Music Is None Of Our Business
Music Is None Of Our Business
Music Is None Of Our Business

Dave High
MusicMusic Commentary
Music Is None Of Our Business
  Episode Thirteen - Not Superstitious
    We compile some of our favourite female fronted bands. Jake reveals he can speak Icelandic, Dave get's the title of one of his favourite LPs wrong. Twice! And doesn't even notice. Amateur! There's chortling, chuckling and at least one guffaw.
    1:31:12
  Episode Twelve - What Do You Call An Episode That's All About The Year 1989?
    We investigate the musically fruitful year of 1989. Dave's memory proves as reliable as ever, Jake get's a new DJ moniker.
    1:28:26
  Episode Eleven - The Big Chill
    The ambient episode. Chill out as we discuss our favourite ambient LPs, and along the way touch on Dave's precarious mental health, Jake's escalator technique, crackling, ghostly voices, and even a couple of serious bits. Plus stay tuned till the end for details of Music Is None Of Our Business bingo!
    1:32:55
  Episode Ten - Singles Club
    After the 2 hour compilation marathon, an hour long sprint through a few brilliant singles. Allegedly. We still managed to go over an hour, even with only five picks each.
    1:23:17
  Episode Nine - The Compilation Marathon
    Yikes, a 2 hour + episode. Sorry about that. I had a list of this episodes highlights, but I appear to have mislaid it. However we do discuss the joys of a good compilation LP. A collection of songs you love all in one place, or a chance to broaden your musical horizons or a combination of both. Answers on a postcard to.......
    2:15:41

About Music Is None Of Our Business

Two miserable 60 year old music obsessives waffle on about music in what they mistakenly believe to be an entertaining fashion.
MusicMusic Commentary

