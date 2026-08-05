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Classics For Kids

Naomi Lewin
MusicMusic History
Classics For Kids
Latest episode

201 episodes

  • Classics For Kids

    CFK Podcast: Rhapsody in Blue — When Jazz Met the Orchestra

    07/01/2026 | 14 mins.
    This episode is the first of 3 about George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. George Gershwin was a pianist and composer born in New York City in 1898. Many of his […]
  • Classics For Kids

    CFK Podcast: Opera vs. Musical Theatre — What’s the Difference

    06/24/2026 | 33 mins.
    Drs. Kori Hill and Kristy Swift join Ana Smith to discuss the difference between Opera and Musical Theatre, and why Musical Theatre is so much more popular today.
  • Classics For Kids

    Claude Debussy 4:

    04/30/2026
  • Classics For Kids

    Claude Debussy 3:

    04/30/2026
  • Classics For Kids

    Claude Debussy 2:

    04/30/2026
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About Classics For Kids
Join host Naomi Lewin as she introduces children to classical music in a fun and entertaining way with this educational outreach program of Cincinnati Public Radio, 90.9 WGUC, and the Charles H. Dater Foundation.
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