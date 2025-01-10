Taking Care of Your Music Business

Kent Blazy on Songwriting Success and Staying True to the Craft
Join songwriter Kent Blazy as he shares the keys to building a long and successful career in music. In this episode, Kent shares how he navigates the business side of songwriting, including the importance of royalties and music publishing, and shares his journey from learning guitar at 16 to writing iconic songs and collaborating with stars like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood. He also offers practical advice for songwriters on staying inspired, honing their craft, and managing the business side of their careers, and highlights how organizations like The MLC play a role in helping songwriters collect all that they are owed. Topics Covered and Timestamps[00:01:00] Meet Kent BlaseyOverview of Kent's career, including Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame induction and writing hits like "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Gettin You Home (The Black Dress Song)."[00:03:12] The Early DaysHow learning to play guitar at 16 and leading a band by 18 shaped Kent's career.Lessons learned from managing both the creative and business aspects of music.[00:06:15] Moving to NashvilleKent’s transition to Nashville in 1980 and his breakout success with "Headed for a Heartache" by Gary Morris within a year and a half.[00:09:30] Demo Singers Before StardomStories of working with demo singers like Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie, and Randy Travis before they became household names.[00:13:45] Creating a Classic with Garth BrooksHow Garth approached Kent to be a demo singer, sparking their collaboration on "If Tomorrow Never Comes," Garth's first number one hit.Kent’s instrumental role in introducing Garth Brooks to Trisha Yearwood.[00:23:10] Songwriting as a Lifelong CraftKent’s focus on always being prepared for inspiration, using notebooks and voice memos to capture ideas.Advice for aspiring songwriters on staying true to their craft and always looking for new creativity.[00:29:00] The Business Side of SongwritingKent’s thoughts on balancing the creative and financial aspects of a music career.How The MLC plays a vital role in ensuring songwriters get paid for their work.Resources MentionedVisit The MLC Website: themlc.comExplore Kent Blazyy’s music and accomplishments for more inspiration.Key HighlightsKent’s storied career, from moving to Nashville to creating timeless hits.Behind-the-scenes stories of writing hits like "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Getting You Home."Practical advice on nurturing creativity and managing the business side of music.The importance of organizations like The MLC in supporting the songwriting community.Discover how The MLC is helping songwriters manage their royalties by visiting themlc.com. Subscribe now for more behind-the-scenes stories and expert advice from the heart of the music business!Watch all our full episodes on YouTube here and learn more about The MLC and our mission to ensure songwriters and music publishers receive their mechanical royalties from streaming and download services in the U.S. accurately and on time here.
The Real Deal: Tony Alexander on Labels, Royalties, and Revenue
In this episode, Tony Alexander, industry expert and co-founder of Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME), brings his years of experience in music publishing and record labels to the table in this in-depth conversation on labels, royalties, and revenue streams. Tony breaks down the different ways music creators can earn money, from record deals to royalties, and how understanding the fine print of contracts can make all the difference. Tony also dives into the importance of artist education through Adaptive Music, a platform dedicated to teaching music creators the business skills they need to thrive. From workshops and tools to practical advice on building teams and mastering industry knowledge, listeners can learn how to build sustainable careers while staying true to their creative vision. Topics Covered and Timestamps[00:00:00] Introduction to the PodcastHost welcomes listeners and introduces the podcast’s focus on supporting music creators.[00:00:19] Introduction to Tony AlexanderTony’s background and partnership with Hall of Fame songwriter David Porter to co-found MIME.His vision for empowering artists and transforming the music industry.[00:00:42] Founding Made in Memphis EntertainmentMIME's origins and its mission to retain and support talent in Memphis.[00:01:58] Supporting Local TalentHow MIME helps artists build careers by offering infrastructure and expanding to cities like Atlanta.[00:05:09] MIME's Services and FacilitiesDescription of MIME’s state-of-the-art spaces and its artist support services.[00:07:53] Unique Business ModelMIME’s revenue-sharing structure allowing artists to retain ownership of masters and publishing rights.[00:10:12] Alternatives to Traditional DealsHow MIME provides alternatives to traditional 360 deals. [00:15:38] Launching Adaptive MusicAdaptive Music’s role in educating artists on managing careers and industry basics.[00:22:30] Educating ArtistsTools and workshops offered by Adaptive Music to fill knowledge gaps.[00:27:16] Advice for Aspiring ArtistsTony’s guidance on building teams, mastering industry knowledge, and staying true to creative vision.Resources MentionedMade in Memphis Entertainment Website: madeinmemphisentertainment.comThe MLC: https://www.themlc.com/Key HighlightsTony’s inspiring career shift from patent attorney to music industry leader.MIME’s artist-friendly model focusing on talent empowerment and fair revenue-sharing.Adaptive Music’s educational initiatives to teach business management to artists.Advice for navigating the music industry and building a sustainable career.Visit madeinmemphisentertainment.com for more on MIME’s work and follow Adaptive Music on Instagram at @adaptive_music_.Subscribe now for more inspiring stories and industry insights!Watch all our full episodes on YouTube here and learn more about The MLC and our mission to ensure songwriters and music publishers receive their mechanical royalties from streaming and download services in the U.S. accurately and on time here.
