Ep. 233: Joe Queer discusses The Queers "Punk Rock Girls"

In this episode, guitarist and vocalist Joe Queer discusses the writing and recording of the fan-favorite 1996 single from The Queers, "Punk Rock Girls." Throughout this conversation, Joe reflects on the spontaneous and fun process behind writing the song, as well as the unique recording techniques that gave The Queers their signature sound. He talks about the making of the beloved album Don't Back Down, the collaborative nature of recording with other artists, and how influences from classic rock and pop shaped their music. Joe also shares stories from his decades-long journey in the punk rock scene and expresses his continued passion for creating new music and keeping punk rock alive.