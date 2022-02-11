Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard are two pop music enthusiasts. Together, they break down every single album from some of your favorite stars, like Taylor Swi... More
We Talk To Niall Horan! Plus, Mailbag Questions | Every Single Album
Nora and Nathan talk with Niall Horan about his forthcoming album 'The Show' and the second single off of it "Meltdown" (1:00). Then they open up the mailbag to answer questions like: Will Taylor Swift release ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ soon (20:51)? Which surprise songs have they been most sad to miss on the Eras Tour (1:00:39)? And how do they think Taylor's recent breakup might affect her music and tour (1:06:33)?
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Niall Horan
Producer: Kaya McMullen
4/28/2023
1:20:45
The Eras Tour Kickoff | Every Single Album: Taylor Swift
The Eras Tour is finally here. Nora and Nathan break down the first two nights of Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows in Glendale, Arizona (or should we say Swift City, Era-zona). They talk about which songs they were surprised to see on the set list (1:00), her decision to include only one song from her ‘Speak Now’ album (20:19), and how she’ll maintain a 44-song, three-and-a-half-hour set over the next seven months (34:19).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
3/21/2023
1:31:03
The Eras Tour | Every Single Album: Taylor Swift
Nora and Nathan talk about Taylor Swift's recently announced 52-date stadium tour and how she'll possibly fit her catalogue of songs into one show (1:00). Then, they each build their ideal setlist (21:57).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
11/15/2022
1:44:14
'Midnights' Follow Up Mailbag | Every Single Album: Taylor Swift
A little over a week out from the release of 'Midnights,' Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard answer a few more questions about the album. They talk about which songs they have changed their opinions on the most (1:55), whether this could be considered a concept album (29:50), and which songs they most desperately need to hear live (53:11).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
11/2/2022
1:25:52
'Midnights' | Every Single Album: Taylor Swift
Meet me at midnight, Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights' is here. Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard break down the album and talk about where else from her discography she's pulling from (1:00), the biggest songs off of the album (18:37), whether or not Swift will continue to collaborate with Jack Antonoff (65:00), and the meanings behind some of the lyrics on this album (1:15:07).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard are two pop music enthusiasts. Together, they break down every single album from some of your favorite stars, like Taylor Swift, Adele, and Harry Styles. Topics include favorite collaborators, track five meanings, where these artists get their inspiration, and more.
Join them starting October 11th as they get ready for the release of Taylor Swift's newest album, 'Midnights.'