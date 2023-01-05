Raud on Coming Up in Philly, Being a Youtuber, Getting Jumped & More

Raug digs deep into his upbringing, family dynamic, how his content's boomin', how he deals with anxiety, and more. ----- 00:00 Intro 0:05 Flakko introduces Raud and talks about acting in Netflix shows, asks him where in Philly he's from 2:45 Raud talks about getting his channel taken down, and starting over on youtube 6:40 Flakko asks Raud about his boxing videos, and seeing his friend losing a fight 8:50 Raud on what videos on youtube and twitch helped him gain subscribers and take youtube more seriously 10:30 Flakko asks if the stories that Raud tells on his channel are true, or if he makes them up 14:00 Raud talks about his Mom dating a woman while he was growing up, meeting his dad later in life 19:00 Raud talks about seeing his opp get beat up, and talks about banning certain people from Philly 22:30 Raud talks about meeting up with other youtubers in Philly, saying you got to be fake with other content creators to gain subscribers 27:00 Flakko asks Raud about his subscribers and whether he feels responsible for influencing his young audience 30:00 Raud talks about getting jumped, and feeling PTSD when he sees big groups of people 35:30 Flakko talks on the Tea Pages making drama between Raud and other youtubers 42:00 Flakko asks Raud Jaystar to apologize for the beef that started online, doing the ____ on videos44:50 Flakko talks about not being able to sing certain songs and do dances that disrespect people who have passed 48:30 Flakko says Raud could be a great rapper if he took music more seriously 50:20 Flakko says Philly has lost its sound, Raud says people from Jersey style music is old 54:30 Raud and Flakko talk about rappers stealing styles from other cities, and waves in music changing fast 56:00 Raud talks about Drake, Beyonce, and Uzi hopping on the Club music wave 58:00 Raud talks about making his own genius videos, and talks about what's next in music, acting and youtube 1:01:30 Flakko says he wants to box with Raud and his crew when he goes to Philly