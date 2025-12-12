"Lets Rap About it" hosted by Fabolous, Maino, Dave East & Jim Jones

In Episode 10 of “Let’s Rap About It,” hosts Fabolous, Dave East, Jim Jones, and Maino dive into a raw and unfiltered conversation on the real difference between bullying and crashing out, breaking down how the lines get blurred in today’s culture. They share their thoughts on a powerful new documentary, then shift into the rules, codes, and misconceptions around snitching—including what truly defines a snitch in street ethics. The crew also has some fun discussing what they’d do with a billion dollars, the wild reality of pulling up on the block, and even comparing net worths as they reflect on success, struggle, and growth. Tune in for gems, jokes, and genuine insight from four legends of the game.
My Opinion #9
In Episode 9 of Let’s Rap About It, we dive into a wide-open conversation covering everything from side chicks being way too loud these days to what “giving back to the community” really means and why we personally feel called to do it. We also get into the complex topic of using the “N-word” in certain contexts—breaking down the conditional pros, cons, and cultural weight behind it. Plus, we talk about why album covers just don’t hit with the same nostalgia they used to, and how the art form has evolved. All that and more in another raw, real, and unfiltered episode you don’t want to miss.
Thankful for 304's #8
Welcome to Episode 8 of Let’s Rap About It, hosted by Dave East, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Maino. In this episode, the crew dives into real conversations about the difference between making love and just having sex, the expectations and realities of tipping culture as celebrities, and their personal experiences navigating life with and without security. With Thanksgiving in the air, they also open up about what they’re truly thankful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from the Let’s Rap About It Family—don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more real talk.
Bush Era #7
Episode 7 of Let’s Rap About It brings together Jim Jones, Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino for a raw, unfiltered conversation about today’s culture. The guys dive into the rise of influencers becoming journalists and what that means for credibility in the industry, plus they break down the wave of movie remakes and reboots—talking which ones make sense and which should’ve been left alone. They also explore the pros and cons of originality in music, the difference between being inspired and copying, how samples can elevate or water down a track, and so much more. This episode is packed with perspective, humor, and real gems from four New York legends. Tap in and enjoy the conversation, and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for new episodes every Wednesday.
Rule Breakin #6
In episode 6 of “Let’s Rap About It,” the crew dives deep into a mix of real conversations and culture talk. They kick things off with a debate on posthumous albums—who really benefits when artists’ music is released after death, and where the money should go. The discussion then heats up as they break down dirty mackin’—what it really means, the dos and don’ts, and whether some people are crossing the line without realizing it. From there, they shift gears to talk about the music industry, questioning if artists are doing more promotion than the promoters themselves and what that says about today’s hustle culture. To wrap it up, the crew lightens the mood with a sneaker talk—asking the big question: Are Air Force 1s dad shoes or timeless classics? Tune in for laughs, perspective, and unfiltered conversation on music, culture, and the game itself.
About "Lets Rap About it" hosted by Fabolous, Maino, Dave East & Jim Jones
🎤 Welcome to Let’s Rap About It – the official podcast channel hosted by Maino, Dave East, Fabolous, and Jim Jones! Here, Hip Hop meets real talk – unfiltered, unapologetic, and always on point. We're breaking down the culture, reacting to viral tweets, tackling hot topics, and giving you the real from three legends who lived it, shaped it, and still run it.🔥 Expect raw convos, exclusive insights, jokes, debates, and classic NYC energy every episode.💬 Whether it's music, lifestyle, fashion, or the streets – if it's trending, we’re rapping about it.