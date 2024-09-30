Powered by RND
Tape Notes

Podcast Tape Notes
In The Woods
Tape Notes is a podcast about the art and craft of music production. Hosted by John Kennedy, each episode reunites an artist and producer to talk about the high...
MusicMusic Interviews

  • TN:147 Lizzy McAlpine, Mason Stoops & Taylor Mackall
    John is joined by Lizzy McAlpine, and co-producer Mason Stoops and co-writer Taylor Mackall, to talk about how they wrote, recorded and produced the album ‘Older (and Wiser)’. Lizzy McAlpine is a singer-songwriter and producer who first gained popularity by sharing covers on SoundCloud and YouTube. Her debut album, ‘Give Me a Minute’, arrived in 2020, however, it was her second album, ‘Five Seconds Flat’, that solidified her as a rising force, with the platinum-selling single ‘ceilings’ becoming a global hit. Her latest record, ‘Older’, blurs the lines between studio and stage, exploring themes of heartbreak and self-acceptance; recorded in LA, it was produced by Lizzy and Mason Stoops. Catching up at Miloco’s The Pool studio ahead of the London leg of their tour, Lizzy, Mason, and Taylor discuss their approach to writing the album—from Lizzy’s intimate, bedroom demos to their collaborative recording process that transformed it into a full band album. Tracks discussed: The Elevator, Pushing It Down and Praying, Force of Nature TAPE IT Thanks to our friends at Tape It for supporting the podcast. Visit tape.it/tapenotes or use the promo code TAPENOTES in the app to get 20% off. MUSIVERSAL Skip the waitlist and get your discount HERE LISTEN to ‘Older (and Wiser)’ here. RCA Records, Indigo Blue  LINKS TO EVERYTHING TAPE NOTES   linktr.ee/tapenotes  Intro Music - Sunshine Buddy, Laurel Collective GEAR MENTIONS Baldwin Fun Machine Baldwin Fun Machine (VST)  Danelectro Bass VI Austin Hooks Projector Amp Benson Nathan Junior Amp Univox U45B Amp Echoplex EP2 Pedal Chase Bliss Audio Pedals Mellotron Shure SM57 Neumann U67 Neumann U87 OUR GEAR https://linktr.ee/tapenotes_ourgear HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW If you'd like to help support the show you can join us on Patreon, where among many things you can access full length videos of most new episodes, ad-free episodes and detailed gear list breakdowns. KEEP UP TO DATE For behind the scenes photos and the latest updates, make sure to follow us on:  Instagram: @tapenotes  SubStack: Tape Notes Facebook: @tapenotespodcast   YouTube: Tape Notes Podcast Discord: Tape Notes Patreon: Tape Notes To let us know the artists you’d like to hear, Tweet us, slide into our DMs, send us an email or even a letter. We’d love to hear!  Visit our website to join our mailing list: www.tapenotes.co.uk TAPE NOTES TEAM John Kennedy Will Brown  Tim Adam-Smith  Will Lyons  Nico Varanese  Guy Nicholls  Jessica Clucas Ali Lewis
    --------  
    1:58:52
  • TN:146 Pixies & Tom Dalgety
    John is joined by Pixies, Charles Thompson (aka Black Francis), and producer Tom Dalgety, to talk about how they wrote, recorded and produced the band’s latest album ‘The Night The Zombies Came’. The Pixies are an American alternative rock band widely acclaimed as one of the pioneers of the late 1980s rock movement. Their first three albums - Surfer Rosa (1988), Dolittle (1989) and Bossanova (1990) - defined an era as well as earning the band much critical success. The Pixies have influenced numerous prominent artists including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, The Strokes and Weezer. Since re-forming in 2004, they have maintained a steady creative output, working closely with producer Tom Dalgety. Catching up at Strongroom Studios, Charles and Tom share stories from their album writing process, including the last minute track that Tom snuck onto the record, the inspiration that came from trips around the English countryside, and the creative results of Charles’s temper tantrums (which included his songwriting notebook ending up on the studio roof!). Tracks discussed: The Vegas Suite, I Hear You Mary, Jane (The Night the Zombies Came) TAPE IT Thanks to our friends at Tape It for supporting the podcast. Visit tape.it/tapenotes or use the promo code TAPENOTES in the app to get 20% off. ROLAND Get 10% off Roland Cloud Ultimate Membership with the code TAPENOTES RC-1024 at rolandcloud.com MUSIVERSAL Skip the waitlist and get your discount HERE LISTEN to ‘The Night The Zombies Came’ here. Pixies Recordings, BMG Rights Management Limited LINKS TO EVERYTHING TAPE NOTES   linktr.ee/tapenotes  Intro Music - Sunshine Buddy, Laurel Collective GEAR MENTIONS Eventide H9 Max Shure SM7B MXC Carbon Copy TC Electronic Bucket Brigade Fender Reverb Tank Vox Practice Amp AC30 Amp Takamine Guitars Martin Guitars Avid ProTools OUR GEAR https://linktr.ee/tapenotes_ourgear HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW If you'd like to help support the show you can join us on Patreon, where among many things you can access full length videos of most new episodes, ad-free episodes and detailed gear list breakdowns. KEEP UP TO DATE For behind the scenes photos and the latest updates, make sure to follow us on:  Instagram: @tapenotes  Twitter: @tapenotes  Facebook: @tapenotespodcast   YouTube: Tape Notes Podcast Discord: Tape Notes Patreon: Tape Notes To let us know the artists you’d like to hear, Tweet us, slide into our DMs, send us an email or even a letter. We’d love to hear!  Visit our website to join our mailing list: www.tapenotes.co.uk TAPE NOTES TEAM John Kennedy Will Brown  Tim Adam-Smith  Will Lyons  Nico Varanese  Guy Nicholls  Jessica Clucas Ali Lewis
