The Life and Music of Gioachino Rossini: An overnight success, foodie, and opera sensation
Few composers were an overnight sensation like Gioachino Rossini! We have 3 musical characteristics of his to show you as we explore his life, travels, his love of food, and why he might have quit at the height of his fame at age 37. Plus, stay with us to the end for the Rossini cocktail!
46:06
Beethoven’s iconic Violin Concerto: what to listen for and why it was an initial flop!
Why was the premiere a failure, and how did it get back into the repertoire? John Banther and Evan Keely uncover unique characteristics in this concerto, what to listen for, and its beguiling opening!
42:41
The horn: Everything you need to know from Mozart, Mahler, to the movie screen!
One of the oldest instruments and one of the most beloved has to be the horn! Chandra Cervantes, one of the most in-demand horn players in the DC area, tells all about its development and use in music, plus, she plays for us some iconic music on the horn. You can find videos and recordings of her playing on the show notes page at classicalbreakdown.org.
1:01:58
The lives and music of Silvestre Revueltas and Gabriela Lena Frank
We explore two influential composers in this episode that you need to know; Silvestre Revueltas and Gabriela Lena Frank. John Banther and Evan Keely highlight works from both composers, aspects of their lives, and what to listen for in their music!
37:17
The Great Unfinished Works
From government intrigue, untimely death, or even distraction, there are many reasons why a composer might leave a work unfinished. John Banther and Linda Carducci dive into 5 unfinished works, how they are performed today, look at the surrounding circumstances, and discuss what we could have done to get these works completed in the first place!