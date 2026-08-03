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Rebecca Black Talks Boiler Room, 'The Age of the Exhibitionist', 'Friday' and 'Sugar Water Cyanide'08/03/2026 | 1hWe're thrilled to finally welcome Rebecca Black to the studio. It's been 15 years since she became a global viral sensation at just 13 years old with "Friday"—a song that also made her what many have called "the internet's first punching bag." Since then, she's quietly built one of pop's most fascinating second acts: growing up in public, embracing her queer identity, becoming an acclaimed DJ (yes, we had to talk about that Boiler Room set), and steadily carving out her own lane as an artist. Now, at 29, she's here to discuss her bold sophomore album, 'The Age of the Exhibitionist.'
So who exactly is the exhibitionist—Rebecca, or the rest of us? We explore the album's central themes, from authenticity versus performance to living in an era where everyone is constantly on display, and how DJing has transformed the way she writes and performs music. The artist Lady Gaga once called a "genius" also opens up about queer identity, playing "Hot Wet Delirious" for her girlfriend, the influence of dance music, and finally feeling comfortable celebrating her own success.
Of course, we revisit "Friday," surviving years of ridicule, separating failure from self-worth, and reclaiming one of the internet's most infamous songs. We also dive into the pop bangers across 'The Age of the Exhibitionist', the breakout success of 2024’s "Sugar Water Cyanide," the generosity of Katy Perry, and she even asks Dan if he's ever "tried the gay life." Why not!?
This episode is sponsored by AlexaPlus. Learn more at amazon.com/newalexa
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Jacob Batalon Talks Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya & Tom Holland, Pokémon and Becoming Ned Leeds07/31/2026 | 51 mins.Jacob Batalon joins us to discuss reprising his role as Ned Leeds for a fourth time in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' The Hawaii-born Filipino actor reflects on nearly a decade growing up alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, the chemistry audition that changed his life, and why he wasn't even sure there would be a fourth Spider-Man film. It's hard to believe that landing one of the biggest franchises in cinema began with his very first proper audition. He also shares what he learned from Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau and Zendaya while growing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Plus, Jacob opens up about starring in and executive producing 'Reginald the Vampire', being raised by immigrant parents, overcoming childhood bullying, the grounding influence of his fiancée Veronica, his obsession with Pokémon, and the story behind becoming the internet's "CEO of Sex." Along the way, we discuss breaking male friendship stereotypes, his love of manga, finding creative fulfillment, and why he's always trying to keep the bigger picture in mind.
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- XLOV join us in the studio for the first time ever! The stunning quartet — made up of Wumuti, Rui, Hyun, and Haru — who hail from China, Taiwan Korea, and Japan, respectively, are here to talk about their latest, fourth EP ‘I,God,’ but it’s also a getting to know you chat.
We find out more about their origins, meeting initially on a Korean survival show, and how under Wumuti’s leadership they came together to truly test the boundaries of K-pop — in terms of both sonics, visuals, and gender representation. A collaborative approach shaped their identity.
We also dig into their latest EP, ‘I,God,’ and discuss how the group's multinational lineup and Wumuti, Rui, Hyun, and Haru reflect on coming together from different countries, the creative freedom they have within the group, Wumuti's role on the A&R team, and how they build a song, concept, choreography, and music video from the ground up. Plus the Afrobeat influences on “1&Only,” their definition of rizz, discovering K-pop through BTS, Haru's dance background, their beauty essentials, and so much more.
This episode is sponsored by AlexaPlus. Learn more at amazon.com/newalexa
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Kylie Cantrall Talks 'Space Between,' Descendants and New EP 'Valley Girl Problems'07/27/2026 | 52 mins.Kylie joins us again, a year after the release of ‘Rise of Red,’ after her EP ‘B.O.Y.,’ and after the Zombies/Descedents tour. Now she’s back with the latest installment of Disney’s Descendents ‘Wicked Wonderland,’ and a new EP ‘Valley Girl Problems’ - a collection of wall-to-wall pop perfection with lyrics that are searingly vulnerable and evisceratingly on-point. As her private life imploded she poured everything into journals and with the help of Tayla Parx and Tricky Stewart she turned that heartbreak into songs that will resonate with anyone who’s been blindsided in life. She was processing in real time. And yes we do talk about ‘Wicked Wonderland’… could this be the end of Red for Kylie? Watch to find out.
This episode is sponsored by AlexaPlus. Learn more at amazon.com/newalexa
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GIVĒON Talks Relationships, Heartbreak, Singing to SZA, Justin Bieber, and 'BELOVED II'07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Long Beach's own GIVĒON joins us on the couch for the first time to talk about the deluxe version of his album 'BELOVED II.' The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter reflects on growing up on the east side of Long Beach, the first song he ever wrote, his Barry White-esqu baritone, working on Justin Bieber's “Peaches,” and collaborating with artists including Leon Thomas and Teddy Swims. (Turns out he was a Nickelodeon fan.)
Of course we have to talk about his breakout hit “Heartbreak Anniversary,” but the conversation also hits on skincare, celebrating small wins, accosting SZA at the mall and singing to her. Plus wrestling, romance as an art form, learning from past relationships (and what he wants), why failure is often the first step toward success, and so much more. He’s actually so funny. Just the story about him and his brother’s name being pronounced incorrectly for their whole lives is worth the click!
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This episode is sponsored by AlexaPlus. Learn more at amazon.com/newalexa
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About Zach Sang Show
Zach Sang is a multimedia superstar with a new generation of followers. He is a radio prodigy, former Nickelodeon personality, social media addict, pop culture junkie… and everyone’s best friend.Podcast website
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