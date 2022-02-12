Exploring the history of Canadian-American roots rock group, The Band. More
Available Episodes
5 of 43
The Beige Period
The Band had moved bases in 1974 from the East Coast and the cozy colony of Woodstock to the West Coast colony shores of Malibu. Richard Manuel, struggling already with balancing the demands of his band, his family life was falling deeper into manic depression, which led to excessive alcohol and drug consumption. With his family fractured and his habits excessive, the reeling Manuel continued to tour with The Band and Bob Dylan, rent expensive beach houses and cycle through a series of girlfriends. In reflection, Manuel called this time his "Beige Period." The drug use, recording and touring life, and some exciting times spent with Joe Cocker and Eric Clapton ultimately led to Manuel finding himself without a place to go after The Last Waltz. Would he continue to let his mental health and addiction enthrall him, or would he manage to gain control?
This episode was produced, written and hosted by Tyrell William Lisson and edited and engineered by Michael Koehler.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
24:35
Honey Boy
He is genuinely the most original, brilliant and moving keyboard players that has ever operated within rock ’n’ roll.” Author Barney Hoskyns noted in 1993 in his book Across The Great Divide.
Following The Last Waltz, Garth Hudson didn’t have much issue continuing to do what he loved doing – playing music. The industry and musicians were intrigued by Hudson, the quiet figure hunched behind a mountain of keys was always deemed the magic touch, the member that helped push The Band into a territory of its own, and everyone wanted a little of that magic on their records.
The Band: A History is produced, written and hosted by Tyrell William Lisson and post-production sound and editing by Michael Koehler.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
2/19/2023
23:53
The Roxy
“Sitting around my house in Malibu and walking around the beach. I’ve been doing that for a long time, and frankly, I’m tired of it.”
Rick Danko’s quote in 1978 could accurately reflect the temperate of a few members of The Band as the end of the decade neared. A purgatory of sorts had settled over The Band. Following The Last Waltz in 1976, The Band lay dormant. Was it over? Well, not officially. Danko, Helm and Robertson all talked publicly about recording again, downplaying that they hadn’t been seen in the studio since The Last Waltz.
Levon and Rick had already set motion to their solo careers, Helm with the RCO All-Stars and Danko with his first album on Arista Records. Robbie hadn’t technically left the world of The Band, he kept steady with post-production on The Last Waltz with the film and album, and Garth Hudson was busy building his new life and session work. Manuel took things slower, struggling with his demons; he sought to fight them.
1997 through 1978, continued the perplexing situation surrounding The Band was still lurking in the background. Robertson and Danko continued with heavy schedules throughout the year. Still, The Band members did overlap at various points throughout the year.
The Band: A History is produced, written and hosted by Tyrell William Lisson and post-production sound and editing by Michael Koehler.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
2/5/2023
29:17
Interview: Jude Warne
The Band: A History sits down with writer, columnist and author Jude Warne to discuss her recent essay on The Band's 1970 studio album Stage Fright, which is part of a larger scholarly study of The Band entitled Rags and Bones: An Exploration of The Band published by the University Press of Mississippi.
You can find Rags and Bones: An Exploration of The Band here and visit Jude's website here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
12/2/2022
1:07:43
Rick Danko (Album)
“I was looking for a simpler, fresher routing... I really like this new group. I can go out and perform the record now.”
Rick Danko was now out on his own. Nearly two decades with The Band left him wanting more. More music, more touring and more control. He told Harvey Kubernick in 1978, “I’m the focal point on stage this time, and it doesn’t bother me. I put this new group together, I telephoned them all. I sought out personalities who could bus and fly together and continue to put up with each other. What I do is collect performances from everyone. I make quicker decisions in this position than when I am a member of the Band.”
Outro song by Ian James Bain, stream his music everywhere.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices