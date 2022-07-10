We believe that everyone who runs should have a great soundtrack. Not one curated by an algorithm, but one that’s hand-picked by a DJ who runs too. The Ru... More
The Runcast Season 2: Coming May 12
The Runcast is back! Season 2 arrives right here on May 12, 2023.
In the meantime, you can revisit previous episodes, check out KEXP's other podcasts, or drop us a line at [email protected]
Subscribe now for a new episode every 2 weeks from May to September.
This trailer features Spirit Award's "Pushing Forward" from the album 'The Fear,' out on May 19 via Share It Music.
4/28/2023
50 Years of Hip-Hop: Coming February 1
A party in the Bronx on August 11th, 1973 is widely considered to be the birthplace of hip-hop. The art form has since touched every corner of our world and evolved into one of the most significant cultural forces today. This year, on hip-hop's 50th anniversary, we’re giving it a proper tribute.
50 Years of Hip-Hop is KEXP’s newest podcast. Hosted by Larry Mizell Jr, the series highlights a different year of rap history each week. Jumping around the timeline from 1973 to today, expect personal reflections, iconic tracks and albums, and conversations around the genesis of the culture. New episodes drop every Wednesday starting February 1.
Subscribe to 50 Years of Hip-Hop now and learn more at KEXP.org.
1/31/2023
The Marathon Confessional
The Runcast’s Season 1 finale brings you an incredible lineup of songs and inspirational quotes from the heart and mind of DJ and runner John Richards. Whether it’s to power you through a long run, or just a long day, take this Runcast with you to know that you are not alone.
Lydia Ramsey - I Will Wait For You
Alec Shaw - Spinning
Broken Bells - We're Not In Orbit Yet...
Secret Machines - Underneath the Concrete
Röyksopp - Speed King
Editors - Vibe
Dazy - Peel
Screensaver - Repeats
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - When the Lights Go
Raw Poetic - Ralph Ellison
Silversun Pickups - Hereafter (Way After)
Art d'Ecco - Midlife Crisis
Preoccupations - Fix Bayonets!
Rolling Blackouts Coast Fever - Tidal River
The Beths - Knees Deep
Say She She - Pink Roses
Nilufer Yanya - Stabilise
Doss - Jumpin’
Röyksopp - The Night (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
Cumulus - Sunbeam
Bright Eyes - Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Rocky Votolato - Little Black Diamond
Kraus - Anyone
The Mary Veils - Bone Blossom Green
Holm - Intelligent Moves
Miss Grit - Like You
Bambara - Birds
Courting - Tennis
Bill Callahan - Coyotes
10/7/2022
Mainline Melody Motivational Mixtape to Fix a Grey Commute
A running mixtape of motivational songs from our hearts to yours, featuring a portion of our favorite songs to run to this year.
Jungle - Keep Moving
Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul
Santigold - High Priestess
Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity
The Black Angels - El Jardin
Beach House - Once Twice Melody
Spiritualized - The Mainline Song
Nation of Language - The Grey Commute
Mt Fog - Behind a Silent Door
Automatic - New Beginning
Dazy & Militarie Gun - Pressure Cooker
The Beths - Silence is Golden
Camp Cope - Running with the Hurricane
Aeon Station - Fade
ODESZA - The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)
9/23/2022
Running to Hope
Inspiring stories, infused with hope, of listeners sharing what this Runcast means to them. One who runs to keep illness at bay. Another who just said goodbye to their best friend and how this community makes them feel “not alone.” Plus, an ending that surprised us all!
Small Paul - Mountain
Night Shop - Let Me Let It Go
Big Joanie - In My Arms
Wild Pink - ILYSM
Precocious Neophyte - AIWA
Melts - Outlier
SPICE - Recovery
Beacon - Can’t Turn Back
Winter - Atonement (feat. Hatchie)
The Black Angels - El Jardin
NNAMDÏ - Dedication
