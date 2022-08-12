Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler

Podcast Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler
Aaron Cohen
The Embrace Everything podcast series is an exploration and celebration of the music of Gustav Mahler. Throughout his life, Mahler insisted that music had to, l... More
Available Episodes

  • Movement Six - What Love Tells Me
    In the sixth and final movement of Gustav Mahler's Third Symphony, he reaches the top rung on his ladder of consciousness. This glorious adagio is Mahler's celebration of God's perfect love.Starring James Lurie as the voice of Gustav Mahler, Paul Hecht as the voice of Friedrich Nietzsche, Laura Gragtmans as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner, Robert Fass as the voice of Siegfried Lipiner, Billy Lyons as the voice of Arthur Schopenhauer, and Gary Tiedemann as the voice of Gustav Theodor FechnerGuests include Kent Nagano (General Music Director of the Hamburg State Opera, and Chief Conductor of the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra ), Michael Tilson Thomas (Music Director Laureate of the San Francisco Symphony, Conductor Laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Artistic Director Laureate of the New World Symphony), Carter Brey (Principal Cello, New York Philharmonic), Bill Hudgins (Principal Clarinet, Boston Symphony Orchestra), Christopher Martin (Principal Trumpet, New York Philharmonic), Caroline Kita (Washington University in St. Louis), Ioannis Konstantakos (University of Athens, Greece ), Marilyn McCoy (Columbia University, New York), and Joanna Neilly (Oxford University, England).
    1/31/2023
    36:55
  • Movement Five - What the Angels Tell Me
    Angels are the next step on Gustav Mahler's ladder of consciousness. In the joyful fifth movement of his Third Symphony, the orchestra is joined by a children's choir and a women's choir giving voice to the angels.Starring James Lurie as the voice of Gustav Mahler, Paul Hecht as the voice of Friedrich Nietzsche, and Robert Fass as the voice of Siegfried Lipiner.Guests include James Burton (Choral Director, Boston Symphony Orchestra), Megan and Hannah Laurence (Choristers, Boston Symphony Orchestra Children's Chorus), Eamonn Greiner (Chorister, Saint Paul's Boys' Choir, Boston), Caroline Kita (Washington University in St. Louis), Marilyn McCoy (Columbia University, New York), and Joanna Neilly (Oxford University, England).
    1/23/2023
    15:35
  • Movement Four - What Humanity Tells Me
    In the fourth movement of his Third Symphony, Gustav Mahler's ladder of consciousness reaches humanity. It is a dramatic orchestral song for mezzo soprano that explores the meaning of existence, with lyrics from Nietzsche's book "Thus Spoke Zarathustra."Starring James Lurie as the voice of Gustav Mahler, Paul Hecht as the voice of Friedrich Nietzsche, and Robert Fass as the voice of Siegfried Lipiner.Guests include Carter Brey (Principal Cello, New York Philharmonic), Caroline Kita (Washington University in St. Louis), Ioannis Konstantakos (University of Athens, Greece), Marilyn McCoy (Columbia University, New York) and Joanna Neilly (Oxford University, England).
    1/16/2023
    27:31
  • Movement Three - What the Animals in the Forest Tell Me
    Gustav Mahler made animals the next step upward on his ladder of consciousness in the third movement of his Third Symphony. Summoning both humor and tragedy, he portrays the sounds of the forest, from sweetly singing nightingales to fearsome creatures.Starring James Lurie as the voice of Gustav Mahler, Paul Hecht as the voice of Friedrich Nietzsche, Laura Gragtmans as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner, Billy Lyons as the voice of Arthur Schopenhauer, and Gary Tiedemann as the voice of Gustav Theodor FechnerGuests include Kent Nagano (General Music Director of the Hamburg State Opera, and Chief Conductor of the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra ), Carter Brey (Principal Cello, New York Philharmonic), Bill Hudgins (Principal Clarinet, Boston Symphony Orchestra), Christopher Martin (Principal Trumpet, New York Philharmonic, Marilyn McCoy (Columbia University, New York), and Joanna Neilly (Oxford University, England).
    1/9/2023
    33:22
  • Movement Two - What the Flowers in the Meadow Tell Me
    In the second movement of his Third Symphony, Gustav Mahler begins the upward journey on the ladder of consciousness. He considers flowers the first step and portrays them in musically charming ways.Starring James Lurie as the voice of Gustav Mahler, Laura Gragtmans as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner, Billy Lyons as the voice of Arthur Schopenhauer, and Gary Tiedemann as the voice of Gustav Theodor FechnerGuests include Carter Brey (Principal Cello, New York Philharmonic), Robert Chen (Concertmaster, Chicago Symphony Orchestra), Caroline Kita (Washington University in St. Louis) and Marilyn McCoy (Columbia University, New York).
    12/8/2022
    18:26

About Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler

The Embrace Everything podcast series is an exploration and celebration of the music of Gustav Mahler. Throughout his life, Mahler insisted that music had to, literally, embrace everything. This makes his compositions unusually rich in what they offer both audience and musicians. Each season explores a different Mahler symphony and includes interviews with leading conductors, music scholars and musicians. Additionally, Mahler’s own words and those of his contemporaries are read by actors.

