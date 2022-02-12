The Roxy

"Sitting around my house in Malibu and walking around the beach. I've been doing that for a long time, and frankly, I'm tired of it." Rick Danko's quote in 1978 could accurately reflect the temperate of a few members of The Band as the end of the decade neared. A purgatory of sorts had settled over The Band. Following The Last Waltz in 1976, The Band lay dormant. Was it over? Well, not officially. Danko, Helm and Robertson all talked publicly about recording again, downplaying that they hadn't been seen in the studio since The Last Waltz. Levon and Rick had already set motion to their solo careers, Helm with the RCO All-Stars and Danko with his first album on Arista Records. Robbie hadn't technically left the world of The Band, he kept steady with post-production on The Last Waltz with the film and album, and Garth Hudson was busy building his new life and session work. Manuel took things slower, struggling with his demons; he sought to fight them. 1997 through 1978, continued the perplexing situation surrounding The Band was still lurking in the background. Robertson and Danko continued with heavy schedules throughout the year. Still, The Band members did overlap at various points throughout the year.