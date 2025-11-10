Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicMusic Makes Us
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Music Makes Us
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Music Makes Us

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Music
Music Makes Us
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Welcome to Music Makes Us
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new podcast Music Makes Us gives listeners a backstage pass to artist on artist conversations about the things artists *really* want to talk about - perfect lyrics, unforgettable shows, treasured artifacts, and more.Season 1 is hosted by cultural icon Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) and brings together revolutionary musicians for funny, unfiltered conversations that go deep on the music and influences that inspire their work - bridging artists of today with legends who came before, and celebrating the music that connects us all. Co-produced by PRX’s Radiotopia and Talkhouse.
    --------  
    2:12
  • Coming Soon!
    Coming Soon!
    --------  
    0:08

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Music Makes Us

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new podcast Music Makes Us gives listeners a backstage pass to artist on artist conversations about the things artists *really* want to talk about - perfect lyrics, unforgettable shows, treasured artifacts, and more.Season 1 is hosted by cultural icon Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) and brings together revolutionary musicians for funny, unfiltered conversations that go deep on the music and influences that inspire their work - bridging artists of today with legends who came before, and celebrating the music that connects us all. Co-produced by PRX’s Radiotopia and Talkhouse.
Podcast website
Music

Listen to Music Makes Us, Joe and Jada and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/18/2025 - 8:16:49 AM