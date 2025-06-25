For close to 30 years Richard Elliott has been the principal organist of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. In this episode Richard Elliott shares his upbringing and how music played a roll in persuing a careeras an organist.

This Spoken Word message was delivered by Derrick Porter on June 1st, 2025. "As we strive to serve others, even in our own moments of need, we find that we are developing a higher and holier character-- a Christlike character that will increasingly sustain us in our own challenge.

In this episode Derrick Porter sits down with longtime Tabernacle Choir music director, Mack Wilberg. They discuss Mack’s background in music, becoming the music director of the choir and how he chooses the music for each weekly broadcast.

About Music & the Spoken Word

For nearly a century, Music & the Spoken Word has broadcast messages of hope and inspiration alongside the beautiful music of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. The show offers uplifting messages each week, and will occasionally include the stories of those behind the scenes who contribute to the overall beauty of the whole.