The Runcast is back for its fifth season! To kick things off, DJ John Richards brings a fiery set of tracks to inspire and motivate you on your run. From the soulful sounds of Michelle David and the True-Tones through fresh jams from Lala Lala, Genesis Owusu, and more. John reminds you on this episode that 1) the first mile is a liar and 2) Lao Tzu’s maxim that “the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”



Michelle David and the True-Tones - “Running”Anna Calvi and Iggy Pop - “God’s Lonely Man”Genesis Owusu - “Stampede”Makthaverskan - “Shatter”Lala Lala - “Even Mountains Erode”Mona et Toi - “Nothing Rhymes With Myself”Liz Cooper - “Better Than Ever”Ismay - "American Flag”Hannah Lew - “Sunday”Beatrice Deer - “Aukkauti”Swapmeet - “I Know”Girl Scout - “Uh-Huh”Francis of Delirium - “It’s a Beautiful Life”Ian Sweet - “Criminal Kissing”Melanie Baker - “HAHA!”Sunsick Daisy - “Waiting For”Arlo Parks - “Get Go”

Host: John RichardsProduced and Mastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy

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