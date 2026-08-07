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NPR Music

NPR
Music
NPR Music
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513 episodes

  • NPR Music

    New Music Friday: The best albums out Aug. 7

    08/07/2026 | 41 mins.
    Ravyn Lenae. Margaret Glaspy. Overmono. Host Stephen Thompson chats with Liz Warner from WDET in Detroit about their favorite albums out Friday, August 7. Plus, a handful of NPR Music writers and critics offer their personal picks in the lightning round.

    The Starting 5

    (00:54) Album No. 1
    - Ravyn Lenae, 'Blue Island'

    (08:03) Album No. 2
    - Overmono, 'Pure Devotion'

    (15:26) Album No. 3
    - Margaret Glaspy, 'I Am Both'

    (21:42) Album No. 4
    - Man/Woman/Chainsaw, 'Cannonball'

    (27:36) Album No. 5
    - Arun Sood & Angeline Morrison, 'Donn/Dubh'

    (32:43) The Lightning Round

    - The Mountain Goats, 'Days'
    - Ceremony, 'Tell Me You're Dream'
    - Cletus Strap, 'rappers suck.'
    - Various Artists, 'Sittin' With Blaze: A Tribute To Blaze Foley'
    - Roy Montgomery & Martha Skye Murphy, 'Nebular'

    Sample the albums via our New Music Friday playlist and see our Long List of notable releases on NPR.org

    Credits
    Host: Stephen Thompson
    Guest: Liz Warner, WDET
    Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell
    Digital Producer: Dora Levite
    Editors: Otis Hart, Elle Mannion
    Special thanks to Lars Gotrich, Sheldon Pearce and Ann Powers

    Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • NPR Music

    Alt.Latino: Ana's summer playlist

    08/05/2026 | 31 mins.
    To celebrate Ana's world premiere as a DJ -- a gig playing for 5,000 people in Central Park, which she definitely, absolutely prepared for -- this week we present her summer playlist. We've got song of the summer contenders (Aitana's "SUPERESTRELLA"), sleeper hits we missed when they dropped (Quevedo's "EL BAIFO"), and bubbly classics-in-the-making we keep coming back to (Rawayana's "Se Vienen Cositas"). Plus, Felix balances the bangers with chill-out room Uruguayan jazz, a psychedelic guitar jam and a trio of sisters from Austin.

    Artists and songs featured in this episode:

    (02:23) Quevedo, "EL BAIFO"
    (05:07) Camilo y los Cruzers, "Descarga Rockeada"
    (09:23) Aitana, "SUPERESTRELLA"
    (16:44) Alejandra Gala, "I Dare You"
    (22:14) Rawayana, "Se Vienen Cositas"
    (25:51) The Tiarras, "Vida Libre", "Black Sheep (unplugged)"

    This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.

    Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • NPR Music

    Slayyyter's new single, King Princess covers Neil Young

    08/04/2026 | 41 mins.
    We open this week’s show by reflecting on the loss of Glen Hansard, an artist who was critical to shaping the sound and spirit of All Songs Considered in its earliest days. We then share some of our favorite new tracks of the week, including a King Princess cover of Neil Young’s “Helpless,” cheeky pop from Coco & Clair Clair, a stunning ambient track from Adam Wiltzie and the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, and more.

    NPR Music’s Dora Levite joins host Robin Hilton.

    Support the show with a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts. 

    Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

    Featured artists and songs:

    (00:00) Intro and remembering Glen Hansard

    (03:24) Coco & Clair Clair: “Coldplay”

    (08:34) Claudia Isaki: “Origami”

    (15:30) Slayyyter: “brand new chanel$”

    (23:17) King Princess: “Helpless”

    (31:01) Dawuna: “I am a Woman too...”

    (36:50) Adam Wiltzie & Jóhann Jóhannsson: “White Gloves & Turtlenecks”

    Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • NPR Music

    What's next for the Grateful Dead's legacy?

    08/01/2026 | 44 mins.
    Death never stopped the Grateful Dead before.

    Since Jerry Garcia's death in 1995, a sprawling collection of musicians and fans across generations have kept the band’s legacy alive in different ways. But without members Phil Lesh and Bob Weir, Deadheads are experiencing their first summer where there’s no clear inheritor of the Grateful Dead’s mantle.

    Where does the music, and the dedicated community that has grown up around it, go from here? NPR Music's resident Deadheads Felix Contreras and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento took a cue from the Dead itself: They hit the road, interviewing musicians, fans and archivists to learn how the band and its fans built a legacy that has spanned generations, and to find out what's next.

    For more podcast episodes and stories about the future of the Grateful Dead, check out our series Dead After Death.

    This episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. It was edited by Jacob Ganz and Hazel Cills. The executive producer of NPR Music is Suraya Mohamed. Our executive director is Sonali Mehta.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • NPR Music

    New Music Friday: The best albums out July 31

    07/31/2026 | 43 mins.
    The Durutti Column. Arca. MOLIY. Host Stephen Thompson chats with Olive Kimoto of member station KCRW in Los Angeles about their favorite albums out Friday, July 31. Plus, a handful of NPR Music writers and critics offer their personal picks in the lightning round.

    The Starting 5

    (01:34) Album No. 1
    - The Durutti Column, 'Renascent'
     
    (08:49) Album No. 2
    - Arca, 'XXXXX'

    (17:20) Album No. 3
    - DOMi & JD Beck, 'WHO ASKED?'

    (22:17) Album No. 4
    - Shearwater, 'The New World'

    (29:13) Album No. 5
    - MOLIY, 'BADDIES Long List of notable releases on NPR.org.

    Credits
    Host: Stephen Thompson
    Guest: Olive Kimoto, KCRW
    Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell
    Digital Producer: Dora Levite
    Editors: Otis Hart, Elle Mannion
    Special thanks to Lars Gotrich, Felix Contreras and Ann Powers

    Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
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About NPR Music
Welcome to your all-in-one destination for every NPR Music podcast. We break down the best new albums to hit streaming each week on New Music Friday; we share the latest songs worthy of your playlists on All Songs Considered; there’s off-the-rails conversations (and chisme!) about Latin music on Alt.Latino. The NPR Music channel is your hub for new records, iconic artists and cult heroes, free of algorithms and full of surprises. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for NPR Music.
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