Music isn’t just sound—it’s a time machine. It takes us back to the moments that shaped us, the songs that fueled our greatest highs and deepest lows. And now, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is taking you on a journey through life, love, and culture—one note at a time. On That Note isn’t just another podcast—it’s a front-row seat to raw, unfiltered conversations with legends, icons, and storytellers from every lane. From the golden age of R&B to today’s changing sound, we’re talking real music, real stories, and real soul. Tap in and turn it up—this is just the beginning. Subscribe now and never miss a beat. #OnThatNote #ShawnStockman #RnBNostalgia

About On That Note

Music is more than just sound- it’s the soundtrack to our lives. On That Note is where culture, nostalgia, and real stories collide. Hosted by Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, this podcast takes you on a journey through music with legendary guests from all walks of life. Artists, athletes, producers, actors and more. Shawn will be diving deep into the songs that shaped their paths. From the anthems that fueled their biggest moments to the melodies that got them through the lows, every episode explores the undeniable power of music. Expect real talk, untold stories, and a vibe that’s soulful, unfiltered and straight from the heart! Tap in, Turn up the volume and let’s take ride together!