-----

0:00 Intro & Lush Shows Up 30 Minutes Late

0:20 Roasting Lush for Being Late

1:05 Lush Opens Up About His Girl's Overdose

2:19 Lush Reveals What Happened

3:18 Cast Reacts to Lush's Emotional Story

4:27 Falling for "Houston"

6:24 Lush Regrets Ignoring Her Messages

7:35 The Emotional Text That Hit Lush Hard

8:22 Adam Suggests Using It in the Title

9:28 Lush Says His Ex Made Things Worse

10:32 FaceTiming From the Hospital

12:10 Edibles, Addiction & Coping

13:05 Lush Apologizes to the Fans

20:35 Who Started LA Street Podcasting?

22:38 No Jumper's Early Growth

24:14 Why Adam Waited to Interview Munchie B

24:37 Did No Jumper Create Street Podcasting?

25:38 Crip Mac, Dean & Paying for Interviews

27:02 How Dean the Great Blew Up

28:21 Are Streamers Buying Bots?

37:17 Black & Mexican Relations: Texas vs California

39:47 Munchie B's Viral 20 vs 1 Moment

40:13 Behind the Scenes of Munchie's 20 vs 1

00:40:25 Dating standards, attraction & boundaries

00:55:19 Viral cross-country walker & food talk

00:56:11 Big Groove debate: genius marketer or cringe?

01:07:07 Cute N The Kitchen brings Long Beach food

01:09:11 Supporting a local food business

1:10:18 BBQ Taste Test & Rick Rack's Family Kitchen

1:11:00 Discovering Big Groove

1:17:38 Lush's Girlfriend Story Takes a Wild Turn

1:18:33 Girlfriend Overdose & Hospital Update

1:20:42 Would You Stay With Someone After Jail?

1:21:02 Papoose & Remy Ma Relationship Discussion

1:22:48 Why Remy Ma Chose Easy the Block Captain

1:25:00 Papoose's "Punctuation Slaughter" Breakdown

1:41:05 What Is an Overt Act?

1:42:01 Legitimate Debt vs. Extortion

1:50:30 Flakko Appears on Tasha K

2:10:39 How everyone knew the song was AI

2:11:25 The "all genres" plan & early clues

2:12:06 Producers explain how they detect AI vocals

2:13:54 Why this AI song sounded better than most

2:14:53 Tyler, the Creator's feedback on the song

2:16:24 The "Jagged Little Pills" lyric theory

2:18:07 How Phoenix could've sold the story better

2:19:03 What this means for Phoenix's career

2:20:04 The "all genres" strategy under scrutiny

2:22:37 Could this hurt Shoreline Mafia?

2:23:46 Should Phoenix remake the song with his real voice?

2:24:21 Celebrity speculation & fan theories

2:25:05 OGZ vs. Phoenix: Shoreline dynamics

2:28:45 What really broke up Shoreline Mafia?

2:31:19 Instagram unfollows & rap politics

2:34:54 More OGZ/Phoenix rivalry speculation

2:39:29 Is the controversy helping or hurting Phoenix?

2:40:04 AI Music & Phoenix Flex Controversy

2:41:15 AI Software Leak & Damage Control

2:46:58 Did Taiga Copy the AI Wave?

2:48:27 Why the Viral Song Didn't Go Bigger

2:53:22 Sydney Starr Allegations Discussion

3:00:41 Teacher Scandals & Dark Humor

3:02:33 Body Hair Preferences & Grooming Debate

3:04:16 Calling 911 on an Ex Story

3:05:07 YG "Red Alert" & Drake/Drakeo Theory

3:10:09 Drakeo conspiracy theories & rap lyrics

3:12:57 Bobby Green pays Smac $10,000 to get choked out

3:20:14 Adam's 2013 GHB story

3:27:58 Lush's hospital girlfriend drama

3:45:52 Swifty T2 Calls Out Lush

3:46:47 Is It Time to Stop Talking About Him?

3:47:01 Big Groove & Wild Joke

3:51:46 Perez Hilton vs. Paris Hilton Mix-Up

3:52:58 Phoenix Flex AI Music Debate

3:55:54 Munchie's Style & Outfit Talk

3:56:55 White People, the N-Word & Race Discussion

3:59:28 Paris Hilton, Commercials & Nostalgia

4:00:24 Old-Timey Voices in Media

4:01:07 Did N.W.A. Start Cursing in Rap?

4:02:01 Afrika Bambaataa Allegations

4:04:34 Gandhi's Controversial "Celibacy Tests"

4:06:44 Why Rios Left the Group Chat

4:08:39 Lush's Greyhound Story Returns

4:09:49 Breckie Hill Appreciation Segment

4:12:54 Jay Hood Energy Drink Video

4:14:46 More Superchats & Lush Responds

4:15:28 Revenge porn discussion & protecting a partner

4:16:15 Protecting someone you care about

4:16:50 "Underage" rumor as a deterrent

4:30:47 Outro

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