Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin

Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin takes listeners into the lives of artists, policy makers and performers. Alec sidesteps the predictable by going inside the dre... More
Available Episodes
5 of 354
Everybody Loves Caroline Rhea
Caroline Rhea is best-known as Aunt Hilda in the 90s sitcom, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” but the actor and comedian has been entertaining us in many forms for decades: hosting “The Biggest Loser” and “The Caroline Rhea Show,” performing in standup specials on Comedy Central and HBO, voicing Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb” and appearing as a panelist on game shows like “Hollywood Squares” and “Match Game” with Alec. Rhea speaks with Alec about getting back out on the road doing standup, why it was important to take time off from her career to raise her daughter, and why she’s most at home on stage. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/4/2023
35:05
Chris Jones & Michael Mooney on the Rise and Fall of Siegfried & Roy
On October 3, 2003, a horrified audience looked on as Roy Horn, one-half of the famous German magician duo Siegfried & Roy, was bit by a 400-pound white tiger named “Mantecore” and dragged offstage. After many years in residency at the Mirage Las Vegas and more than 30,000 performances over their career featuring exotic animals, one of the big cats finally turned on their handlers. Chris Jones and Michael Mooney are the authors of The Atlantic article “The Original Tiger Kings: The Improbable Rise and Savage Fall of Siegfried & Roy,” which deconstructs this moment and everything that led to it. Jones and Mooney are journalists that have collectively written for Rolling Stone, GQ, Esquire and The Wall Street Journal Magazine. Chris Jones is also the author of the book The Eye Test: A Case for Human Creativity in the Age of Analytics, as well as serving as a writer and producer on Netflix’s Away. Michael Mooney is also the New York Times best-selling author of The Life and Legend of Chris Kyle: American Sniper, Navy SEAL. Together, they speak with Alec about the tragic event, the reporting behind the scenes and the lessons learned from the end of an era.
You can find the article at:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2022/11/siegfried-roy-fame-rise-and-fall/671528/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/21/2023
39:21
Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Actors Studio with Ellen Burstyn & Estelle Parsons
This past year marked the 75th Anniversary of the Actors Studio, the nonprofit organization that has shared “truth in acting” with decades of film, television and theater professionals, including some of the biggest names in the business. This episode is the first in a series of conversations with some of those responsible for the studio’s success. Alec currently serves as Co-President of the Actors Studio and had the opportunity to speak with two leaders within the institution: Co-President Ellen Burstyn, who joined the studio in 1967, is known for her roles in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,”“The Exorcist,” and “Requiem for A Dream” – and also has the distinction of winning the “Triple Crown of Acting:” an Oscar, a Tony and two Emmy Awards. Alec then speaks with Co-Associate Artistic Director Estelle Parsons, who has been with the studio since 1962. Parsons earned an Academy Award for ”Bonnie and Clyde,” the second film she ever made, and has earned five Tony nominations and two Obies in her illustrious career. The two remarkable women share their stories of finding their way to the Actors Studio and the impact it had on their careers – and their craft. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/7/2023
53:34
Sammy The Bull: From Omertà to Podcast
From “The Godfather” to “Goodfellas” to “The Sopranos,” fictional portrayals of the mafia continue to enthrall the American public. On his podcast, “Our Thing,” Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, member of “La Cosa Nostra” and underboss of the Gambino crime family, tells the tales of the real thing. The man who once upheld “omertà,” or the code of silence, testified as a government witness against mob boss John Gotti in a 1992 plea deal. Prosecutors described him as “the most significant witness in the history of organized crime in the United States.” Since 2020, he has told stories of his time in “the life” over five seasons of the “Our Thing” podcast. Alec also speaks with co-creator of the podcast, James Carroll, a director, producer, editor and cinematographer of film and television. He shares how the podcast came to be and what he’s learned working with the notorious mobster. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2/21/2023
49:09
Daniel Weiss on the Met’s Legacy
Daniel Weiss is President and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest museum in North America. An accomplished scholar and author who holds a PhD in art history and an MBA, Weiss was recruited to lead The Met in 2015 after serving as a college president, university dean, and professor of art history. He has steered the Museum through a series of historic challenges—including the covid crisis, a budget deficit and the removal of the controversial Sackler name from the building. Weiss is also the author of several books, ranging from art history to a soldier’s experience in the Vietnam War. Alec speaks with Daniel Weiss about navigating the Met through the pandemic, his role as a steward of priceless works of art, and his favorite museum to visit in the world. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin takes listeners into the lives of artists, policy makers and performers. Alec sidesteps the predictable by going inside the dressing rooms, apartments, and offices of people we want to understand better: Ira Glass, Lena Dunham, David Letterman, Barbara Streisand, Tom Yorke, Chris Rock and others. Hear what happens when an inveterate guest becomes a host.