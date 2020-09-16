Theme Time Radio Hour is a series of 101 radio shows brought to you by Bob Dylan, featuring one hour of music, musings and more from the famed musician and Nobe... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
The Whiskey Episode, with your host Bob Dylan
This episode of Bob Dylan’s Theme Time Radio Hour is the first since 2009, and it’s a deep dive into the world of that amber intoxicant popularly known as whiskey. Aptly, this episode is a double; two hours of music, musings and more from the famed musician and Nobel Laureate, broadcasting around the globe from Studio B in the Abernathy Building.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
9/25/2020
1:57:45
Trailer
In 2006, Bob Dylan created Theme Time Radio Hour, a radio program like no other. Each episode a deep dive on a different theme: coffee, mothers, jail, baseball, time, Christmas and more. 101 installments full of Bob’s wealth of knowledge on that suggested subject, along with pertinent music from around the world and across the sands of time. And now, Bob Dylan returns to the Abernathy Building with an all new Theme Time Radio Hour, his first in more than 10 years. It’s all about whiskey. And it’s a double.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Theme Time Radio Hour with your host Bob Dylan
Theme Time Radio Hour is a series of 101 radio shows brought to you by Bob Dylan, featuring one hour of music, musings and more from the famed musician and Nobel Laureate. Each episode is a deep dive into a particular theme, such as cars, baseball and the weather, and features surprise call-in guests asking questions and offering anecdotes to share with the audience. For the first time in more than 10 years, Bob Dylan returns with a new Theme Time, this one on the subject of that amber intoxicant popularly known as whiskey.