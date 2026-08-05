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605 episodes
- N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs and we're taking it back to some of the most legendary moments in Drink Champs history. Classic interviews, unforgettable stories, and iconic guests who shaped the culture.
In this classic throwback episode of Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN chop it up with the legendary Steve Stoute & Tone of Trackmasters !
Hip-hop history takes center stage as Drink Champs welcomes legendary music executive Steve Stoute and Tone of the iconic production duo Trackmasters. Joining N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the longtime friends and collaborators pull back the curtain on some of the biggest moments that shaped rap music during its golden era and beyond.
From helping redefine Nas' career with It Was Written to crafting timeless records for artists like Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Will Smith, Mary J. Blige, and Foxy Brown, Steve and Tone share firsthand stories about building hit records, navigating industry politics, and changing the business of hip-hop forever. The conversation dives into their work with 50 Cent, their creative relationship with N.O.R.E., the evolution of music marketing, and how branding became just as important as the music itself.
As always, the drinks are flowing, the jokes never stop, and the conversation moves effortlessly between hilarious behind-the-scenes moments and insightful discussions about the culture. Whether you're a fan of classic hip-hop, legendary producers, or the executives who helped transform rap into a global business, this episode delivers an unforgettable masterclass from two of the industry's most influential architects.
Make some noise for Steve Stoute & Tone of Trackmasters !!! 💐💐💐
-Originally published on November 20th, 2017
*Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com
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DJ EFN
https://www.crazyhood.com
https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy
https://www.twitter.com/djefn
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N.O.R.E.
https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga
https://www.twitter.com/noreaga
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Earn Your Leisure!
This week on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit down with the powerhouse duo behind one of the biggest financial literacy platforms in the culture—Earn Your Leisure. Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are back for an inspiring conversation that goes far beyond money, breaking down how they transformed a podcast into a global media brand dedicated to educating and empowering communities.
From investing, entrepreneurship, and generational wealth to building strategic partnerships with some of the world's biggest companies, Rashad and Troy share the blueprint behind their incredible journey. The crew dives into the importance of ownership, creating opportunities through education, and how hip-hop culture can fuel financial freedom.
As always, the drinks are flowing, and the stories are authentic. The crew reflect on business, legacy, the evolution of media, and the mindset required to win at the highest level. Earn Your Leisure also discusses the responsibility that comes with influencing millions, the lessons learned while scaling their platform, and what's next for the brand.
Whether you're an entrepreneur, an investor, a creative, or simply looking for motivation to level up, this episode is packed with gems, laughs, and unforgettable moments. Raise a glass and tune in—this is another must-watch episode of Drink Champs!
Make some noise for Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings from Earn Your Leisure!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆
Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com
Follow:
Drink Champs
https://www.drinkchamps.com
https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps
https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps
https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps
DJ EFN
https://www.crazyhood.com
https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy
https://www.twitter.com/djefn
https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions
N.O.R.E.
https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga
https://www.twitter.com/noreaga
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs and we're taking it back to some of the most legendary moments in Drink Champs history. Classic interviews, unforgettable stories, and iconic guests who shaped the culture.
In this classic throwback episode of Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN chop it up with the legendary Busy Bee and Capone !
Hip hop history takes center stage as Drink Champs welcomes legendary pioneer Busy Bee alongside Queens icon Capone for an unforgettable celebration of the culture. This episode bridges generations, bringing together one of hip hop's original architects and one of Queens' most respected lyricists for a conversation packed with stories, laughs, and priceless insight.
Busy Bee reflects on the birth of hip hop, sharing firsthand memories from the park jams, the evolution of MCing, and the foundation that helped shape the culture into a global movement. His passion for preserving hip hop's legacy shines throughout the episode, reminding everyone why giving flowers to the pioneers is so important. Capone joins the discussion with classic Queens tales, industry experiences, and the undeniable chemistry he shares with N.O.R.E., adding plenty of humor and authentic storytelling along the way.
From champagne-fueled moments to deep conversations about respect, longevity, and the responsibility of carrying hip hop forward, this episode is both entertaining and educational. Whether you're a lifelong fan of the culture or discovering its roots for the first time, this episode delivers a rare opportunity to hear history directly from those who helped create it.
