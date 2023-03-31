Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Drink Champs
Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for a night of boozy conversation and boisterous storytelling.
MusicSociety & Culture

  • Episode 361 w/ Kiss Café Coffee (Jadakiss, Bob and Jaewon Phillips)
    N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with Jadakiss, Bob and Jaewon Phillips of Kiss Café Coffee!The Phillips family (Jada, Bob and Jaewon) created Kiss Café with honesty and accessibility, as coffee has been an important part of the Phillips family since 1977. Proudly grounded in heritage, Kiss Café offers premium coffee, uniquely blended and produced with legacy and quality in mind. Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!!Make some noise !!! ☕️☕️☕️ 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆 *Subscribe to Patreon NOW for exclusive content, discount codes, M&G’s + more:  🏆* https://www.patreon.com/drinkchamps *Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com  Follow Drink Champs: https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps https://www.youtube.com/drinkchamps  DJ EFN https://www.crazyhood.com https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy https://www.twitter.com/djefn https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions  N.O.R.E. https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga https://www.twitter.com/noreaga *Check out our Culture Cards NFT project by joining The Culture Cards Discord: 👇*See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    2:39:04
  • Episode 360 w/ Wiz Khalifa
    N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this special 4/20 episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary, Wiz Khalifa!A Smoke Champ himself, Wiz talks about his journey, his legendary smoke sessions and much much more!Don’t get lost in the clouds, as there’s tons of great stories that you don’t want to miss!!Make some noise for Wiz Khalifa!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆 *Subscribe to Patreon NOW for exclusive content, discount codes, M&G’s + more:  🏆* https://www.patreon.com/drinkchamps *Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com  Follow Drink Champs: https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps https://www.youtube.com/drinkchamps  DJ EFN https://www.crazyhood.com https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy https://www.twitter.com/djefn https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions  N.O.R.E. https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga https://www.twitter.com/noreaga *Check out our Culture Cards NFT project by joining The Culture Cards Discord: 👇*See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    3:07:32
  • Episode 359 w/ Tk Kirkland
    N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the one and only, Tk Kirkland!Tk shares stories of his journey in comedy and the entertainment business. Tk shares stories of going on tour with NWA, his thoughts on social media and more!Comedian, actor, podcast host and much much more! Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!!Make some noise!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆 *Subscribe to Patreon NOW for exclusive content, discount codes, M&G’s + more:  🏆* https://www.patreon.com/drinkchamps *Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com  Follow Drink Champs: https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps https://www.youtube.com/drinkchamps  DJ EFN https://www.crazyhood.com https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy https://www.twitter.com/djefn https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions  N.O.R.E. https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga https://www.twitter.com/noreaga *Check out our Culture Cards NFT project by joining The Culture Cards Discord: 👇*See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/14/2023
    2:43:38
  • Episode 358 w/ Marlon Wayans
    N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with comedy legend, Marlon Wayans!DC Alumni and comedian, Marlon Wayans joins us once again for non-stop laughs! Marlon shares stories of his career, his family, the sketch comedy show “In Living Color” and much much more! Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!!Make some noise!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆 *Subscribe to Patreon NOW for exclusive content, discount codes, M&G’s + more:  🏆* https://www.patreon.com/drinkchamps *Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com  Follow Drink Champs: https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps https://www.youtube.com/drinkchamps  DJ EFN https://www.crazyhood.com https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy https://www.twitter.com/djefn https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions  N.O.R.E. https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga https://www.twitter.com/noreaga *Check out our Culture Cards NFT project by joining The Culture Cards Discord: 👇*See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/7/2023
    1:24:24
  • Episode 357 w/ Chuck D
    N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legend himself, Chuck D! From the iconic group Public Enemy, Chuck D shares his journey. Chuck shares stories of Public Enemy, creating classic albums, and PE’s impact on Hip-Hop and beyond. Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!! We are also joined by James-Bomb of S1W! Make some noise for Chuck D!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆 *Subscribe to Patreon NOW for exclusive content, discount codes, M&G’s + more:  🏆* https://www.patreon.com/drinkchamps *Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com  Follow Drink Champs: https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps https://www.youtube.com/drinkchamps  DJ EFN https://www.crazyhood.com https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy https://www.twitter.com/djefn https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions  N.O.R.E. https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga https://www.twitter.com/noreaga *Check out our Culture Cards NFT project by joining The Culture Cards Discord: 👇*See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/31/2023
    2:30:01

About Drink Champs

Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for a night of boozy conversation and boisterous storytelling. The hosts and guests engage together in fun, light-hearted conversation - looking back at their paths to success, highlighting their lives, friendships, and iconic moments within their career. In this unfiltered series, drinks are flowing and jokes are rolling - take a seat at the table with N.O.R.E & EFN. You Gotta Relax!
