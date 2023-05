Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

BobbyCast Presents: Unsigned & Independent: S.2 Ep. 3: Zoee - How a Documentary Inspired an Australian Native to Move to Music City

On this week's episode of Unsigned & Independent, Kevin has on Australian native Zoee! Kevin and Zoee talk about growing up in the middle of nowhere Australia with no tv, no phones, just radio and records that made her fall in love with music. Plus, Zoee is accompanied by James House - who has written number ones for Martina McBride and Dwight Yoakam - as he unexpectedly hopped on to give his perspective on the growth he has seen in Zoee in just a few short years. Kevin and Zoee also talk about her #1 in Australia, why it's been so hard to get back there, and what else she has in the works. Check out Zoey on Instagram @ZoeeMusic Follow: @KickOffKevin Podcast Description: Unsigned and Independent is a six episode season podcast hosted by Kevin O'Connell that features unsigned and independent artists and bands in Nashville. The purpose of this podcast is to highlight the journey and grind musicians go through trying to make it in the industry; the journey most fans don't see leading up to national success. People move to music city from all over the country to chase something they have only dreamed of – making music and performing for a living. This podcast will dive into stories on the road, late nights and early mornings on the infamous Broadway, their background story, and if there is an ultimate goal for each artist or band. The artists featured on this podcast don't have the backing of a label or sometimes even management, or a publishing team to handle their bookings, travel, etc.… But what they all have in common is a genuine passion for the love of music and performing. There is hidden talent spread throughout music city and the aim of this podcast is to give this hidden talent an opportunity to have a platform for an audience to hear their story, what the process is really like in the industry, and hopefully gain a new fan or two.