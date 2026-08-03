We're thrilled to finally welcome Rebecca Black to the studio. It's been 15 years since she became a global viral sensation at just 13 years old with "Friday"—a song that also made her what many have called "the internet's first punching bag." Since then, she's quietly built one of pop's most fascinating second acts: growing up in public, embracing her queer identity, becoming an acclaimed DJ (yes, we had to talk about that Boiler Room set), and steadily carving out her own lane as an artist. Now, at 29, she's here to discuss her bold sophomore album, 'The Age of the Exhibitionist.'



So who exactly is the exhibitionist—Rebecca, or the rest of us? We explore the album's central themes, from authenticity versus performance to living in an era where everyone is constantly on display, and how DJing has transformed the way she writes and performs music. The artist Lady Gaga once called a "genius" also opens up about queer identity, playing "Hot Wet Delirious" for her girlfriend, the influence of dance music, and finally feeling comfortable celebrating her own success.



Of course, we revisit "Friday," surviving years of ridicule, separating failure from self-worth, and reclaiming one of the internet's most infamous songs. We also dive into the pop bangers across 'The Age of the Exhibitionist', the breakout success of 2024’s "Sugar Water Cyanide," the generosity of Katy Perry, and she even asks Dan if he's ever "tried the gay life." Why not!?



This episode is sponsored by AlexaPlus. Learn more at amazon.com/newalexa



SUBSCRIBE to Our Podcast ►►https://tinyurl.com/48yfe4v5

SUBSCRIBE to YT ►►https://tinyurl.com/5n8km55u



Follow The Zach Sang Show:

https://tiktok.com/@zachsangshow

https://www.instagram.com/zachsangshow/

https://twitter.com/zachsangshow

https://www.facebook.com/ZachSangShow/



#rebeccablack #boilerroom #friday #zachsang #zachsangshow #zachsanginterview #interview

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.