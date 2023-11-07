Beethoven’s iconic Violin Concerto: what to listen for and why it was an initial flop!

Why was the premiere a failure, and how did it get back into the repertoire? John Banther and Evan Keely uncover unique characteristics in this concerto, what to listen for, and its beguiling opening!