    --------  
    1:49:42
  • TN:145 Clean Bandit (Part 2)
    John is back with Jack Patterson and Grace Chatto of Clean Bandit, for part two of their conversation, this time, talking about how they wrote, recorded, and produced some of their more recent hits.  Clean Bandit are an English electronic group formed in 2008, known for blending classical music with electronics and pop. While they gained early attention with the track ‘Mozart’s House,’ their 2014 hit ‘Rather Be,’ featuring Jess Glynne, won a Grammy and earned the band global recognition. Now pop mainstays, they have released numerous chart-topping collaborations, including ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Symphony.’ With two studio albums to their name and new music on the horizon, their most recent work sees them teaming up with Anne-Marie and David Guetta. In this, part two of our conversation, Jack and Grace take us through the early versions and of their track ‘Symphony’ (following its resurgence on TikTok), and discuss how their creative process has changed over the years, taking apart ‘Cry Baby’, and digging into the multiple remixes of the track.  Tracks discussed: Symphony, Cry Baby TAPE IT Thanks to our friends at Tape It for supporting the podcast. Visit tape.it/tapenotes or use the promo code TAPENOTES in the app to get 50% off. (Valid until 29th November 2024) ROLAND Get 10% off Roland Cloud Ultimate Membership with the code TAPENOTES RC-1024 at rolandcloud.com MUSIVERSAL Skip the waitlist and get your 25% discount HERE LISTEN to ‘Symphony’ here.  LISTEN to ‘Cry Baby’ here. Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing LINKS TO EVERYTHING TAPE NOTES   linktr.ee/tapenotes  Intro Music - Sunshine Buddy, Laurel Collective GEAR MENTIONS Korg Polysix Korg MS-20 Alicia’s Keys Ilya Efimov Plugins Spectrasonics Keyscape Ample Sounds Guitar 808 Warfare Antares Autotune Xfer Serum Nexus XLN Audio RC-20 Valhalla Vintage Verb Universal Audio Teletronix LA-3A Audio Leveler Pultec EQP‑1A CL1b Compressor Neumann U87 1176 Limiter Neve PreAmp 1073 Ableton Operator Synth Ableton Avid ProTools OUR GEAR https://linktr.ee/tapenotes_ourgear HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW If you'd like to help support the show you can join us on Patreon, where among many things you can access full length videos of most new episodes, ad-free episodes and detailed gear list breakdowns. KEEP UP TO DATE For behind the scenes photos and the latest updates, make sure to follow us on:  Instagram: @tapenotes  Twitter: @tapenotes  Facebook: @tapenotespodcast   YouTube: Tape Notes Podcast Discord: Tape Notes Patreon: Tape Notes To let us know the artists you’d like to hear, Tweet us, slide into our DMs, send us an email or even a letter. We’d love to hear!  Visit our website to join our mailing list: www.tapenotes.co.uk TAPE NOTES TEAM Will Brown  Tim Adam-Smith  Will Lyons  Nico Varanese  Guy Nicholls  Ali Lewis Jessica Clucas
    --------  
    1:06:04
  • TN:144 Bonobo
    John sits down with English musician, producer, and DJ Simon Green, better known as Bonobo, to talk about how he wrote, recorded and produced works from across his back catalogue. Bonobo first caught attention with his 1999 debut. Over the years, his evolving sound, often including elements of world music, nu-jazz and electronica, have earned him a devoted following. This popularity surged with the release of critically acclaimed albums including 'Black Sands' and 'The North Borders', released via Ninja Tune, which earned him multiple Grammy nominations and solidified his status as one of the biggest names in dance music. His latest work, the single, ‘Expander’ released in August 2024, is a slice of fresh yet unmistakable Bonobo, weaving organic vocals and instrumentation with vibrant dance floor energy. Catching up at Baltic Studios, not too far from where Simon recorded his early work, the conversation digs into Bonobo’s creative process, discussing how he builds his unique drum patterns as well as exploring the essential plugins and sounds that shape his distinctive style.  