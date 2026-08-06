Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

Bobby goes In The Weeds on why he supports firing people when they no longer fit the culture of a team, using the Jason Aldean crew drama as the starting point. He also explains why the definition of “radio” has completely changed, how podcasts, video, social clips and long-form content all fit into the new version of broadcasting, and why everything should be repurposed if you want it to last. Plus, Bobby looks back on Bare Bones turning 10, how the book almost never happened, the rejection he faced before getting a yes, and why he’s still proud of the stories people connect with a decade later.

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