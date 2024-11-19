LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Gametime: Presented by Gametime. Download the Gametime app today and use code TWATCH to easily score great deals on https://gametime.co/taylor-swift-tickets the new Gametime Picks!
ALO YOGA: Go to https://ALOMOVES.com and use code TAYLORWATCH for an exclusive 30-day free trial, plus enjoy 20% off an annual membership.
OUR MERCH:
https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/taylor-watch
FOLLOW TAYLOR WATCH:
Instagram: @taylor.watch
Tik Tok: @taylor.watch
FOLLOW US:
Instagram: @gia.mariano
Tik Tok: @gia.mariano
Instagram: @kelly.keegs
Tik Tok: @kellykeegs
--------
1:20:39
Travis Kelce's Home Was Broken Into | Episode 100
LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Gametime: Presented by Gametime. Download the Gametime app today and use code TWATCH to easily score great deals on https://gametime.co/taylor-swift-tickets the new Gametime Picks!
BOLL & BRANCH: Head to https://bollandbranch.com and use promo code TAYLORWATCH to shop their Cyber Event for 25% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets.
Hello Fresh: Get 10 FREE meals at https://HelloFresh.com/freetaylorwatch. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
OUR MERCH:
https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/taylor-watch
FOLLOW TAYLOR WATCH:
Instagram: @taylor.watch
Tik Tok: @taylor.watch
FOLLOW US:
Instagram: @gia.mariano
Tik Tok: @gia.mariano
Instagram: @kelly.keegs
Tik Tok: @kellykeegs
--------
1:08:45
Taylor Swift Is Nominated for 6 Grammy's + Trash Always Takes Itself Out | Episode 99
LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Gametime: Presented by Gametime. Download the Gametime app today and use code TWATCH to easily score great deals on https://gametime.co/taylor-swift-tickets the new Gametime Picks!
BOLL & BRANCH: Get 20% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets using code TAYLORWATCH at https://bollandbranch.com
HELLO FRESH: Get 10 FREE meals at https://HelloFresh.com/freetaylorwatch. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
OUR MERCH:
https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/taylor-watch
FOLLOW TAYLOR WATCH:
Instagram: @taylor.watch
Tik Tok: @taylor.watch
FOLLOW US:
Instagram: @gia.mariano
Tik Tok: @gia.mariano
Instagram: @kelly.keegs
Tik Tok: @kellykeegs
--------
1:23:49
Don't Fight Hate With Hate | Episode 98
LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
00:00 - Intro
39:31 - Draft Queens
52:07 - Voicemails/DMs
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Gametime: Presented by Gametime. Download the Gametime app today and use code TWATCH to easily score great deals on https://gametime.co/taylor-swift-tickets the new Gametime Picks!
Ibotta: Download the Ibotta app now and use code TAYLORWATCH to get 100% cash back on your Thanksgiving feast starting November first!
Draft Kings: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and use code TAYLORWATCH.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
Thrive: Get 20% off your first order at https://thrivecausemetics.com/TAYLORWATCH
OUR MERCH:
https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/taylor-watch
FOLLOW TAYLOR WATCH:
Instagram: @taylor.watch
Tik Tok: @taylor.watch
FOLLOW US:
Instagram: @gia.mariano
Tik Tok: @gia.mariano
Instagram: @kelly.keegs
Tik Tok: @kellykeegs
--------
1:25:58
Taylor Swift Does Her Best Surprise Songs Ever + Jason Kelce Smashes A Heckler's Phone | Episode 97
LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL OR MESSAGE: 347-450-0723
00:00 - Intro & Concert Recap
31:20 - Topics
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Gametime: Presented by Gametime. Download the Gametime app today and use code TWATCH to easily score great deals on https://gametime.co/taylor-swift-tickets the new Gametime Picks!
IBOTTA: Download the Ibotta app now and use code TAYLORWATCH to get 100% cash back on your Thanksgiving feast starting November first!
THRIVE: Get 20% off your first order at https://thrivecausemetics.com/TAYLORWATCH
OUR MERCH:
https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/taylor-watch
FOLLOW TAYLOR WATCH:
Instagram: @taylor.watch
Tik Tok: @taylor.watch
FOLLOW US:
Instagram: @gia.mariano
Tik Tok: @gia.mariano
Instagram: @kelly.keegs
Tik Tok: @kellykeegs