Behind-the-scenes with Mack Wilberg, Conductor of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
In this episode Derrick Porter sits down with longtime Tabernacle Choir music director, Mack Wilberg. They discuss Mack’s background in music, becoming the music director of the choir and how he chooses the music for each weekly broadcast.
--------
41:27
The Spoken Word: Reach Outward
This Spoken Word message was delivered by Derrick Porter on June 1st, 2025. "As we strive to serve others, even in our own moments of need, we find that we are developing a higher and holier character-- a Christlike character that will increasingly sustain us in our own challenge.
--------
4:06
June 22, 2025 Broadcast
This broadcast originally aired on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, from Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. Broadcast number: 4,997.
--------
19:49
Behind-the-scenes with Richard Elliott, Principal Organist of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
For close to 30 years Richard Elliott has been the principal organist of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. In this episode Richard Elliott shares his upbringing and how music played a roll in persuing a careeras an organist.
--------
35:05
June 1, 2025 Broadcast
This broadcast originally aired on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, from Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. Broadcast number: 4,994.
For nearly a century, Music & the Spoken Word has broadcast messages of hope and inspiration alongside the beautiful music of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. The show offers uplifting messages each week, and will occasionally include the stories of those behind the scenes who contribute to the overall beauty of the whole.