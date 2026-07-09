GET REAL w/ Ashley, Peniel, and JUNNY

We all spend differently💸 so let’s talk about it.

In this episode, xikers HUNTER and SUMIN join us to break down where their money goes. Even the purchases that make you pause for a second.

Make sure to check their new album - we’ve already got the title track “OKay” on repeat👌🏻

Please note: Junny's mic has minor audio issues in parts of the episode. Apologies, and thank you for your understanding.

#xikers #HUNTER #SUMIN #DIVEStudios #GETREAL #AshleyChoi #애슐리 #BM #KARD #PENIEL #프니엘 #JUNNY #주니 #Memeking #싸이커스