The Vinyl Guide - Artist Interviews for Record Collectors and Music Nerds

Yesness is a 2-piece featuring Damon Che (Don Caballero) and Tristan Dunn (El Ten Eleven). We discuss their formation, writing and recording their debut album "See You at the Solipsist Convention", math-rock, post-rock, other dirty words and lots more. Topics Include: Formation of Yesness Kristian and Damon struggle to find musicians to collaborate with The "California No" Making an album from different parts of the country Meeting for the first time in the recording studio Over recording and having a lot of material to work with Working with instrumentals vs music with vocals Album title origin story Songs start as riffs, song titles come much later Strange song titles Using extra songs for b-sides Origin of the band name "Yesness" The band almost became "Keister Island" What does Damon think of the title "Math Rock"? Genres become limiting Not listening to Post-rock or Math-rock What's on heavy rotation and playlists? The Spotify algorithm still struggles to satisfy El Ten Eleven's "New Years Eve" coming after 3-LP set "Tautology" "New Years Eve" and "Valley of Fire" were conceived together The "Yesness" debut always needed to be a full length LP Can the Yesness LP be played live? Yesness challenges playing live – equipment stuffups Will they tour overseas? Selecting the album cover Damon recently upgraded his vinyl system Looking for records Status of the Don Caballero master tapes and reissues Damon's YouTube video channel Grab all the pressings of your favourite albums "Everything in between the speakers and stylus is snake oil" Interview wrap up Vinyl copies of Yesness "See You at the Solipsist Convention" can be ordered here. Photo by Berto Campus
Ep472: Andy Scott of The Sweet
Andy Scott of The Sweet discusses band history, rare records, various versions of "Desolation Boulevard", mega-hits like "Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On The Run", meeting Beatles, Australia tour & lots more! Topics Include: Andy's moments with The Beatles Discovering The Shadows Andy becoming a musician since Footy didn't work out Early bands Andy was in Growing up in Wrexham – Seeing The Searchers Almost seeing The Silver Beatles – Dad wouldn't let him go Parents were supportive – eclectic record collection Playing in the Scaffold with Paul McCartney's brother Mike Forming The Elastic Band Playing in Miami and Bahamas – playing 2-3 shows per night Coming back to UK – the singer left Do the recordings with Mike McCartney still exist? The Elastic Band on Decca – 2 early singles Breakup of The Elastic Band Collectible records of Andy's career Sweet had varying set of hits in different countries Supporting and being supported by Bob Seger Different versions of "Desolation Boulevard" "Sweet Fanny Adams" wouldn't have worked in US "Desolation Boulevard" is like a greatest hits LP Cover shot of Sunset Boulevard, Designed by Hypnosis "Ballroom Blitz" was a massive hit around the world Brian Connolly's fight and throat injury Ronnie James Dio was once considered for vocals for Sweet Exposure and memories of early UK punk scene Working with early Iron Maiden recordings Where are tapes of Sweet? Is Andy involved with Sweet reissues? Vinyl can be a pain in the arse New album and upcoming Australian tour Interview wrap up See Sweet in Australia, here am the tickets & info.
