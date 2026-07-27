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233 episodes
- Imagine having our world rocked by The Beatles as a 1st-gen fan living in New York City. You are a budding musician yourself, and with every release, they inspire you as they advance their art. You see them live - twice - the first time at a renowned event caught on film.
One day, deciding to check out something you've heard, you knock on a door downtown and get invited in to interview for a job, working for them. Before you know it, you are swept up into their world, mentored by Derek Taylor and getting to know Mal Evans, Peter Brown, and becoming lifelong friends with Freda Kelly. Tommy Smothers takes an interest in you and guides you toward a career that sustains you ever on after The Beatles split up.
But it is the one day in July 1969 where Derek secures you an invitation to witness the band at work on Abbey Road that might be the sweetest moment of all, as you spend time as a fly on the wall, with your camera in hand, as the greatest entertainment phenomenon of the 20th century works on their final collective project.
If you are Merle Frimark, this was your life, and you are here to tell the rest of us all about it.
Check out Merle's articles here:https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/aug/24/from-sorting-fan-mail-to-seeing-abbey-road-being-made-my-life-as-a-teenage-beatles-employee
https://www.culturesonar.com/looking-back-at-beatlemania-in-the-us-60-years/
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- Sixty two years ago, The Beatles cinematic debut arrived , putting the world on notice that their charm and talents were adaptable to virtually any medium. A Hard Day's Night, directed by Richard Lester, has gone down in film history as "the Citizen Kane of jukebox musicals," a stunning work as fresh and captivating as the day it was premiered, and yet it was done on a small budget with novices as the film's leads, with no certainty whatsoever that anyone would be interested in them by years' end.
Thankfully, the joy that the group projected has continued on into the 21st century with new fans being coined daily. But what is it about this film that has made it so evergreen? UK journalist (and 2nd gen fan) Samira Ahmed took a deep dive into a film she loved and what she uncovered about the making of this project uncovered much more than the sum of its collective talents. A Hard Day's Night continues to charm because of a perfect storm of timing, talent and standards set by all the parties involved. Her book for the British Film Institute shines light on what was intended as a quickie cash-in that far outstripped the studio's goals.
Checkout our conversation and her book - no matter how many times you've seen this film, you'll never experience it the same way again.
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- On March 25, 1966, photographer Robert Whitaker - a surrealist - took The Beatles into his studio to capture a concept piece he called "A Somnamulant Adventure," envisioned as a triptych commentary on the group's fame. But the project slid away from him when one frame, depicting The Beatles with slabs of meat and doll parts, was sent to the US for Capitol to use on their latest compilation album. The blowback was fierce and Whitaker never got to complete his work, but the so-called "butcher cover" became an interesting piece of folklore (and collectible), the first of many controversies for the group that year.
Beatles scholar Erika White details the entire history of not just the shoot, but Whitaker's association with The Beatles, as well as the path that made the group amenable to his concept and what the repercussions were in her forthcoming book, Meat The Beatles: The Butcher Cover - The Complete, Untold Story of the Fab Four's Most Controversial Album Artwork.
This episode sponsored by DistroKid.
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- Jim Marshall remains one of the most esteemed photographers of the rock era, with iconic images of all the greats to his credit, as well as legends of jazz and some remarkable street photography. He was the subject of the 2019 documentary, Show Me The Picture: The Jim Marshall Story, and his work continues to be familiar to plenty of people who weren't around at the time these photos were new.
His documentation of The Beatles' final concert, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco sixty years ago, depicted the band both onstage and backstage. He was there at their request, because they trusted him to capture the moment like an insider. Marshall's art caught the group during their final moments of one era, poised to set off into an unknown future where greater triumphs awaited.
Amelia Davis worked alongside Marshall and manages his legacy today. In The Beatles by Jim Marshall: Live at Candlestick Park 1966, she has curated a collection showing not only that last show but other captivating work by Marshall, demonstrating why he was so esteemed by the band and why his work maintains the power to inspire today.
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- You know her as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member as a co-founder of The Go-Go's, their rhythm guitarist/vocalist whose co-written "Our Lips Are Sealed" first out them on the map. Jane was one of the band's composing mainstays, and she went on to solo success in recording as well as acting. This year she has a topical record, I Protest, coming out, as well as her self-penned story, TMI: Memoirs of a Go-Go.
In this talk with myself and mutual friend John Roecker, we discuss her punk roots as well as love of The Beatles.
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About Something About the Beatles
Hosted by award-winning author Robert Rodriguez, Something About The Beatles is an intelligent but entertaining examination of The Beatles' music and career. Smart, funny and surprising - just like the Fab Four.Podcast website
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