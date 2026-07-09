GET REAL w/ Ashley, Peniel, and JUNNY

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GET REAL

DIVE Studios
MusicMusic Commentary
GET REAL
Latest episode

169 episodes

  • GET REAL

    Season Wrapped ft. GET REAL HOSTS | GET REAL S5 EP26

    07/09/2026 | 54 mins.
    It has come to an end!!

    Season 5 of GET REAL closes out with some games, prizes, and reflection from our favorite four hosts Ashley, BM, Peniel, and JUNNY.

    Thank you to all of YOU who join us to GET REAL <3

    We will see you next season!

    #DIVEStudios #GETREAL #AshleyChoi #애슐리 #BM #KARD #PENIEL #프니엘 #JUNNY #주니
  • GET REAL

    Being Korean American ft. ERIC of THE BOYZ | GET REAL S5 EP25

    06/25/2026 | 1h
    He's finally here: ERIC of THE BOYZ ⚡

    From growing up Korean American to navigating life across two ends of the globe, ERIC joins the hosts for a conversation that's honest, funny, and surprisingly relatable.

    Join ERIC and the hosts as they get into childhood memories, cultural identity, feeling caught between two worlds.

    #ERIC #THEBOYZ #에릭 #더보이즈 #DIVEStudios #GETREAL #AshleyChoi #애슐리 #BM #KARD #PENIEL #프니엘 #JUNNY #주니 #Memeking
  • GET REAL

    Breaking the Style Rules ft. XLOV Wumuti | GET REAL S5 EP24

    06/11/2026 | 57 mins.
    Our long-awaited guest is here: Wumuti of XLOV ❤️‍🔥

    Known for always SERVING looks, Wumuti joins the hosts to get into it all – style expectations, personal tastes… and even ways to reset when burnout hits.

    Also, don’t miss XLOV’s new album I, God ✨ They really came through with this one!

    #XLOV #Wumuti #엑스러브 #우무티 #DIVEStudios #GETREAL #AshleyChoi #애슐리 #BM #KARD #PENIEL #프니엘 #JUNNY #주니 #Memeking
  • GET REAL

    Where Our Spending REALLY Goes ft. xikers | GET REAL S5 EP23

    05/28/2026 | 46 mins.
    We all spend differently💸 so let’s talk about it.
    In this episode, xikers HUNTER and SUMIN join us to break down where their money goes. Even the purchases that make you pause for a second.
    Make sure to check their new album - we’ve already got the title track “OKay” on repeat👌🏻
    Please note: Junny's mic has minor audio issues in parts of the episode. Apologies, and thank you for your understanding.
    #xikers #HUNTER #SUMIN #DIVEStudios #GETREAL #AshleyChoi #애슐리 #BM #KARD #PENIEL #프니엘 #JUNNY #주니 #Memeking #싸이커스
  • GET REAL

    Love Life in Your 30s... BE HONEST ft. Isaac Hong | GET REAL S5 EP22

    05/14/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Love, dating, priorities… everything shifts in your 30s. So we’re getting REAL about it. 

    Isaac Hong joins us for a mid-30s check-in: dating expectations vs. reality, and what matters more now than it did in your 20s.

    Don’t miss Isaac’s latest album Castle in the Air, and our BM!! in his acting era 🥩✨

    #홍이삭 #IsaacHong #Castle_In_The_Air #DIVEStudios #GetReal #AshleyChoi #JUNNY #PENIEL #BTOB #BM #KARD #Memeking
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About GET REAL
📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at www.getmindset.com GET REAL is BACK with another season! Please welcome our fantastic four hosts: ASHLEY, BM, JUNNY, and PENIEL. This show is a place for these close friends to open up about all the ups and downs of work, love, and adulthood from their perspective. 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS 🤳 TikTok (1.6 million): www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (560k+): www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (230k+): www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (45k+ members): www.discord.gg/divemindset
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