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2526 episodes
YG Puts Out a RED ALERT on Drake! Wack In Big U’s Fed Paperwork! Lush CRIES & More08/05/2026 | 4h 37 mins.-----
0:00 Intro & Lush Shows Up 30 Minutes Late
0:20 Roasting Lush for Being Late
1:05 Lush Opens Up About His Girl's Overdose
2:19 Lush Reveals What Happened
3:18 Cast Reacts to Lush's Emotional Story
4:27 Falling for "Houston"
6:24 Lush Regrets Ignoring Her Messages
7:35 The Emotional Text That Hit Lush Hard
8:22 Adam Suggests Using It in the Title
9:28 Lush Says His Ex Made Things Worse
10:32 FaceTiming From the Hospital
12:10 Edibles, Addiction & Coping
13:05 Lush Apologizes to the Fans
20:35 Who Started LA Street Podcasting?
22:38 No Jumper's Early Growth
24:14 Why Adam Waited to Interview Munchie B
24:37 Did No Jumper Create Street Podcasting?
25:38 Crip Mac, Dean & Paying for Interviews
27:02 How Dean the Great Blew Up
28:21 Are Streamers Buying Bots?
37:17 Black & Mexican Relations: Texas vs California
39:47 Munchie B's Viral 20 vs 1 Moment
40:13 Behind the Scenes of Munchie's 20 vs 1
00:40:25 Dating standards, attraction & boundaries
00:55:19 Viral cross-country walker & food talk
00:56:11 Big Groove debate: genius marketer or cringe?
01:07:07 Cute N The Kitchen brings Long Beach food
01:09:11 Supporting a local food business
1:10:18 BBQ Taste Test & Rick Rack's Family Kitchen
1:11:00 Discovering Big Groove
1:17:38 Lush's Girlfriend Story Takes a Wild Turn
1:18:33 Girlfriend Overdose & Hospital Update
1:20:42 Would You Stay With Someone After Jail?
1:21:02 Papoose & Remy Ma Relationship Discussion
1:22:48 Why Remy Ma Chose Easy the Block Captain
1:25:00 Papoose's "Punctuation Slaughter" Breakdown
1:41:05 What Is an Overt Act?
1:42:01 Legitimate Debt vs. Extortion
1:50:30 Flakko Appears on Tasha K
2:10:39 How everyone knew the song was AI
2:11:25 The "all genres" plan & early clues
2:12:06 Producers explain how they detect AI vocals
2:13:54 Why this AI song sounded better than most
2:14:53 Tyler, the Creator's feedback on the song
2:16:24 The "Jagged Little Pills" lyric theory
2:18:07 How Phoenix could've sold the story better
2:19:03 What this means for Phoenix's career
2:20:04 The "all genres" strategy under scrutiny
2:22:37 Could this hurt Shoreline Mafia?
2:23:46 Should Phoenix remake the song with his real voice?
2:24:21 Celebrity speculation & fan theories
2:25:05 OGZ vs. Phoenix: Shoreline dynamics
2:28:45 What really broke up Shoreline Mafia?
2:31:19 Instagram unfollows & rap politics
2:34:54 More OGZ/Phoenix rivalry speculation
2:39:29 Is the controversy helping or hurting Phoenix?
2:40:04 AI Music & Phoenix Flex Controversy
2:41:15 AI Software Leak & Damage Control
2:46:58 Did Taiga Copy the AI Wave?
2:48:27 Why the Viral Song Didn't Go Bigger
2:53:22 Sydney Starr Allegations Discussion
3:00:41 Teacher Scandals & Dark Humor
3:02:33 Body Hair Preferences & Grooming Debate
3:04:16 Calling 911 on an Ex Story
3:05:07 YG "Red Alert" & Drake/Drakeo Theory
3:10:09 Drakeo conspiracy theories & rap lyrics
3:12:57 Bobby Green pays Smac $10,000 to get choked out
3:20:14 Adam's 2013 GHB story
3:27:58 Lush's hospital girlfriend drama
3:45:52 Swifty T2 Calls Out Lush
3:46:47 Is It Time to Stop Talking About Him?
3:47:01 Big Groove & Wild Joke
3:51:46 Perez Hilton vs. Paris Hilton Mix-Up
3:52:58 Phoenix Flex AI Music Debate
3:55:54 Munchie's Style & Outfit Talk
3:56:55 White People, the N-Word & Race Discussion
3:59:28 Paris Hilton, Commercials & Nostalgia
4:00:24 Old-Timey Voices in Media
4:01:07 Did N.W.A. Start Cursing in Rap?
4:02:01 Afrika Bambaataa Allegations
4:04:34 Gandhi's Controversial "Celibacy Tests"
4:06:44 Why Rios Left the Group Chat
4:08:39 Lush's Greyhound Story Returns
4:09:49 Breckie Hill Appreciation Segment
4:12:54 Jay Hood Energy Drink Video
4:14:46 More Superchats & Lush Responds
4:15:28 Revenge porn discussion & protecting a partner
4:16:15 Protecting someone you care about
4:16:50 "Underage" rumor as a deterrent
4:30:47 Outro
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Hopoutso700 on Compton Upbringing, EBK Connections, Going on the Run for 5 Years & More08/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.0:42 Hopoutso700 explains why he calls Compton "Yompton"
8:31 Hopoutso700 on the defining moment of his childhood
18:44 Hopoutso700 explains spending 25 days in jail before earning pretrial release
34:38 Hopoutso700 on Compton having successful families and beautiful neighborhoods
44:35 Hopoutso700 opens up about regularly checking on Jaaybo in jail
-----
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Bryan Andrews on Leaving Christianity, Being a Liberal Country Singer & More08/05/2026 | 1h 13 mins.3:58 Bryan's upbringing
11:13 Bryan explains he didn't pursue music until his early twenties
11:54 He says TikTok unexpectedly launched his music career
14:52 Bryan on Nashville's formula
21:42 Bryan on his faith
1:01:33 Bryan on true friendships and politics
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Wack Named in NEW Big U Indictment! Did YG K*ll Drakeo? Did Drakeo Rob YG???08/05/2026 | 1h 14 mins.0:00 Wack immediately break down the latest Big U situation
6:58 He shuts down claims that Big U was charged with extorting Future
25:26 Adam on the YG and Drakeo investigation
34:48 Adam on Chrisean Rock ordering a hit?
43:18 Adam on Charleston White preparing a RICO against J. Prince
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