In a world that’s on fire, what do we do with art? Like, what can music actually do?

Today, Jad Abumrad is back with his first major project since Dolly Parton’s America.

Fela Kuti: Fear No Man is a twelve episode exploration of the life, work, and legacy of the Nigerian singer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, one of the most important musical artist of the 20th century.

Back in the 1960s and 70s, Fela invented a new style of music that was part jazz, part funk, part African polyrhythms and instrumentation. And it had resistance baked into its core.

Today, Fela has been forgotten by many. Almost erased.

Fela Kuti: Fear No Man excavates his life’s work and finds it says as much about today, this moment, as it does about the past.

Find Fela Kuti: Fear No Man on Audible and wherever you listen to podcasts.