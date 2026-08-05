N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs and we're taking it back to some of the most legendary moments in Drink Champs history. Classic interviews, unforgettable stories, and iconic guests who shaped the culture.



In this classic throwback episode of Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN chop it up with the legendary Irv Gotti !



Legendary producer, executive, and Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti joined us for an unforgettable conversation. Never one to hold back, Irv delivers nearly three hours of raw stories, industry gems, and unfiltered opinions as he reflects on one of hip-hop's most influential careers.



From his early days at Def Jam to building the Murder Inc. empire alongside Ja Rule and Ashanti. Irv breaks down the moments that changed rap history. He shares behind-the-scenes stories about discovering talent, producing hit records, navigating industry politics, and the challenges that came with leading one of music's biggest labels. The Champs also dive into Irv's relationships with JAY-Z, Suge Knight, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, and many of the biggest names in the game, while discussing the highs, lows, and lessons learned throughout his journey. Irv also opens up about his hit BET series Tales and his vision for storytelling beyond music.



Fueled by laughs, drinks, and classic hip-hop memories, this episode captures Irv Gotti at his most candid. Whether he's revisiting iconic moments, settling old debates, or dropping priceless industry knowledge, this episode is packed with the authenticity and larger-than-life personality that made him one of hip-hop's most influential executives. This is a must-watch episode for fans of rap history and the culture.



Rest in Peace Irv Gotti !!! 💐💐💐



-Originally published on November 6th, 2017



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