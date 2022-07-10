Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Runcast with John Richards
KEXP
We believe that everyone who runs should have a great soundtrack. Not one curated by an algorithm, but one that's hand-picked by a DJ who runs too.
We believe that everyone who runs should have a great soundtrack. Not one curated by an algorithm, but one that's hand-picked by a DJ who runs too.

  • The Runcast Season 2: Coming May 12
    The Runcast is back! Season 2 arrives right here on May 12, 2023.  In the meantime, you can revisit previous episodes, check out KEXP's other podcasts, or drop us a line at [email protected] Subscribe now for a new episode every 2 weeks from May to September. This trailer features Spirit Award's "Pushing Forward" from the album 'The Fear,' out on May 19 via Share It Music.Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    0:32
  • 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Coming February 1
    A party in the Bronx on August 11th, 1973 is widely considered to be the birthplace of hip-hop. The art form has since touched every corner of our world and evolved into one of the most significant cultural forces today. This year, on hip-hop's 50th anniversary, we’re giving it a proper tribute.  50 Years of Hip-Hop is KEXP’s newest podcast. Hosted by Larry Mizell Jr, the series highlights a different year of rap history each week. Jumping around the timeline from 1973 to today, expect personal reflections, iconic tracks and albums, and conversations around the genesis of the culture. New episodes drop every Wednesday starting February 1.  Subscribe to 50 Years of Hip-Hop now and learn more at KEXP.org.Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/31/2023
    1:58
  • The Marathon Confessional
    The Runcast’s Season 1 finale brings you an incredible lineup of songs and inspirational quotes from the heart and mind of DJ and runner John Richards. Whether it’s to power you through a long run, or just a long day, take this Runcast with you to know that you are not alone.  Lydia Ramsey - I Will Wait For You Alec Shaw - Spinning Broken Bells - We're Not In Orbit Yet... Secret Machines - Underneath the Concrete  Röyksopp - Speed King Editors - Vibe Dazy - Peel Screensaver - Repeats    Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - When the Lights Go Raw Poetic - Ralph Ellison Silversun Pickups - Hereafter (Way After) Art d'Ecco - Midlife Crisis Preoccupations - Fix Bayonets!   Rolling Blackouts Coast Fever - Tidal River The Beths - Knees Deep Say She She - Pink Roses Nilufer Yanya - Stabilise Doss - Jumpin’ Röyksopp - The Night (feat. Alison Goldfrapp) Cumulus - Sunbeam Bright Eyes - Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) Rocky Votolato - Little Black Diamond Kraus - Anyone The Mary Veils - Bone Blossom Green Holm - Intelligent Moves Miss Grit - Like You Bambara - Birds Courting - Tennis   Bill Callahan - Coyotes Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    10/7/2022
    2:09:58
  • Mainline Melody Motivational Mixtape to Fix a Grey Commute
    A running mixtape of motivational songs from our hearts to yours, featuring a portion of our favorite songs to run to this year.  Jungle - Keep Moving Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul Santigold - High Priestess Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity The Black Angels - El Jardin Beach House - Once Twice Melody Spiritualized - The Mainline Song Nation of Language - The Grey Commute Mt Fog - Behind a Silent Door Automatic - New Beginning Dazy & Militarie Gun - Pressure Cooker The Beths - Silence is Golden Camp Cope - Running with the Hurricane  Aeon Station - Fade ODESZA - The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette) Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    9/23/2022
    59:04
  • Running to Hope
    Inspiring stories, infused with hope, of listeners sharing what this Runcast means to them. One who runs to keep illness at bay. Another who just said goodbye to their best friend and how this community makes them feel “not alone.” Plus, an ending that surprised us all!  Small Paul - Mountain Night Shop - Let Me Let It Go Big Joanie - In My Arms Wild Pink - ILYSM Precocious Neophyte - AIWA Melts - Outlier SPICE - Recovery Beacon - Can’t Turn Back Winter - Atonement (feat. Hatchie) The Black Angels - El Jardin NNAMDÏ - Dedication Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    9/9/2022
    49:17

About The Runcast with John Richards

We believe that everyone who runs should have a great soundtrack. Not one curated by an algorithm, but one that's hand-picked by a DJ who runs too. The Runcast with John Richards brings you a dynamic mix of music and inspiration to keep you company and motivate you on your run, no matter what your level.

