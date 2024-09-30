TN:145 Clean Bandit (Part 2)

John is back with Jack Patterson and Grace Chatto of Clean Bandit, for part two of their conversation, this time, talking about how they wrote, recorded, and produced some of their more recent hits. Clean Bandit are an English electronic group formed in 2008, known for blending classical music with electronics and pop. While they gained early attention with the track 'Mozart's House,' their 2014 hit 'Rather Be,' featuring Jess Glynne, won a Grammy and earned the band global recognition. Now pop mainstays, they have released numerous chart-topping collaborations, including 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony.' With two studio albums to their name and new music on the horizon, their most recent work sees them teaming up with Anne-Marie and David Guetta. In this, part two of our conversation, Jack and Grace take us through the early versions and of their track 'Symphony' (following its resurgence on TikTok), and discuss how their creative process has changed over the years, taking apart 'Cry Baby', and digging into the multiple remixes of the track. Tracks discussed: Symphony, Cry Baby