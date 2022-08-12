Embrace Everything - The World of Gustav Mahler

Movement Six - What Love Tells Me
In the sixth and final movement of Gustav Mahler's Third Symphony, he reaches the top rung on his ladder of consciousness. This glorious adagio is Mahler's celebration of God's perfect love.Starring James Lurie as the voice of Gustav Mahler, Paul Hecht as the voice of Friedrich Nietzsche, Laura Gragtmans as the voice of Natalie Bauer-Lechner, Robert Fass as the voice of Siegfried Lipiner, Billy Lyons as the voice of Arthur Schopenhauer, and Gary Tiedemann as the voice of Gustav Theodor FechnerGuests include Kent Nagano (General Music Director of the Hamburg State Opera, and Chief Conductor of the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra ), Michael Tilson Thomas (Music Director Laureate of the San Francisco Symphony, Conductor Laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Artistic Director Laureate of the New World Symphony), Carter Brey (Principal Cello, New York Philharmonic), Bill Hudgins (Principal Clarinet, Boston Symphony Orchestra), Christopher Martin (Principal Trumpet, New York Philharmonic), Caroline Kita (Washington University in St. Louis), Ioannis Konstantakos (University of Athens, Greece ), Marilyn McCoy (Columbia University, New York), and Joanna Neilly (Oxford University, England).