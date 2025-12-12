"Lets Rap About it" hosted by Fabolous, Maino, Dave East & Jim Jones

Rule Breakin #6

In episode 6 of “Let’s Rap About It,” the crew dives deep into a mix of real conversations and culture talk. They kick things off with a debate on posthumous albums—who really benefits when artists’ music is released after death, and where the money should go. The discussion then heats up as they break down dirty mackin’—what it really means, the dos and don’ts, and whether some people are crossing the line without realizing it. From there, they shift gears to talk about the music industry, questioning if artists are doing more promotion than the promoters themselves and what that says about today’s hustle culture. To wrap it up, the crew lightens the mood with a sneaker talk—asking the big question: Are Air Force 1s dad shoes or timeless classics? Tune in for laughs, perspective, and unfiltered conversation on music, culture, and the game itself.