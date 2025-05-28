The Rub: Ketch Secor on Mississippi’s Ghosts and Glory (Part 2)

In Part 2 of Charlie Worsham’s conversation with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, the focus deepens from lighthearted place-name rhymes to the soul-searching power of music. Ketch reflects on the stories behind songs like “Mississippi Saturday Night,” the roots of “Wagon Wheel,” and the long musical thread that runs from Arthur Crudup to Bob Dylan to himself. He also discusses cultural revival and the role music can play in reckoning with the past and reimagining a better future. The episode closes with a powerful performance of “The Brand New Mississippi Flag,” Ketch’s original song envisioning a banner that reflects the full richness of the state’s story.Mississippi people and places mentioned in this episode: Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music, Turnrow Books, Viking Cooking School, Neshoba County Jail, Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home, Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, Eudora Welty, William Faulkner.