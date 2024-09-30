Powered by RND
The Big Interview with Dan Rather

AXSTV
Dan Rather sits down with the biggest names in the music business for thoughtful conversations, insights, and revelations you won't hear anywhere else. 
MusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

  • The Big Interview with Steven Van Zandt
    Dan Rather sits down with New Jersey's own rock and roller Steven Van Zandt to talk music, Bruce Springsteen and the Sopranos.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    53:10
  • The Big Interview with R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and Mike Mills
    R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and Michael Stipe discuss their lives, careers, and the song Dan Rather inadvertently inspired.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    44:12
  • The Big Interview with Peter Frampton
    Classic Rock legend Peter Frampton describes the ups and downs of his career and sings one of the hits that made him an icon.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    44:12
  • The Big Interview with Steve Miller
    A conversation with legendary bluesman, jazz musician, and pioneer of psychedelic rock,  Steve Miller, the Space Cowboy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    44:18
  • The Big Interview with Keifer Sutherland
    Kiefer Sutherland’s talents go far beyond acting and he’s got a new album to prove it.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    43:46

About The Big Interview with Dan Rather

