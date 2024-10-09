Ep. 233: Joe Queer discusses The Queers "Punk Rock Girls"
In this episode, guitarist and vocalist Joe Queer discusses the writing and recording of the fan-favorite 1996 single from The Queers, "Punk Rock Girls." Throughout this conversation, Joe reflects on the spontaneous and fun process behind writing the song, as well as the unique recording techniques that gave The Queers their signature sound. He talks about the making of the beloved album Don't Back Down, the collaborative nature of recording with other artists, and how influences from classic rock and pop shaped their music. Joe also shares stories from his decades-long journey in the punk rock scene and expresses his continued passion for creating new music and keeping punk rock alive.
--------
1:07:20
Introducing the American Masters: Creative Spark Podcast
In this week's episode, Chris recommends the American Masters: Creative Spark Podcast. The show is produced by PBS’ American Masters—the Oscar-, Emmy-, and Peabody-winning series that has set the standard for documentary creative profiles. We hope you check it out!
--------
3:08
Throwback Thursday: Fat Mike discusses NOFX's "The Decline" (Part 1)
In this special Throwback Thursday episode, Fat Mike opens up about the writing and recording of NOFX’s ambitious punk rock opus, "The Decline"—an 18-minute, single-track masterpiece that challenges political, social, and cultural norms with biting lyrics and intricate musicianship. Originally aired on June 12, 2023, this is Part 1 of a 2-part series where Mike provides incredible insights into the creation of this sprawling punk epic, sharing how he approached such a complex composition and the meticulous recording process that brought it to life. Tune in to hear the stories behind the song’s message, the band’s drive to push boundaries, and what it took to craft one of punk rock’s most iconic and daring pieces.
--------
1:03:51
Ep. 232: Matt Scannell discusses Vertical Horizon's "Everything You Want"
In this episode, Vertical Horizon vocalist and guitarist Matt Scannell discusses the writing and recording of their chart-topping hit "Everything You Want," which reached #1 on the US Hot 100 in July 2000. Matt shares the personal experiences and emotions that inspired the song’s introspective lyrics, focusing on themes of unrequited love and self-reflection. The conversation dives into the song’s musical elements, including its catchy chorus, memorable guitar parts, vocal harmonies, and the subtle pronoun shift that adds depth to the lyrics, while also highlighting the production process and Matt’s guitar setup. This episode offers a detailed look into the creative process behind an iconic track that still resonates with listeners today.
--------
1:16:25
Throwback Thursday: Christian "MC Bat Commander" Jacobs discusses The Aquabats "Super Rad!"
For this week's Throwback Thursday episode, we're throwing it all the way back to November 1st, 2021, when Christian Jacobs (aka MC Bat Commander) sat in to discuss the writing and recording of the fan favorite 1997 single from The Aquabats, "Super Rad!" From child actor to creating children's television himself, Christian's story is as fascinating as his band.
Chris DeMakes A Podcast, hosted by Chris DeMakes of the legendary punk rock band Less Than Jake, features guests who have written iconic songs, exploring their backstory, creation, inspiration, and significance. Each episode offers an in-depth exploration into a specific track from renowned artists, with guests providing untold stories and fascinating details. From chart-toppers to hidden gems across various genres and eras, the podcast offers a rich listening experience. Chris's passion for music and songwriting fuels engaging discussions on lyrics, melodies, production techniques, and cultural context. Combining informative storytelling, interviews, and analysis, the podcast appeals to music lovers, die-hard fans, and anyone curious about the songwriting process. It provides insight into the artistry behind timeless songs, making it perfect for those seeking inspiration or simply wanting to immerse themselves in musical magic.