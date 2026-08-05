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No Jumper

No Jumper
Entertainment NewsMusic
No Jumper
Latest episode

2526 episodes

  • No Jumper

    YG Puts Out a RED ALERT on Drake! Wack In Big U’s Fed Paperwork! Lush CRIES & More

    08/05/2026 | 4h 37 mins.
    -----
    0:00 Intro & Lush Shows Up 30 Minutes Late
    0:20 Roasting Lush for Being Late
    1:05 Lush Opens Up About His Girl's Overdose
    2:19 Lush Reveals What Happened
    3:18 Cast Reacts to Lush's Emotional Story
    4:27 Falling for "Houston"
    6:24 Lush Regrets Ignoring Her Messages
    7:35 The Emotional Text That Hit Lush Hard
    8:22 Adam Suggests Using It in the Title
    9:28 Lush Says His Ex Made Things Worse
    10:32 FaceTiming From the Hospital
    12:10 Edibles, Addiction & Coping
    13:05 Lush Apologizes to the Fans
    20:35 Who Started LA Street Podcasting?
    22:38 No Jumper's Early Growth
    24:14 Why Adam Waited to Interview Munchie B
    24:37 Did No Jumper Create Street Podcasting?
    25:38 Crip Mac, Dean & Paying for Interviews
    27:02 How Dean the Great Blew Up
    28:21 Are Streamers Buying Bots?
    37:17 Black & Mexican Relations: Texas vs California
    39:47 Munchie B's Viral 20 vs 1 Moment
    40:13 Behind the Scenes of Munchie's 20 vs 1
    00:40:25 Dating standards, attraction & boundaries
    00:55:19 Viral cross-country walker & food talk
    00:56:11 Big Groove debate: genius marketer or cringe?
    01:07:07 Cute N The Kitchen brings Long Beach food
    01:09:11 Supporting a local food business
    1:10:18 BBQ Taste Test & Rick Rack's Family Kitchen
    1:11:00 Discovering Big Groove
    1:17:38 Lush's Girlfriend Story Takes a Wild Turn
    1:18:33 Girlfriend Overdose & Hospital Update
    1:20:42 Would You Stay With Someone After Jail?
    1:21:02 Papoose & Remy Ma Relationship Discussion
    1:22:48 Why Remy Ma Chose Easy the Block Captain
    1:25:00 Papoose's "Punctuation Slaughter" Breakdown
    1:41:05 What Is an Overt Act?
    1:42:01 Legitimate Debt vs. Extortion
    1:50:30 Flakko Appears on Tasha K
    2:10:39 How everyone knew the song was AI
    2:11:25 The "all genres" plan & early clues
    2:12:06 Producers explain how they detect AI vocals
    2:13:54 Why this AI song sounded better than most
    2:14:53 Tyler, the Creator's feedback on the song
    2:16:24 The "Jagged Little Pills" lyric theory
    2:18:07 How Phoenix could've sold the story better
    2:19:03 What this means for Phoenix's career
    2:20:04 The "all genres" strategy under scrutiny
    2:22:37 Could this hurt Shoreline Mafia?
    2:23:46 Should Phoenix remake the song with his real voice?
    2:24:21 Celebrity speculation & fan theories
    2:25:05 OGZ vs. Phoenix: Shoreline dynamics
    2:28:45 What really broke up Shoreline Mafia?
    2:31:19 Instagram unfollows & rap politics
    2:34:54 More OGZ/Phoenix rivalry speculation
    2:39:29 Is the controversy helping or hurting Phoenix?
    2:40:04 AI Music & Phoenix Flex Controversy
    2:41:15 AI Software Leak & Damage Control
    2:46:58 Did Taiga Copy the AI Wave?
    2:48:27 Why the Viral Song Didn't Go Bigger
    2:53:22 Sydney Starr Allegations Discussion
    3:00:41 Teacher Scandals & Dark Humor
    3:02:33 Body Hair Preferences & Grooming Debate
    3:04:16 Calling 911 on an Ex Story
    3:05:07 YG "Red Alert" & Drake/Drakeo Theory
    3:10:09 Drakeo conspiracy theories & rap lyrics
    3:12:57 Bobby Green pays Smac $10,000 to get choked out
    3:20:14 Adam's 2013 GHB story
    3:27:58 Lush's hospital girlfriend drama
    3:45:52 Swifty T2 Calls Out Lush
    3:46:47 Is It Time to Stop Talking About Him?
    3:47:01 Big Groove & Wild Joke
    3:51:46 Perez Hilton vs. Paris Hilton Mix-Up
    3:52:58 Phoenix Flex AI Music Debate
    3:55:54 Munchie's Style & Outfit Talk
    3:56:55 White People, the N-Word & Race Discussion
    3:59:28 Paris Hilton, Commercials & Nostalgia
    4:00:24 Old-Timey Voices in Media
    4:01:07 Did N.W.A. Start Cursing in Rap?
    4:02:01 Afrika Bambaataa Allegations
    4:04:34 Gandhi's Controversial "Celibacy Tests"
    4:06:44 Why Rios Left the Group Chat
    4:08:39 Lush's Greyhound Story Returns
    4:09:49 Breckie Hill Appreciation Segment
    4:12:54 Jay Hood Energy Drink Video
    4:14:46 More Superchats & Lush Responds
    4:15:28 Revenge porn discussion & protecting a partner
    4:16:15 Protecting someone you care about
    4:16:50 "Underage" rumor as a deterrent
    4:30:47 Outro
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  • No Jumper

    The No Jumper Show Ep # 461

    08/05/2026 | 3h 8 mins.
    -----

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  • No Jumper

    Hopoutso700 on Compton Upbringing, EBK Connections, Going on the Run for 5 Years & More

    08/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    0:42 Hopoutso700 explains why he calls Compton "Yompton"
    8:31 Hopoutso700 on the defining moment of his childhood
    18:44 Hopoutso700 explains spending 25 days in jail before earning pretrial release
    34:38 Hopoutso700 on Compton having successful families and beautiful neighborhoods
    44:35 Hopoutso700 opens up about regularly checking on Jaaybo in jail

    -----
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  • No Jumper

    Bryan Andrews on Leaving Christianity, Being a Liberal Country Singer & More

    08/05/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    3:58 Bryan's upbringing
    11:13 Bryan explains he didn't pursue music until his early twenties
    11:54 He says TikTok unexpectedly launched his music career
    14:52 Bryan on Nashville's formula
    21:42 Bryan on his faith
    1:01:33 Bryan on true friendships and politics

    -----
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    CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST
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  • No Jumper

    Wack Named in NEW Big U Indictment! Did YG K*ll Drakeo? Did Drakeo Rob YG???

    08/05/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    0:00 Wack immediately break down the latest Big U situation
    6:58 He shuts down claims that Big U was charged with extorting Future
    25:26 Adam on the YG and Drakeo investigation
    34:48 Adam on Chrisean Rock ordering a hit?
    43:18 Adam on Charleston White preparing a RICO against J. Prince

    -----
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    Promote Your Music with No Jumper - https://nojumper.com/pages/promo

    CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! https://nojumper.com

    NO JUMPER PATREON http://www.patreon.com/nojumper

    CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST
    https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5tesvmDS8h50LkjnSAWMOs?si=j6sJD6DkR4mk5NZZWnlK7g

    Follow us on SNAPCHAT
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    iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/no-jumper/id1001659715?mt=2

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    Follow Adam22:
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About No Jumper
The Coolest Podcast In The World. Hosted by Adam22 Watch these interviews on YouTube right here: https://www.youtube.com/nojumper
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