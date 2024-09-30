Rob Sheffield breaks down his new book, Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music, in a conversation with Brittany Spanos and host Brian Hiatt
How Greenwich Village (and Bob Dylan) Created the Sixties
Even before the Beatles hit the U.S., the 1960s really got started when Bob Dylan hit the pop charts in 1963 — via Peter, Paul, and Mary's cover of "Blowin' in the Wind." David Browne, author of the new book Talkin’ Greenwich Village: The Heady Rise and Slow Fall of America’s Bohemian Music Capital, sits down with host Brian Hiatt to talk about the world-changing music that came out of that neighborhood, from Dylan to Nina Simone and beyond
Bruce Springsteen Meets Zach Bryan
Two great American songwriters get together in New Jersey and go deep on songwriting secrets and much more
Chappell Roan: A Star Is Born
We tell the entire story of Chappell Roan's wild rise — and explain why her current controversies won't end up defining her career. Brittany Spanos — who wrote Rolling Stone's recent Chappell Roan cover story — joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion
Keith Urban on Working with Taylor Swift, Loving Springsteen, and His Confessional New Songs
Keith Urban talks about his work with Taylor Swift, his Bruce Springsteen fandom, the art of lead guitar, the making of his new album, High, and much more in an interview with host Brian Hiatt
Inside the biggest stories in music, hosted by Rolling Stone senior writer Brian Hiatt. Featuring interviews with top artists, expert insight on new releases and breaking news from the Rolling Stone staff, and much more.