This is classic Drink Champs at its finest—unfiltered, hilarious, and built on love for hip hop.
Make some noise for Busy Bee and Capone !!! 💐💐💐
-Originally published on November 13th, 2017
*Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com
Follow:
Drink Champs
https://www.drinkchamps.com
https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps
https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps
https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps
DJ EFN
https://www.crazyhood.com
https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy
https://www.twitter.com/djefn
https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions
N.O.R.E.
https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga
https://www.twitter.com/noreaga
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Ron Artest (Metta World Peace)!
NBA champion, defensive legend, and one of basketball's most unforgettable personalities, Ron Artest (Metta World Peace) joins the champs for an unforgettable episode. From his early days in Queensbridge to becoming an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ron opens up like never before about the highs, the lows, and the lessons that shaped his incredible journey.
Ron reflects on his fierce competitive mindset, the infamous moments that defined his career, and the importance of mental health advocacy after transforming his life on and off the court. He also shares stories about Kobe Bryant, the Lakers championship run, his toughest opponents, life beyond basketball, and why he's always stayed true to himself despite the spotlight.
As only Drink Champs can deliver, the conversation is packed with hilarious stories, unfiltered opinions, classic sports debates, and plenty of laughs while the drinks keep flowing. Whether you know him as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace, or simply Ron Ron, this episode gives fans a deeper look into one of the most complex and authentic figures in sports history.
Pour yourself a drink and tap in for another legendary conversation you won't want to miss.
Make some noise for Ron Artest (Metta World Peace)!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆
Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com
Follow:
Drink Champs
https://www.drinkchamps.com
https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps
https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps
https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps
DJ EFN
https://www.crazyhood.com
https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy
https://www.twitter.com/djefn
https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions
N.O.R.E.
https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga
https://www.twitter.com/noreaga
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs and we're taking it back to some of the most legendary moments in Drink Champs history. Classic interviews, unforgettable stories, and iconic guests who shaped the culture.
In this classic throwback episode of Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN chop it up with the legendary Irv Gotti !
Legendary producer, executive, and Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti joined us for an unforgettable conversation. Never one to hold back, Irv delivers nearly three hours of raw stories, industry gems, and unfiltered opinions as he reflects on one of hip-hop's most influential careers.
From his early days at Def Jam to building the Murder Inc. empire alongside Ja Rule and Ashanti. Irv breaks down the moments that changed rap history. He shares behind-the-scenes stories about discovering talent, producing hit records, navigating industry politics, and the challenges that came with leading one of music's biggest labels. The Champs also dive into Irv's relationships with JAY-Z, Suge Knight, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, and many of the biggest names in the game, while discussing the highs, lows, and lessons learned throughout his journey. Irv also opens up about his hit BET series Tales and his vision for storytelling beyond music.
Fueled by laughs, drinks, and classic hip-hop memories, this episode captures Irv Gotti at his most candid. Whether he's revisiting iconic moments, settling old debates, or dropping priceless industry knowledge, this episode is packed with the authenticity and larger-than-life personality that made him one of hip-hop's most influential executives. This is a must-watch episode for fans of rap history and the culture.
Rest in Peace Irv Gotti !!! 💐💐💐
-Originally published on November 6th, 2017
*Listen and subscribe at https://www.drinkchamps.com
Follow:
Drink Champs
https://www.drinkchamps.com
https://www.instagram.com/drinkchamps
https://www.twitter.com/drinkchamps
https://www.facebook.com/drinkchamps
DJ EFN
https://www.crazyhood.com
https://www.instagram.com/whoscrazy
https://www.twitter.com/djefn
https://www.facebook.com/crazyhoodproductions
N.O.R.E.
https://www.instagram.com/therealnoreaga
https://www.twitter.com/noreaga
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Drink Champs
Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for a night of boozy conversation and boisterous storytelling. The hosts and guests engage together in fun, light-hearted conversation - looking back at their paths to success, highlighting their lives, friendships, and iconic moments within their career. In this unfiltered series, drinks are flowing and jokes are rolling - take a seat at the table with N.O.R.E & EFN. You Gotta Relax!Podcast website
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