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Every Single Album
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Every Single Album

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Every Single Album
Latest episode

178 episodes

  • Every Single Album

    'Petal' | Every Single Album: Ariana Grande

    08/06/2026 | 59 mins.
    Nora and Nathan talk about 'petal,' the eighth studio album from Ariana Grande. They discuss the recent public discourse surrounding the singer's body and her decision to step away from public life after her tour ends (1:00), how this album is really about her relationship with fame and fans (25:41), and the highlights from this album, including "stay," "oh well," and "big feelings" (31:48).

    Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan HubbardProducer: Kaya McMullen
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  • Every Single Album

    'Music, Fashion, Film' | Every Single Album: Charil xcx

    07/30/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Charli xcx is back with her first studio album post-'Brat.' Nora and Nathan break down 'Music, Fashion, Film' and talk about how the success of the brat era shaped this record (1:00), the more experimental moments on this album in songs like "Card Declined" and "No One Lasts Forever" (27:43), and the themes of fame and insecurity that this album touches on (42:46).Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan HubbardProducer: Kaya McMullen
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  • Every Single Album

    'Daughter From Hell' | Every Single Album: Gracie Abrams

    07/23/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Nora and Nathan break down the third studio album from Gracie Abrams. They talk about how the singles—"Hit the Wall" and "Look at My Life"—differ sonically from the rest of the album (1:00), the obvious Aaron Dessner and "folklore" sound on many of the tracks (22:22), and whether or not this album is missing Abrams's past writing partner Audrey Hobert (44:30).Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan HubbardProducer: Kaya McMullen
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  • Every Single Album

    'Confessions II' | Every Single Album: Madonna

    07/16/2026 | 1h
    Everyone get to the dance floor—Nathan and Nora are breaking down 'Confessions II,' Madonna's follow-up to her iconic 2005 album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor.' They talk about whether this album is a nostalgia play or something fresh (1:00), how the dance-heavy first half of the album differs from the more introspective second half (23:42), and some of their favorite Madonna songs of all time (42:54).Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan HubbardProducer: Kaya McMullen
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  • Every Single Album

    Taylor Swift Is Married!

    07/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    It's a love story baby, just say yes! Taylor Swift is married (and Travis Kelce was there too). Nora and Nathan break down all of the details that have trickled out from the last weekend's wedding. They talk about who made the guest list from Fergie to NFL commentator Dean Blandino (1:00), the news that Jonathan Anderson of Christian Dior designed Swift's wedding dress (19:47), and how Swift and Kelce managed to pull of an event that was private, but not secret (31:09).Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan HubbardProducer: Kaya McMullen
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About Every Single Album
Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard are two pop music enthusiasts. Together, they break down every single album from some of your favorite stars, like Taylor Swift, Adele, and Harry Styles. Topics include favorite collaborators, track five meanings, where these artists get their inspiration, and more.
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