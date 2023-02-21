Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Actors Studio with Ellen Burstyn & Estelle Parsons

This past year marked the 75th Anniversary of the Actors Studio, the nonprofit organization that has shared "truth in acting" with decades of film, television and theater professionals, including some of the biggest names in the business. This episode is the first in a series of conversations with some of those responsible for the studio's success. Alec currently serves as Co-President of the Actors Studio and had the opportunity to speak with two leaders within the institution: Co-President Ellen Burstyn, who joined the studio in 1967, is known for her roles in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore,""The Exorcist," and "Requiem for A Dream" – and also has the distinction of winning the "Triple Crown of Acting:" an Oscar, a Tony and two Emmy Awards. Alec then speaks with Co-Associate Artistic Director Estelle Parsons, who has been with the studio since 1962. Parsons earned an Academy Award for "Bonnie and Clyde," the second film she ever made, and has earned five Tony nominations and two Obies in her illustrious career. The two remarkable women share their stories of finding their way to the Actors Studio and the impact it had on their careers – and their craft.