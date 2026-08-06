It's a love story baby, just say yes! Taylor Swift is married (and Travis Kelce was there too). Nora and Nathan break down all of the details that have trickled out from the last weekend's wedding. They talk about who made the guest list from Fergie to NFL commentator Dean Blandino (1:00), the news that Jonathan Anderson of Christian Dior designed Swift's wedding dress (19:47), and how Swift and Kelce managed to pull of an event that was private, but not secret (31:09).Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan HubbardProducer: Kaya McMullen

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices