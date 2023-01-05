Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Coolest Podcast In The World. Hosted by Adam22
The Coolest Podcast In The World. Hosted by Adam22

Available Episodes

5 of 1383
  • Raud on Coming Up in Philly, Being a Youtuber, Getting Jumped & More
    Raug digs deep into his upbringing, family dynamic, how his content's boomin', how he deals with anxiety, and more. ----- 00:00 Intro 0:05 Flakko introduces Raud and talks about acting in Netflix shows, asks him where in Philly he’s from 2:45 Raud talks about getting his channel taken down, and starting over on youtube  6:40 Flakko asks Raud about his boxing videos, and seeing his friend losing a fight 8:50 Raud on what videos on youtube and twitch helped him gain subscribers and take youtube more seriously 10:30 Flakko asks if the stories that Raud tells on his channel are true, or if he makes them up  14:00 Raud talks about his Mom dating a woman while he was growing up, meeting his dad later in life 19:00 Raud talks about seeing his opp get beat up, and talks about banning certain people from Philly  22:30 Raud talks about meeting up with other youtubers in Philly, saying you got to be fake with other content creators to gain subscribers 27:00 Flakko asks Raud about his subscribers and whether he feels responsible for influencing his young audience  30:00 Raud talks about getting jumped, and feeling PTSD when he sees big groups of people  35:30 Flakko talks on the Tea Pages making drama between Raud and other youtubers 42:00 Flakko asks Raud Jaystar to apologize for the beef that started online, doing the ____ on videos44:50 Flakko talks about not being able to sing certain songs and do dances that disrespect people who have passed  48:30 Flakko says Raud could be a great rapper if he took music more seriously 50:20 Flakko says Philly has lost its sound, Raud says people from Jersey style music is old  54:30 Raud and Flakko talk about rappers stealing styles from other cities, and waves in music changing fast  56:00 Raud talks about Drake, Beyonce, and Uzi hopping on the Club music wave  58:00 Raud talks about making his own genius videos, and talks about what's next in music, acting and youtube 1:01:30 Flakko says he wants to box with Raud and his crew when he goes to Philly ----- NO JUMPER PATREON http://www.patreon.com/nojumper CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5te... FOLLOW US ON SNAPCHAT FOR THE LATEST NEWS & UPDATES https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! http://www.nojumper.com/ Follow us on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ENxb4B... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/n... Follow us on Social Media: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... http://www.twitter.com/nojumper http://www.instagram.com/nojumper https://www.facebook.com/NOJUMPEROFFI... http://www.reddit.com/r/nojumper JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Q3XPfBm Follow Adam22: https://www.tiktok.com/@adam22 http://www.twitter.com/adam22 http://www.instagram.com/adam22 adam22hoe on Snapchat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:06:52
  • The NJ Show #196: Celina Powell vs Summer Walker & Bricc vs Mama Duck
    Head to MyBookie and use my promo code NOJUMPER for your deposit BONUS mybookie.ag ----- NO JUMPER PATREON http://www.patreon.com/nojumper CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5te... FOLLOW US ON SNAPCHAT FOR THE LATEST NEWS & UPDATES https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! http://www.nojumper.com/ Follow us on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ENxb4B... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/n... Follow us on Social Media: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... http://www.twitter.com/nojumper http://www.instagram.com/nojumper https://www.facebook.com/NOJUMPEROFFI... http://www.reddit.com/r/nojumper JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Q3XPfBm Follow Adam22: https://www.tiktok.com/@adam22 http://www.twitter.com/adam22 http://www.instagram.com/adam22 adam22hoe on Snapchat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:54:49
  • Stripper Gets Drenched During Heated Panel
    Sharp is hosting a new panel, accompanied by Flakko, Suspect and Bricc Baby! ----- 00:00 Intro 1:00 Aliyah and Nadiaali address beef over some mishaps in the strip club 7:15 We move past the strip club beef and Aliyah says “You can’t pay for the cat” 9:25 Sharp lays into Aliyah for “H*e Shaming” and Nadiaali on buying a property with OF money 12:35 Persia flexes her jewelry and talks about becoming a stripper during the pandemic  16:55 Flakko talks about why 30 is old for women and if 50-year-old women can sq__ 20:35 Persia talks about the first time she sq__ and if enjoying lesbian corn makes her bi 26:15 Sharp checks Aliyah for “hoggin the bottle” and we settle that Persia is “Bi with Limitations” 31:25 Sharp calls Aliyah a “Nincompoop” and Aliyah admits to having bisexual fantasies  34:50 Sharp check Aliyah AGAIN and if sex toys work better for women 40:05 Flakko asks “Should body count matter for women” and Bricc Baby says prostitutes have clean p**** 43:05 Aliyah starts acting up again  44:10 Aliyah gets a drink poured on her head and gets kicked out of the building 47:25 Sharp says Aliyah “just needs a little cool off” and Nadiaali says “Men treat women how they treat themself” 50:25 Sharp talks about why the kids nowadays are different and getting punished as a kid 52:30 Sharp asks the girls how