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Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

Nashville Podcast Network
MusicMusic Interviews
Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast
Latest episode

794 episodes

  • Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

    #654 - Fighting Over Greatest Music Videos of All-Time

    08/06/2026 | 52 mins.
    Bobby, Eddie and Brandon battle it out to build the greatest music video lineup of all time. From Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and a-ha’s “Take on Me,” the guys defend the iconic visuals, performances and unforgettable moments behind their picks. Along the way, they debate Freddie Mercury’s extra teeth, Garth Brooks’ dramatic storytelling, MC Hammer’s dance moves and whether nostalgia is clouding their judgment. Then, AI ranks all three lists and decides who put together the ultimate collection.
    Watch The BobbyCast on Netflix!
    Follow on Instagram: @TheBobbyCast
    Follow on TikTok: @TheBobbyCast
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

    #653 - In The Weeds: Bobby Supports Firing People, The New Version of "Radio" & Bare Bones Turns 10

    08/05/2026 | 55 mins.
    Bobby goes In The Weeds on why he supports firing people when they no longer fit the culture of a team, using the Jason Aldean crew drama as the starting point. He also explains why the definition of “radio” has completely changed, how podcasts, video, social clips and long-form content all fit into the new version of broadcasting, and why everything should be repurposed if you want it to last. Plus, Bobby looks back on Bare Bones turning 10, how the book almost never happened, the rejection he faced before getting a yes, and why he’s still proud of the stories people connect with a decade later.
    Watch The BobbyCast on Netflix!
    Follow on Instagram: @TheBobbyCast
    Follow on TikTok: @TheBobbyCast
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

    #652 - JAX on a Stranger Kissing Her Baby, Fighting AI & the Reality of Motherhood

    08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Singer-songwriter and viral hitmaker JAX sits down with Bobby for a candid conversation about how much her life has changed since becoming a mom. She shares why she’s become more protective of her daughter online, an uncomfortable encounter with a stranger who kissed her baby, and the AI situation that has turned into a legal battle. JAX also opens up about her unforgettable childbirth experience, the realities of postpartum life, and how motherhood is shaping this next chapter of her music and career.
    Watch The BobbyCast on Netflix!
    Follow on Instagram: @TheBobbyCast
    Follow on TikTok: @TheBobbyCast

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

    #651 -  Nepo Babies, Overexposed Celebs & Artists Retiring Their Big Hits

    07/31/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    On this episode of Current Stuff, Bobby and Eddie dive into one of the biggest debates in entertainment: nepo babies. Is having famous or wealthy parents the same thing? They break down the difference between privilege, talent, and opportunity while discussing celebrities from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Anniston. They also react to Megan Moroney ending a concert after just three songs, which celebrities are becoming overexposed and whether legendary artists should ever be allowed to retire their biggest hit songs.
    Watch The BobbyCast on Netflix!
    Follow on Instagram: @TheBobbyCast
    Follow on TikTok: @TheBobbyCast
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast

    #650 - Debating the Best Country Crossover Hits into Pop

    07/30/2026 | 45 mins.
    Bobby, Eddie and Brandon draft the best country songs that successfully crossed into the pop world. From Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift, Shania Twain and Chris Stapleton, each of them builds a five-song lineup filled with massive hits that reached far beyond country radio. Along the way, Bobby shares a story from his early days in Nashville, the guys challenge a few questionable picks, and the debate gets competitive as they make their case for the strongest draft.
    Watch The BobbyCast on Netflix!
    Follow on Instagram: @TheBobbyCast
    Follow on TikTok: @TheBobbyCast
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast
Bobby Bones hosts the biggest names in country music, pop culture and more from his studio in Nashville.
Podcast website
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