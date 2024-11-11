The Vinyl Guide - Artist Interviews for Record Collectors and Music Nerds

Ep473: Damon Che and Kristian Dunn of Yesness

Yesness is a 2-piece featuring Damon Che (Don Caballero) and Tristan Dunn (El Ten Eleven). We discuss their formation, writing and recording their debut album "See You at the Solipsist Convention", math-rock, post-rock, other dirty words and lots more. Topics Include: Formation of Yesness Kristian and Damon struggle to find musicians to collaborate with The “California No” Making an album from different parts of the country Meeting for the first time in the recording studio Over recording and having a lot of material to work with Working with instrumentals vs music with vocals Album title origin story Songs start as riffs, song titles come much later Strange song titles Using extra songs for b-sides Origin of the band name “Yesness” The band almost became “Keister Island” What does Damon think of the title “Math Rock”? Genres become limiting Not listening to Post-rock or Math-rock What’s on heavy rotation and playlists? The Spotify algorithm still struggles to satisfy El Ten Eleven’s “New Years Eve” coming after 3-LP set “Tautology” “New Years Eve” and “Valley of Fire” were conceived together The “Yesness” debut always needed to be a full length LP Can the Yesness LP be played live? Yesness challenges playing live – equipment stuffups Will they tour overseas? Selecting the album cover Damon recently upgraded his vinyl system Looking for records Status of the Don Caballero master tapes and reissues Damon’s YouTube video channel Grab all the pressings of your favourite albums “Everything in between the speakers and stylus is snake oil” Interview wrap up Vinyl copies of Yesness "See You at the Solipsist Convention" can be ordered here. Photo by Berto Campus Extended, Commercial-Free & High Resolution version of this podcast is available at: www.Patreon.com/VinylGuide Listen on Apple: https://apple.co/2Y6ORU0 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/36qhlc8