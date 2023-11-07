Ludwig van Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor': Rondo
Ludwig van Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor": Rondo
Stefan Vladar, piano
Capella Istropolitana
Barry Wordsworth, conductor
Naxos 8.556652
10:03
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 21: Andante
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 21: Andante
Peter Lang, piano
Capella Istropolitana
Christoph Eberle, conductor
Naxos 8.550293
6:18
Robert Schumann - Piano Concerto in A Minor: I. Allegro
Robert Schumann - Piano Concerto in A Minor: I. Allegro
Jeno Jando, piano
Budapest Symphony Orchestra
Andras Ligeti, conductor
Naxos 8.556662
14:08
Johannes Brahms - Ave Maria
Johannes Brahms - Ave Maria
Warsaw Philharmonic Choir
Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra
Antoni Wit, conductor
Naxos 8.572694
4:46
Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 2: 4th movement
Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 2: 4th movement
Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Paavo Berglund, conductor
Ondine ODE1229