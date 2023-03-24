GET REAL w/ Ashley, Peniel, and JUNNY

📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at www.getmindset.com
Idols by day and podcast hosts by night Ashley Choi, Peniel (of BTOB), and JUNNY ... More
Liza Soberano on Spending �Money and Managing Stress | GET REAL S3 Ep.35
Let's welcome Liza Soberano to this week's Get Real episode! Liza and the hosts chat about her her Hollywood debut and their ways of spending money and managing stress.
4/28/2023
1:14:26
CORBYN & MICHAEL on Forgiving and Forgetting. 'Sorry’s Never Enough.'| GET REAL S3 Ep. #34
Let's welcome CORBYN and MICHAEL to this week's Get Real episode! The gang discusses about CORBYN’s 1st EP “Our Static Seatbelt” and their ways of forgiving and forgetting.
4/14/2023
57:52
BM on Fandom Slang & Fan Culture | GET REAL S3 Ep. #33
Let's welcome back BM of KARD to this week's Get Real episode! BM and the hosts discuss their interests in acting and fandom culture in the music industry.
4/7/2023
1:08:19
BM on The Selfishness & Selflessness Spectrum | GET REAL S3 Ep. #32
Let's welcome BM of KARD to this week's Get Real episode! BM and the hosts discuss and explore the gray area between selflessness and selfishness in today’s world.
3/31/2023
58:31
pH-1 on Future of the Music Industry | GET REAL S3 Ep. #31
Let's welcome back pH-1 to this week's Get Real episode! pH-1 and the hosts chat about their favorite artists from their childhood, as well as their thoughts on ongoing trends in the K-pop industry.
Idols by day and podcast hosts by night Ashley Choi, Peniel (of BTOB), and JUNNY are here to GET REAL. This show is a place for these close friends to open up about all the ups and downs of work, love, and adulthood from their perspective.
