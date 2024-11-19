Don't Fight Hate With Hate | Episode 98

LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723 00:00 - Intro 39:31 - Draft Queens 52:07 - Voicemails/DMs SUPPORT THE SHOW: Gametime: Presented by Gametime. Download the Gametime app today and use code TWATCH to easily score great deals on https://gametime.co/taylor-swift-tickets the new Gametime Picks! Ibotta: Download the Ibotta app now and use code TAYLORWATCH to get 100% cash back on your Thanksgiving feast starting November first! Draft Kings: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and use code TAYLORWATCH. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK. Thrive: Get 20% off your first order at https://thrivecausemetics.com/TAYLORWATCH OUR MERCH: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/taylor-watch FOLLOW TAYLOR WATCH: Instagram: @taylor.watch Tik Tok: @taylor.watch FOLLOW US: Instagram: @gia.mariano Tik Tok: @gia.mariano Instagram: @kelly.keegs Tik Tok: @kellykeegs