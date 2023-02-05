Zach Sang is a multimedia superstar with a new generation of followers. He is a radio prodigy, former Nickelodeon personality, social media addict, pop culture ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 599
Zach Turns 30!
Zach turned 30, A Birthday Cake F, Marry, Kill, 30 Things You Should Do Before You Turn 30, and more!
All shows can be heard first LIVE on AMP! Live Monday - Friday from 3-6p PT -- DOWNLOAD & LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/y3UrDZP3ab
SOCIAL:
Twitter ►►https://twitter.com/zachsangshow
Instagram ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsangshow/
Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/ZachSangShow/
Zach ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsang/
Dan ►►https://www.instagram.com/danzolot/
Cameron►►https://www.instagram.com/theonlycamshaft
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:24:37
Bebe Rexha
Starbucks charging for no ice, Dan is getting old, Zach's last day of his 20's, plus Bebe Rexha in studio (52:20)
Bebe Rexha came by to talk about her new album BEBE and working with Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg!
All interviews can be heard first LIVE on AMP! Live Monday - Friday from 3-6p PT -- DOWNLOAD & LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/y3UrDZP3ab
SOCIAL:
Twitter ►►https://twitter.com/zachsangshow
Instagram ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsangshow/
Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/ZachSangShow/
Zach ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsang/
Dan ►►https://www.instagram.com/danzolot/
#beberexha #bebe #zachsangshow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:52:59
Illenium
Illenium came by to talk about his new self titled album, Trilogy series, addiction and getting clean and his upcoming tour!
All interviews can be heard first LIVE on AMP! Live Monday - Friday from 3-6p PT -- DOWNLOAD & LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/y3UrDZP3ab
SOCIAL:
Twitter ►►https://twitter.com/zachsangshow
Instagram ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsangshow/
Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/ZachSangShow/
Zach ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsang/
Dan ►►https://www.instagram.com/danzolot/
#illenium #trilogy #zachsangshow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:09:45
Drew Afualo
Drew Afualo talks TikTok fame, responding to misogynistic men, calling guys short and the negative sides to her videos.
All interviews can be heard first LIVE on AMP! Live Monday - Friday from 3-6p PT -- DOWNLOAD & LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/y3UrDZP3ab
SOCIAL:
Twitter ►►https://twitter.com/zachsangshow
Instagram ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsangshow/
Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/ZachSangShow/
Zach ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsang/
Dan ►►https://www.instagram.com/danzolot/
#DrewAfualo #zachsangshow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
1:22:28
LØREN
LØREN came by to talk about his EP 'Put Up a Fight', working with Blackpink, Rosé and performing at Coachella!
All interviews can be heard first LIVE on AMP! Live Monday - Friday from 3-6p PT -- DOWNLOAD & LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/y3UrDZP3ab
SOCIAL:
Twitter ►►https://twitter.com/zachsangshow
Instagram ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsangshow/
Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/ZachSangShow/
Zach ►►https://www.instagram.com/zachsang/
Dan ►►https://www.instagram.com/danzolot/
#LOREN #zachsangshow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices