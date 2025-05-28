The Rub: Ketch Secor on Mississippi’s Ghosts and Glory (Part 2)
In Part 2 of Charlie Worsham’s conversation with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, the focus deepens from lighthearted place-name rhymes to the soul-searching power of music. Ketch reflects on the stories behind songs like “Mississippi Saturday Night,” the roots of “Wagon Wheel,” and the long musical thread that runs from Arthur Crudup to Bob Dylan to himself. He also discusses cultural revival and the role music can play in reckoning with the past and reimagining a better future. The episode closes with a powerful performance of “The Brand New Mississippi Flag,” Ketch’s original song envisioning a banner that reflects the full richness of the state’s story.Mississippi people and places mentioned in this episode: Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music, Turnrow Books, Viking Cooking School, Neshoba County Jail, Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home, Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, Eudora Welty, William Faulkner.
--------
23:43
The Rub: Ketch Secor on Mississippi's Musical Magic (Part 1)
In Part 1 of this wide-ranging conversation, Charlie sits down with Ketch Secor, co-founder and current frontman of the band Old Crow Medicine Show, to explore the deep musical roots of Mississippi. Though not a Mississippi native, Ketch shares personal stories that connect him to the state, from learning to walk in McComb to organizing a pickup baseball game in William Faulkner’s backyard. Along the way, he reflects on the “rub” between black and white musical traditions, the legacy of Doc Watson and Mississippi John Hurt, and why Mississippi remains the spiritual crossroads of American music.Mississippi places mentioned in this episode: Rowan Oak, Pharr Mounds
--------
20:47
Mississippi on the Map Trailer
Mississippi on the Map is a new podcast hosted by 2024 CMA Musician of the Year Charlie Worsham. The podcast explores why Mississippi is the Birthplace of America’s Music. You’ll hear conversations with special guests about the influence of Mississippi on American music and culture, and we’ll explore the state’s stories and storytellers to learn about all those who put Mississippi on the map.