Aliyah could have avoided the conflict  55:25 Persia tries to rationalize the situation and Sharp breaks down the real 58:25 Nadialli opens up about her toxic past and Persia laughs at her 1:03:05 Sharp breaks down how women developed the skills to piss off men psychologically 1:05:35 Flakko says that he will call the police on a girl if she hits him 1:07:40 Bricc Baby talks about a girl that got v*olent with him 1:10:05 Sharp breaks down the difference between men and women when it comes to cheating 1:17:07 Sharp pays tribute to the late Jerry Springer and closes with some final thoughts ----- NO JUMPER PATREON http://www.patreon.com/nojumper CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5te... FOLLOW US ON SNAPCHAT FOR THE LATEST NEWS & UPDATES https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! http://www.nojumper.com/ Follow us on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ENxb4B... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/n... Follow us on Social Media: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... http://www.twitter.com/nojumper http://www.instagram.com/nojumper https://www.facebook.com/NOJUMPEROFFI... http://www.reddit.com/r/nojumper JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Q3XPfBm Follow Adam22: https://www.tiktok.com/@adam22 http://www.twitter.com/adam22 http://www.instagram.com/adam22 adam22hoe on Snapchat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:21:36
  • Troy Ave Goes IN on Tax Stone, Joe Budden, Maino & More
    Troy Ave talks about the trial, his new career trajectory, and much more! ----- 00:00 Intro 2:55 Troy Ave on rumors about sh**ting himself, his friend, and seeing TaxStone with a g*n 6:00 Troy Ave goes into detail about the interaction between him and Taxstone at the club 9:30 Adam asks on the early days of beefing with Taxstone, calls Taxstone a stalker 12:50 Adam asks if the situation would have been different if he didn’t see taxstone with a g*n, relationship with Taxstone. 15:45 Adam on rumors about Troy Ave and Taxstone outside of a bodega, Troy denies the rumors, discussing never being jealous of someone else's success 17:30 Troy Ave on being independent and performing at Summer Jam 19:40 Adam talks about Taxstone snitching on Banger going to ILoveMakonnen concert 23:50 Troy talks about being locked up and talks about Taxstone snitch allegations, getting arrested by the FBI 26:44 Troy Ave breaks down what happened between Banger and Taxstone, says Casanova was with him at the time 31:00 Adam asks Troy Ave about the video of him sh**ting, Troy says it was for self-defense 37:00 Troy Ave discusses finally testifying against Taxstone, courts blaming him for Bangers death 40:30 Adam talks about the court of public opinion being more in favor towards Taxstone, Troy Ave speaks on being blackballed in the media 44:00 Troy Ave promotes his album, dropping a song right after the verdict was read on his case 47:20 Adam asks how China Mac got involved in the drama, Troy calls him a bum 49:30 Adam asks about Joe Budden's involvement, Troy says he’s a junkie and talks about Maino's involvement 56:30 Adam says Troy Ave got his nickname abilities from Donald Trump 57:20 Adam asks Troy where his focus is now, Troy talks about working on films 59:45 Troy Ave talks about his relationship with Wack100 1:03:00 Adam on the New York drill artists wanting going at each other, and 6ix9ine getting beat up and snitching 1:08:00 Troy Ave promotes his podcast and album, tells Adam he has to come on ----- NO JUMPER PATREON http://www.patreon.com/nojumper CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5te... FOLLOW US ON SNAPCHAT FOR THE LATEST NEWS & UPDATES https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! http://www.nojumper.com/ Follow us on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ENxb4B... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/n... Follow us on Social Media: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... http://www.twitter.com/nojumper http://www.instagram.com/nojumper https://www.facebook.com/NOJUMPEROFFI... http://www.reddit.com/r/nojumper JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Q3XPfBm Follow Adam22: https://www.tiktok.com/@adam22 http://www.twitter.com/adam22 http://www.instagram.com/adam22 adam22hoe on Snapchat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:14:14
  • Adam Gets Gucci Berry Laid For The First Time in 15 Years
    Gucci talks about his rise to fame, how his IG account was sold, calling out Supreme Patty, and much more! Follow Gucci Berry https://www.instagram.com/imgucciberry/ ----- NO JUMPER PATREON http://www.patreon.com/nojumper CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5te... FOLLOW US ON SNAPCHAT FOR THE LATEST NEWS & UPDATES https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! http://www.nojumper.com/ Follow us on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ENxb4B... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/n... Follow us on Social Media: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_... http://www.twitter.com/nojumper http://www.instagram.com/nojumper https://www.facebook.com/NOJUMPEROFFI... http://www.reddit.com/r/nojumper JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Q3XPfBm Follow Adam22: https://www.tiktok.com/@adam22 http://www.twitter.com/adam22 http://www.instagram.com/adam22 adam22hoe on Snapchat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    36:34

About No Jumper

The Coolest Podcast In The World. Hosted by Adam22 Watch these interviews on YouTube right here: https://www.youtube.com/nojumper