Tracks discussed: Expander, Sapien, Cirrus, Black Sands TAPE IT Thanks to our friends at Tape It for supporting the podcast. Visit tape.it/tapenotes or use the promo code TAPENOTES in the app to get 50% off. (Valid until 29th November) ROLAND Get 10% off Roland Cloud Ultimate Membership with the code TAPENOTES RC-1024 at rolandcloud.com MUSIVERSAL Skip the waitlist and get your 25% discount HERE LISTEN to ‘Expander’ here. LISTEN to ‘Fragments’ here. LISTEN to ‘Black Sands’ here. Ninja Tune LINKS TO EVERYTHING TAPE NOTES   linktr.ee/tapenotes  Intro Music - Sunshine Buddy, Laurel Collective GEAR MENTIONS Knock Drum Buss Plugin Soundtoys Decapitator Soundtoys Little Alterboy Valhalla Room Valhalla Vintage Verb Miroslav Philharmonik Strings Slate & Ash Landforms Slate & Ash Cycles Slate & Ash Choreographs TB Reelbus Intellijel Plonk Module Make Noise Optomix Noise Engineering Basimilus Oberheim Xpander Oberheim OB8 Roland TR-808 Ableton Operator Ableton Logic X OUR GEAR https://linktr.ee/tapenotes_ourgear HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW If you'd like to help support the show you can join us on Patreon, where among many things you can access full length videos of most new episodes, ad-free episodes and detailed gear list breakdowns. KEEP UP TO DATE For behind the scenes photos and the latest updates, make sure to follow us on:  Instagram: @tapenotes  Twitter: @tapenotes  Facebook: @tapenotespodcast   YouTube: Tape Notes Podcast Discord: Tape Notes Patreon: Tape Notes To let us know the artists you’d like to hear, Tweet us, slide into our DMs, send us an email or even a letter. We’d love to hear!  Visit our website to join our mailing list: www.tapenotes.co.uk TAPE NOTES TEAM Will Brown  Tim Adam-Smith  Will Lyons  Nico Varanese  Guy Nicholls  Jessica Clucas Katie-Louise Buxton  Seb Brunner-Stolovitzky
    --------  
    1:48:56
  • TN:143 Rex Orange County, Teo Halm & Jim Reed
    John sits down with Rex Orange County and producers Jim Reed and Teo Halm, to talk about how he wrote and recorded his latest album ‘The Alexander Technique’.  Alex O'Connor, better known as Rex Orange County, is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Teaching himself music production at 16 years old, within a year he released his debut album ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free’. Since then, Alex has been consistently releasing successful music, including his fourth album, ‘Who Cares?’, which became his first to top the UK album charts, alongside platinum-certified hits like ‘Sunflower’, ‘Best Friend’, and ‘Loving Is Easy’.  In conversation with Rex and his producers, Jim Reed and Teo Halm, they dig into the creative process behind his new album, sharing original demos, discussing the plugins that shaped the album, and demonstrating how some synthesizer parts were created using Teo’s iPhone. Tracks discussed: Guitar Song, 2008, Much Too Much TAPE IT Thanks to our friends at Tape It for supporting the podcast. Visit tape.it/tapenotes or use the promo code TAPENOTES in the app to get 50% off. (Valid until 29th November 2024) ROLAND Get 10% off Roland Cloud Ultimate Membership with the code TAPENOTES RC-1024 at rolandcloud.com MUSIVERSAL Skip the waitlist and get your 25% discount HERE LISTEN to ‘The Alexander Technique’ here.  Atlantic Records UK LINKS TO EVERYTHING TAPE NOTES   linktr.ee/tapenotes  Intro Music - Sunshine Buddy, Laurel Collective GEAR MENTIONS Keezy App Koala App Soundtoys Crystallizer Soundtoys Effects Rack Celemony Melodyne Goodhertz Vulf Compressor Neumann TLM 103 Neumann KM54 Coles Ribbon Mic Sony C800 Moog Model D Chase Bliss Mood Chase Bliss Blooper Spitfire Strings Blank Forms Tape Loops Logic Sampler Logic Pro X Avid ProTools OUR GEAR https://linktr.ee/tapenotes_ourgear HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW If you'd like to help support the show you can join us on Patreon, where among many things you can access full length videos of most new episodes, ad-free episodes and detailed gear list breakdowns. KEEP UP TO DATE For behind the scenes photos and the latest updates, make sure to follow us on:  Instagram: @tapenotes  Twitter: @tapenotes  Facebook: @tapenotespodcast   YouTube: Tape Notes Podcast Discord: Tape Notes Patreon: Tape Notes To let us know the artists you’d like to hear, Tweet us, slide into our DMs, send us an email or even a letter. We’d love to hear!  Visit our website to join our mailing list: www.tapenotes.co.uk TAPE NOTES TEAM Will Brown  Tim Adam-Smith  Will Lyons  Nico Varanese  Guy Nicholls  Jessica Clucas
    --------  
    1:46:02

About Tape Notes

Tape Notes is a podcast about the art and craft of music production. Hosted by John Kennedy, each episode reunites an artist and producer to talk about the highlights of their collaboration in the studio. Their conversations lift the lid on every stage of the creative process, from kindling the first spark of a song idea, through decisions on style and instrumentation, to finessing the final product. Full of fascinating anecdotes, the conversations also feature early demo versions and stems from the original session recordings. The result is a unique insight into the working methods of some of the most innovative and exciting talents in music.
Podcast website