Ep471: Mac McCaughan - Superchunk, Merge Records
Mac McCaughan of Superchunk and co-founder of Merge Records shares insights into the label, being a record collector, "Peak Vinyl" limited vinyl releases, vinyl production, Superchunk's upcoming tour in Australia and heaps more. Topics Include: We welcome Mac McCaughan from Superchunk and Merge Records. Mac's upcoming tour in Australia to celebrate Foolish's 30th anniversary. Playing songs from multiple albums instead of full album sets, mixing up live performances. Mac's extensive vinyl collection and love for record collecting. Recent Japan trip, grabbing Japanese jazz records Record store treks while touring and discovering rare finds. Merge Records' inspirations from indie labels like Dischord and Sub Pop. Emphasizing affordable, fan-focused pricing for Merge releases. Mac's approach to managing Merge as an artist-driven label. Importance of creativity and quality in Merge's artist partnerships. Record label survival and growth strategies and adapting to changing music industry landscapes. Evolution of 7-inch singles over last 40 years Mac is kind of surprised on vinyl's comeback and staying power The rising costs of vinyl production. Navigating fan interest in coloured versus black vinyl releases. Merge's "Peak Vinyl" concept for collectors' special editions. Handling vinyl production challenges and partnerships with pressing plants. Vinyl costs are starting to slow down record purchases – capacity of vinyl pressing plants What was difficult about moving from musician to record label owner? Records that fell short of expectations How Mac and Merge team listens to artists for potential Merge engagement Listening past the budget/lo-fi qualities of demo recordings Mac's response to hearing Neutral Milk Hotel Reflecting on follow-ups to "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea". Australian record stores / Mac's want list Interview wrap up See Superchunk in Australia, here be the tickets
Ep470: Steve Diggle of Buzzcocks
Steve Diggle of Buzzcocks shares stories from the early punk scene, the making of "Spiral Scratch", rare vinyl releases, the band's lasting influence and his new book "Autonomy." Topics Include: Steve logs on – golf shirt The new book "Autonomy" Steve was dismayed by prog rock – seeing Yes was discouraging Attending Sex Pistols Manchester gig Did Steve know about punk rock beforehand? Malcolm McLaren pulled Steve into the gig Steve met with the original person he was supposed to meet The story of the name "Buzzcocks" Howard leaving after 10 shows with Buzzcocks The story of "Spiral Scratch" EP Questions on sleeving and DIY on Spiral Scratch Photo on cover of Spiral Scratch How did the band sell and promote Spiral Scratch The name of record label "New Hormones" Test pressings of Spiral Scratch and other Buzzcocks records How the songs were selected for Spiral Scratch Controversies with the song "Orgasm Addict" Buzzcocks had most major record companies trying to sign them The role of the band in Buzzcocks record artwork The Hard-Ons homage to Buzzcocks album The error pressings of "Another Music in a Different Kitchen" Errors in the songwriting credits for "Fast Cars" Steve didn't take on a punk pseudonym Was there competition between Buzzcocks and Magazine? "Singles Going Steady" release in the US market – popularity in the states Steve called John Lennon to invite him to see Buzzcocks Still touring, playing with Descendents, NOFX and modern punk bands they influenced Buzzcocks coming to Australia, new book "Autonomy" Order Steve's book "Autonomy" here
Ep469: Cook Craig - Pipe-Eye, King Gizzard, The Murlocs
Cook Craig of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and The Murlocs discusses his new Pipe-Eye solo LP, early and rare recordings, KGATLW bootlegger series, touring & lots more. Topics Include: Name preference Cookie's record collection Touring plans, summer in Australia Any live dates for Pipe-Eye? Remembering dozens of songs What's the hardest song to play live? Challenges of microtonal songs Themes of King Gizzard and Pipe-Eye albums Starting an album with a theme vs a collection of songs "Pipe-Defy" has a lot of funk influences When does a song go to Pipe-Eye, King Gizzard or Murlocs? Some King Gizzard albums are driven by themes Origin story of the "Pipe-Eye" moniker Strong influences of 60 garage rock in Geelong Working with Stu in "Revolver & Sun" Pre-release CD from Revolver & Sun – ever be reissued? Cookie was on the Angelsea EP Early band names - reaction to "King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard" Becoming aware of his ability to make a living from music How KGATLW, Murlocs & Pipe-Eye stay prolific and keep quality high The plan for 5 albums in 2017 Giving away "Polygondawanaland" – the gift economy Seeing, receiving and storing bootlegger products King Gizzard taped over many earlier recordings Recording at Daptone studios – recording on the road Overwriting and over-recordings to select the best tracks How Cookie writes on the road Pipe-Defy sounds less low-fi – higher quality production Doesn't guest on other projects Recording Cosmic Blip – recent reissues – relationship with Flightless The change from Gizzverse to "p(doom) records" Making the videos for Pipe-Eye Working with Jason Galea – albums and gig posters Involvement in poster and vinyl art More touring in 2025 – Europe residencies – maybe Australia What's left on the bucket list for KG? The Gorge in Washington State was quite surreal Working on new music over Christmas break – rapid turnaround Pipe-Eye interview wrap up Order "Pipe-Defy" vinyl here.
