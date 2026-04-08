Theme Time Radio Hour with your host Bob Dylan

Theme Time Radio Hour is a series of 101 radio shows brought to you by Bob Dylan, featuring one hour of music, musings and more from the famed musician and Nobel Laureate. Each episode is a deep dive into a particular theme, such as cars, baseball and the weather, and features surprise call-in guests asking questions and offering anecdotes to share with the audience.

For the first time in more than 10 years, Bob Dylan returns with a new Theme Time, this one on the subject of that amber intoxicant popularly known as whiskey.