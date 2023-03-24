GET REAL w/ Ashley, Peniel, and JUNNY

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
DIVE Studios & Studio71
  • Liza Soberano on Spending �Money and Managing Stress | GET REAL S3 Ep.35
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ Let's welcome Liza Soberano to this week's Get Real episode! Liza and the hosts chat about her her Hollywood debut and their ways of spending money and managing stress. Get $1.49 per meal by going to https://www.everyplate.com/podcast and entering code getreal149 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:14:26
  • CORBYN & MICHAEL on Forgiving and Forgetting. 'Sorry’s Never Enough.'| GET REAL S3 Ep. #34
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ Let's welcome CORBYN and MICHAEL to this week's Get Real episode! The gang discusses about CORBYN’s 1st EP “Our Static Seatbelt” and their ways of forgiving and forgetting. 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    57:52
  • BM on Fandom Slang & Fan Culture | GET REAL S3 Ep. #33
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ Let's welcome back BM of KARD to this week's Get Real episode! BM and the hosts discuss their interests in acting and fandom culture in the music industry. Sign up for an account today at https://www.grammarly.com/getreal and get 20% off when you upgrade to Grammarly Premium. 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    1:08:19
  • BM on The Selfishness & Selflessness Spectrum | GET REAL S3 Ep. #32
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ Let's welcome BM of KARD to this week's Get Real episode! BM and the hosts discuss and explore the gray area between selflessness and selfishness in today’s world. 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    58:31
  • pH-1 on Future of the Music Industry | GET REAL S3 Ep. #31
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ Let's welcome back pH-1 to this week's Get Real episode! pH-1 and the hosts chat about their favorite artists from their childhood, as well as their thoughts on ongoing trends in the K-pop industry. 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/24/2023
    1:05:00

📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at www.getmindset.com Idols by day and podcast hosts by night Ashley Choi, Peniel (of BTOB), and JUNNY are here to GET REAL. This show is a place for these close friends to open up about all the ups and downs of work, love, and adulthood from their perspective.  🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS 🤳 TikTok (1.1 million): www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (400k+): www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Instagram (180k+): www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (45k+ members): www.discord.gg/divemindset For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
