Music Matters with Darrell Craig Harris

Indie Vibes from the Big Easy: Captain Buckles' Latest Drop from this fun rocking band!
About the New Orleans-based group Captain Buckles, a band made up of top A-list musicians who have backed many household names!
The majority of tracks on Hurry Up the debut album from "Captain Buckles" are funky, rockin' instrumentals written by guitarist Alexander Mallet: kickin', and organic. Captain Buckles takes risks, grooves and moves with powerful chemistry and a punk, irreverent attitude that prompts listeners to feel good to be human. "Bus Station Blues" and "Raindrops on Mardi Gras,” are soulful slinky tunes featuring masterful vocals by keys man Rob Davis. "This Time" is a rock ballad by a close friend of the group, Michael Darby.
After years of incubating, Captain Buckles has found its own trademark sound steeped in the grooves and funk of New Orleans and the elements that make American music emotionally moving and stylistically unique. The band jams hard while emphasizing musical exploration and dynamic subtlety, showing the inspiration from of icons like The Meters, Allman Brothers, and The Band but utilizing those influences to create a style all their own.
The members of Captain Buckles include New Orleans born-and-raised Rob Davis and Ezell Smith Jr., as well as Los Angeles transplant Smitti Supab, Pennsylvanian Phil Breen, who’ve both played professionally in the Crescent City for 13+ years. Florida ex-pat Alex Mallet is the newcomer of the crew having arrived a mere eight years ago. Before forming Captain Buckles, the members had performed with each other in various line-ups for years between touring as backing musicians with national and international acts like Eric Lindell, Samantha Fish, Russell Batiste, John "Papa" Gros, Glen David Andrews, and many others. They transitioned to working as a distinctive, butt-shaking unit all their own two years ago, a no-nonsense brotherhood of hard-working sidemen, championing good vibes and an intense love of music.
The recording of Hurry Up was funded in part by a grant from the Threadhead Cultural Foundation (https://www.thcfnola.org/.).
www.captainbucklesband.com
facebook.com/captainbucklesband
instagram.com/captainbucklesband
open.spotify.com/artist/3q8yPNmKITP14G9YOEnnrV
www.youtube.com/@captainbucklesband
music.apple.com/il/artist/captain-buckles/1758847494
www.amazon.com/music/player/artists/B0D9WR9Y79/captain-buckles
captainbucklesband.bandcamp.com
