Hosts/nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are your friendly music buddies with the week's best new music discoveries, including conversations with emerging artist... More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
iLoveMakonnen and hip-hop's troubled relationship with masculinity
How has hip-hop affected perceptions of Black masculinity? We unpack that question through the story of iLoveMakonnen, a rapper who has navigated different realms of masculinity his entire life, and faced backlash from the industry for being unapologetically himself.
5/4/2023
56:19
New Mix: Balmorhea, Hayden Pedigo, Julie Christmas, more
NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen to share his favorite new sonic adventures in the loud and weird, including Bodywash, the Rắn Cạp Đuôi Collective and more.Featured Artists And Songs:1. Julie Christmas: "Not Enough" (single)2. Bodywash: "Perfect Blue," from I Held The Shape While I Could3. Rắn Cạp Đuôi: "What Cherubs," from *14. Hayden Pedigo: "Elsewhere," from The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored5. Balmorhea: "Step Step Step," from Pendant World6. The Aaltos: "Känner du en vän," from GRAMMOFON - MISSIONEN
5/2/2023
49:05
New Music Friday: The best releases out on April 28
The singer and rapper Labrinth, beloved for his score to the HBO show Euphoria, drops his latest album this week, along with new ones from Jessie Ware, Smokey Robinson, Joy Oladokun and more.Featured Albums:1. Labrinth — Ends & BeginsFeatured Songs: "Kill For Your Love," "Everything," "Power Couple"2. Jessie Ware — That! Feels Good!Featured Songs: "Freak Me Now," "Beautiful People"3. Joy Oladokun — Proof of LifeFeatured Songs: "Spotlight (available only on CD and vinyl)," "Changes," "Taking Things For Granted," "We're All Gonna Die"4. Baby Rose — Through And ThroughFeatured Songs: "Fight Club (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)," "Stop the Bleeding," "I Won't Tell (feat. Smino)"5. Smokey Robinson — GasmsFeatured Songs: "How You Make Me Feel," "Beside You," "Gasms"Lightning Round: Dreamer Isioma — Princess ForeverIndigo De Souza — All of This Will EndThe National — First Two Pages of FrankensteinTony Shhnow — Love StreakOther notable releases for April 28:Arturo O'Farrill — Legacies Avalon Emerson — & the Charm Bebe Rexha — BebeDiplo — Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2, Swamp Savant Great Lake Swimmers — Uncertain CountryJFDR — MuseumJim Legxacy — homeless n**** pop musicJosh Ritter — Spectral LinesJoseph — The SunNeil Gaiman & Fourplay String Quartet — Signs of LifeNew Breed Brass Band — Made in New OrleansPeach PRC — Manic Dream Pixie Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces Of TreasureSkinny Pelembe — Hardly the Same SnakeTaj Mahal — SavoyY La Bamba — LuchaYUNGMORPHEUS — From Whence It Came
4/28/2023
32:52
Kim Osorio, 'The Source' and hip-hop's overdue reckoning with misogynoir
In this episode of Louder Than A Riot, we ask what it means to speak up in a culture where it's always been safer to keep quiet. In 2006, Kim Osorio, then editor-in-chief of The Source, sued the magazine and its owners for workplace sexual harassment. Nearly two decades later, hip-hop still has not had a true reckoning around sexual misconduct. The Louder team talks with former Source writers who take us behind the scenes at the hip-hop bible and the circumstances that led to the suit. Activist Tarana Burke, creator of "Me Too," also reflects on how this case could have put hip-hop ahead of the curve on reckoning with misogynoir.
4/27/2023
1:00:53
Alt.Latino's Best New Music Round-Up: Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera, Becky G and more
This week, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras round up their favorite music from the last few months, kicking things off with a surprising collab from Bad Bunny and regional Mexican group Grupo Frontera. Plus, new music from Becky G, Gaby Moreno, Esteman and more. This episode of 'Alt.Latino' was produced by Robin Hilton. Our editor is Hazel Cills and our project manager is Grace Chung. Our production assistants are Jerusalem Truth and Sofia Seidel and our intern is Pilar Galván. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.
Hosts/nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are your friendly music buddies with the week's best new music discoveries, including conversations with emerging artists, icons and more. Hear songs that can completely change your day, with humor, heart and (sometimes) a whole lot of noise. Directions for use: Morning commute, the gym, or alone time. (If rash persists, discontinue use.)