How Greenwich Village (and Bob Dylan) Created the Sixties

Even before the Beatles hit the U.S., the 1960s really got started when Bob Dylan hit the pop charts in 1963 — via Peter, Paul, and Mary's cover of "Blowin' in the Wind." David Browne, author of the new book Talkin' Greenwich Village: The Heady Rise and Slow Fall of America's Bohemian Music Capital, sits down with host Brian Hiatt to talk about the world-changing music that came out of that neighborhood, from Dylan to Nina Simone and beyond