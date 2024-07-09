The Old VHS in the Garage | 7

Juan Gabriel is about to play the biggest concert in the U.S. in his career. But then, one by one, his divas all start backing out of the concert under pressure from Mexican TV titan Televisa. What unfolds is a story about an artist at odds with the most powerful media conglomerate in Latin America. In this episode, Maria passes the mic to producer Lili Ruiz, who tells us how JuanGa’s iconic Rose Bowl performance not only shaped her own childhood and impacted her Oaxacan family, but also Latino families all over the U.S. who yearn for a path back home.My Divo is an Apple Original podcast produced by Futuro Studios. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.http://apple.co/MyDivo