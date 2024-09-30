Woody Harrelson: Contract Killers, JFK Conspiracies, and Fathers & Sons
One of Hollywood’s most eclectic and unpredictable actors, Woody Harrelson has played a hayseed barback, a streetball hustler, a natural born killer, a true detective, and so many more. But his most profound and difficult role might be his real-life role: the son of an infamous contract killer. Woody’s father, Charles Harrelson, was sent to prison for the assassination of a federal judge, only after he had been the subject of one of the largest federal manhunts in U.S. history – a manhunt that ended with a six-hour standoff with authorities during which he confessed to the assassination of JFK.
This episode contains themes that may be disturbing to some listeners, including domestic violence.
What's your take on the JFK assassination? Who do you think was behind one of the most infamous murders in history? Let Jake know at 617-906-6638, [email protected], or on socials @disgracelandpod.
The Grateful Dead Pt. 2: The Ballad of Pigpen and Old, Weird America—an Origin Story
Bootlegging whiskey, acid tests, grass, and songs about murder. The origins of the Grateful Dead are fascinating and not what most people think. Born out of the tradition of “old, weird America”; bluegrass, jug band music and deadly folk tales, the Grateful Dead, as young adults, were into some strange stuff and we are all better for it. The band would go on to create their very own “new, weird America” due in part to the cultural impact they would have over their near 40-year career. But their connection to the traditional music that spawned them was due in large part to their harmonica player, singer, and keyboardist, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, who lived “the life” so authentically that he died at the age of just 27. This is the Grateful Dead origin story and the Ballad of Pigpen.
To view the full list of contributors, see the show notes at www.disgracelandpod.com.
This episode was originally published on October 13, 2020.
Grateful Dead Pt. 1: Freedom's Just Another Word for…
The Grateful Dead became one of the most influential bands of all time and propelled themselves with improvisation, LSD and an ethos of “freedom”. Through drug busts and CIA surveillance, they thrived and created one of the largest, most fervent and commercially consequential fan bases of all time. Freedom, LSD and improvised blues in the key of bummed the fuck out on this episode of Disgraceland.
For a full list of contributors, see the show notes at disgracelandpod.com
This episode was originally published on April 16, 2019.
Bonus Episode - More Sports, Celebrity Politics, and Diddy's New Digs
This week in the After Party, Jake wonders about celebrities and the sincerity of their political convictions and hears more from you on great sports cities and films. As we ready next week's episode on actor Woody Harrelson and the possible connection between his father and the assassination of John F. Kennedy, we want to know: what's your take on the JFK assassination? Who do you think killed President Kennedy? Let Jake know at 617-906-6638, [email protected], or on socials @disgracelandpod.
For more great Disgraceland episodes, dive into our extensive archive, including such episodes as:
Episode 179 - R. Kelly
Episode 125 - The MC5
Episode 87 & 88 - Fleetwood Mac
Aaliyah: Married Illegally at 15, Drugs, Corruption, and a Fiery Crash
Married to R. Kelly at 15 years old and dead by the age of 22. Aaliyah was supposed to be as big as Beyonce, but drugs, corruption, and a fiery crash prevented that from happening.
To see the full list of contributors, see the show notes at www.disgracelandpod.com.
This episode contains themes that may be disturbing to some listeners, including sexual abuse of a minor.
Who are your favorite female R&B singers? Let Jake know at 617-906-6638, [email protected], or on socials @disgracelandpod.
