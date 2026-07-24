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484 episodes
- Anna Calvi - “Is This All There Is?
Blondshell - “Heart Has to Work So Hard”
Ill Peach - “Crash Course Dummy”
Catherine Moan - “No Magic”
Punchbag - “Pile of Clothes”
Antony Szmierek - “Chalk”
Alexis Taylor - “Out of Phase”
Digitalism - “Achtung! Optimism”
Fat Dog - “Go LOVE urself"
New German Cinema - “I Become Heavy”
Sunglaciers - “Future Free”
Orbit 17 - “Tunnels”
Joy Forever - “Love is Real”
Soft Loft - “Caught”
Getdown Services - “I Can’t Die Like That”
Sylvan Esso - “Hot Slob”
Caroline Rose - “Yip Yip Yow”
Sera Cahoone - “Say Something”
Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- DJ Kevin Cole supercharges your run with an international mix of life-affirming tracks, designed to help you lock into a deep, sustained flow state. Radiate to the rhythm and pulse of artists like Gelli Haha, Ezra Collective, MadMadMad, and Ninajirachi.
Bellaire - "Pure Love"
Gelli Haha - "Klouds Will Carry Me To Sleep"
Pigeon - "Miami"
Ninajirachi iPod Touch - "I Love My Computer"
Pullstring - "Nowhere Left To Go"
Dead Pioneers - "Never Alone"
Ezra Collective - "Only Love"
Sosyete '25' - "Yaygara"
Midpak - "Disco Heaven 54"
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - "Chicken Leg"
ABOP - "Zwei Kilo Zucker"
Chui - "Tvrdi Sicevi"
MadMadMad - "Overload"
ŽIVA - "I See Right Through You"
Produced and Mastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy
Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A mix of dance tracks, post-punk, and remixes to set a new PR!
Mono - "Gerbera"
Russian Blue - "This is the Sound of What Was?"
Dark Chisme - "Dominance of Truth"
Muscle Memory - "Conditions of Love" (Boy's Shorts Remix)
L’Eclair - "RUN" (feat. Gelli Haha)
Digitalism - "Space Invaders"
Madeline Goldstein - "Strange & Absurd"
Buscabulla - "Miraverahi" (Slow Jamz Remix)
Nightbus - "Angles Mortz" (Tom Sharkett Remix)
MADMADMAD - "Hey!"
Boy Deluxe - "Energy is Power"
Actors - "CTRL"
Chalk - "Can't Feel It"
Adult DVD - "Real Tree Lee"
Apparat - "Hum of Maybe"
Host: John RichardsProduced and Mastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy
Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Do you ever find yourself “watching your watch” on a run? John can relate. In this Runcast, DJ John Richards encourages you to resist that temptation and gives motivation for staying present in the run with an inspiring set of music from Hemi Hemingway, Courtney Barnett, Ratboys, and more.
Hemi Hemingway - “Promises”Courtney Barnett - “Another Beautiful Day”Nothing - “Never Come Never Morning”The Early Years - “A New Way of Living”Allison Russell - “Cold April”Chinese American Bear - “All the People”Remember Sports - “Across the Line”Good Day Father - “Sonic Amadea”Bibi Club - “Amaro”Tempers - “Cold and Cruel”Man/Woman/Chainsaw - “Nosedive”Ratboys - “Light Night Mountains All That”44go - “Revolver”TV Star - “Out of My Bag”Flair - “Nausea”Prism Shores - “I Didn’t Mean to Change Your Mind”
Host: John RichardsProduced and Mastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy
Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The Runcast is back for its fifth season! To kick things off, DJ John Richards brings a fiery set of tracks to inspire and motivate you on your run. From the soulful sounds of Michelle David and the True-Tones through fresh jams from Lala Lala, Genesis Owusu, and more. John reminds you on this episode that 1) the first mile is a liar and 2) Lao Tzu’s maxim that “the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”
Michelle David and the True-Tones - “Running”Anna Calvi and Iggy Pop - “God’s Lonely Man”Genesis Owusu - “Stampede”Makthaverskan - “Shatter”Lala Lala - “Even Mountains Erode”Mona et Toi - “Nothing Rhymes With Myself”Liz Cooper - “Better Than Ever”Ismay - "American Flag”Hannah Lew - “Sunday”Beatrice Deer - “Aukkauti”Swapmeet - “I Know”Girl Scout - “Uh-Huh”Francis of Delirium - “It’s a Beautiful Life”Ian Sweet - “Criminal Kissing”Melanie Baker - “HAHA!”Sunsick Daisy - “Waiting For”Arlo Parks - “Get Go”
Host: John RichardsProduced and Mastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy
Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Runcast with John Richards
We believe that everyone who runs should have a great soundtrack. Not one curated by an algorithm, but one that’s hand-picked by a DJ who runs too. The Runcast with John Richards brings you a dynamic mix of music and inspiration to keep you company and motivate you on your run, no matter what your level.Podcast website
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