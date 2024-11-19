Powered by RND
Taylor Watch

Barstool Sports
Join Kelly Keegs and Gia Mariano from Barstool Sports to talk about all things Taylor Swift! We are the #1 Swifties on the #1 news outlet for Taylor Swift. Ever...
  • Only 6 More Eras Tour Shows Left | EPISODE 101
    LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
    --------  
    1:20:39
  • Travis Kelce's Home Was Broken Into | Episode 100
    LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
    --------  
    1:08:45
  • Taylor Swift Is Nominated for 6 Grammy's + Trash Always Takes Itself Out | Episode 99
    LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
    --------  
    1:23:49
  • Don't Fight Hate With Hate | Episode 98
    LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723 00:00 - Intro 39:31 - Draft Queens 52:07 - Voicemails/DMs
    --------  
    1:25:58
  • Taylor Swift Does Her Best Surprise Songs Ever + Jason Kelce Smashes A Heckler's Phone | Episode 97
    LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723 00:00 - Intro & Concert Recap 31:20 - Topics
    --------  
    1:10:09

About Taylor Watch

Join Kelly Keegs and Gia Mariano from Barstool Sports to talk about all things Taylor Swift! We are the #1 Swifties on the #1 news outlet for Taylor Swift. Every Tuesday at 10am ET!
