Welcome to Music Makes Us

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new podcast Music Makes Us gives listeners a backstage pass to artist on artist conversations about the things artists *really* want to talk about - perfect lyrics, unforgettable shows, treasured artifacts, and more.Season 1 is hosted by cultural icon Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) and brings together revolutionary musicians for funny, unfiltered conversations that go deep on the music and influences that inspire their work - bridging artists of today with legends who came before, and celebrating the music that connects us all. Co-produced by PRX’s Radiotopia and Talkhouse.