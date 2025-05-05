#01: Pilot

In this Pilot episode, hosts Dana Bollen (Two Week Notice Podcast / Piebald Tour Manager) & Andrew Mall (Music Professor - Northeastern University) introduce themselves & the panel of 12 individuals that we will hear from throughout Season 1 of this podcast series. Each panel member also chimes in to describe their personal connection to the term, "D.I.Y." (Do It Yourself) & its connection to their experiences in the DIY music scenes & communities. Panel members for Season 1 include:Norman Brannon (Thursday / Texas Is The Reason / Anti-Matter Zine)Luke Garro (Piebald / Fastbreak / In My Eyes)Ace Enders (The Early November / I Can Make A Mess)Joey Chiaramonte (Koyo)Chris Wrenn (Bridge9 Records)Brandon Davis (Vanna / Fever333 / Lions Lions / INSPIRIT)Ali Lipman (Cape Crush / Moon Over Salem)Chad Johnson (Furnace Fest / Takehold Records)Johnny Grimes (Furnace Fest / Workplay Birmingham)Jeff Apruzzese (Passion Pit 2008-2014 / Drexel University)Matt Dunn (DIY promoter - Syracuse, N.Y. / University of South Carolina)Tony DeBacco (Videographer - Boston D.I.Y.)Official LFoDIY Podcast Playlist on SpotifyFollow the podcast:Instagram: @livefreeordiypodcastYouTube: @livefreeordiypodcastThank you for your contributions to this podcast:Anthony Robbins (Research Assistance)Ioanis Pintzopolous (Production Assistance)Kira Burr (Graphic Design)Todd Pollock (Cover photo)Furnace FestCasey & Iodine RecordingsPiebald (podcast theme music)Aaron Stuart (cover photo talent & legend)Northeastern University (funding)Social media & other links to connect with hosts, panel members, & podcast support can all be found through this link: linktr.ee/livefreeordiypodcastFor in depth interviews with musicians in the scene, (hosted by Dana Bollen) check out the Two Week Notice Podcast