYN McCOY - Columbia University, New York ***** Support us on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/u91819874/membership See the new EMBRACE EVERYTHING MUG on our website: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/donate.html For a tax-deductible one-time contribution, support us on FRACTURED ATLAS: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/embrace-everything-the-world-of-gustav-mahler Consider joining the FRIENDS OF MAHLER CIRCLE with a gift of $5,000 or more. Donors at this level get a dinner in New York City with host Aaron Cohen and actor James Lurie (the voice of Mahler). Contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org and we’ll send further details. Contributions of any size are appreciated. For more information, contact us at support@theworldofgustavmahler.org ***** EMBRACE EVERYTHING WEBSITE www.theworldofgustavmahler.org EMBRACE EVERYTHING SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theworldofgustavmahler Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldofgustavmahler/ X: https://x.com/worldofmahler Bluesky :https://bsky.app/profile/worldofmahler.bsky.social BONUS CONTENT: https://www.theworldofgustavmahler.org/extras.html PODCAST LINKS: Apple Podcasts: apple.co/3YU4tWn Spotify: spoti.fi/3TjHfb7

About Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler

About Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler

About Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler

The Embrace Everything podcast series is an exploration and celebration of the music of Gustav Mahler. Throughout his life Mahler insisted that music had to, literally, embrace everything. This makes his compositions unusually rich in what they offer both audience and musicians. It’s often delightfully quirky one moment and then deeply tragic the next. Mahler did not shy away from introducing the most low-brow, commonplace musical tune alongside the most radiantly sublime words in all of spiritual literature. Gustav Mahler meant what he said: music has to embrace everything.Each season of the series explores a different Mahler symphony. The series already includes more than 100 interviews with leading conductors, music scholars, and orchestral musicians—all of whom have extensive first-hand experience with the music, offering an abundance of insights into just what makes Mahler’s music so unique. Additionally, comments from Mahler and his contemporaries are read by actors throughout the programs. Each episode explores how Mahler drew not just from the world of music but from the other arts, from the world of nature, and from life itself. Anything that attracted Mahler’s attention was liable to find its way into the music. How did he do this? That’s something each episode investigates.Interviews thus far include members of the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Berlin Philharmonic, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Vienna Philharmonic, and the London Symphony Orchestra.Embrace Everything has topped podcast charts around the world. The series reached #1 on the Apple Music Commentary, Music History, or Music charts in more than 25 countries and has won 15 international awards in the last three years.