Empowering Creators: Jamie Dominguez on Mentorship, Music Rights, and The MLC’s Mission
Jamie Dominguez, National Director of Industry Relations at The MLC, shares her passion for empowering creators and improving the music rights landscape. From her early days starting out to becoming a driving force in the industry, Jamie shares her career evolution, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, resilience, and understanding the business side of music.In this episode, Jamie discusses how The MLC helps songwriters, publishers, and music creators through education, transparency, and accessibility. She dives into The MLC’s mission of ensuring that every creator is paid for their work accurately and on time. Jamie also highlights how The MLC’s resources help songwriters navigate the complexities of music rights and royalties management, ensuring they receive all the royalties they are entitled to.Topics Covered and Timestamps[00:00:00] Introduction to Jamie DominguezJamie’s background in the music industry and her initial steps into the business.[00:05:00] Career EvolutionJamie shares her career milestones, from starting out in smaller roles to becoming a key player in the industry.The importance of adaptability and resilience in a competitive field.[00:10:30] Navigating the Business SideInsights into the lesser-known elements of the music industry.Tips on understanding contracts, royalties, and streaming revenue.[00:15:45] Supporting CreatorsJamie talks about her efforts to mentor upcoming creators and provide them with tools to thrive.[00:20:00] Advice for Aspiring ArtistsPractical advice on breaking into the music industry.The value of networking, building a team, and staying focused on personal goals.[00:27:30] The Importance of Technology and InnovationJamie discusses how technology is reshaping the music landscape.How musicians can leverage digital tools for distribution and marketing.[00:33:15] Overcoming ChallengesReflections on the obstacles Jamie faced and how she turned them into stepping stones for success.Encouragement for those facing similar hurdles to stay persistent and motivated.[00:39:00] Resources and Industry InsightsDiscussion on collaborations with organizations like The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) to ensure artists are fairly compensated.Advice on using available industry resources to grow and sustain a music career.Resources MentionedThe MLC Website: themlc.comKey HighlightsJamie’s inspiring career trajectory and her impact on the music industry.Actionable advice on navigating the business and financial aspects of a music career.Insights into the evolving role of technology in music distribution and artist promotion.The significance of organizations like The MLC in supporting artist rights and ensuring transparency in royalty collections.Learn about The MLC and its role in safeguarding songwriter rights by visiting themlc.com. Subscribe today for more expert advice and inspiring stories!Watch all our full episodes on YouTube here and learn more about The MLC and our mission to ensure songwriters and music publishers receive their mechanical royalties from streaming and download services in the U.S. accurately and on time here.
Every Cent Counts: Building a Sustainable Career with Songwriter Phillip White
In this episode, songwriter Phillip White shares his journey from small-town Rogersville, Alabama, to becoming an award-winning songwriter in Nashville. He discusses the challenges and strategies for building a sustainable career in the music industry and shares insights on songwriting, royalty collection, and navigating the intricacies of music publishing. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the business side of music and discusses how The MLC plays a crucial role in helping songwriters get paid their royalties accurately and on time. Topics Covered and Timestamps[00:00:00] Introduction to Phillip WhitePhillip’s roots in Rogersville, Alabama. The impact of small-town life on his career.[00:02:06] Musical Beginnings and InfluencesDiscover how Muscle Shoals’ iconic music scene shaped Phillip’s career.Meeting his mentor and distant cousin, a turning point in his musical path.[00:05:34] Transition to Nashville (1993)The challenges of moving to Nashville and his early days writing songs.Memorable first encounters with future stars like Blake Shelton and Joe Nichols.[00:07:18] First Publishing Deal and Early Career StoriesSigning his first deal in 1994 and pitching songs as a song plugger.The story behind his first cut and the unpredictable nature of the industry.[00:10:00] Financial Lessons for SongwritersWhy understanding taxes and income management is crucial for songwriters.Candid advice on navigating financial hurdles in the music business.[00:14:00] Writing "I'm Moving On"The emotional story behind his ACM Song of the Year-winning hit.How the song found its way to Rascal Flatts and its lasting impact on listeners.[00:19:28] Music as a Timeless LegacyPhillip’s reflections on songwriting as a way to leave behind something eternal.Stories of how his songs have touched the lives of fans worldwide.[00:27:14] Adaptation and ResilienceInsights into overcoming difficult periods in his career.Learning the importance of perseverance in Nashville’s competitive music scene.[00:29:16] The Role of The MLCHow The MLC ensures songwriters collect royalties from streaming services.Phillip shares his appreciation for the organization’s work in an evolving industry.Resources MentionedPhillip White’s Music: Explore his albums, including the "Moving On Sessions."The MLC Website: themlc.comKey HighlightsPhillip’s inspiring story of determination, from Rogersville to Nashville.Meeting mentors like Spooner Oldham and the Muscle Shoals connection.The creation of "I'm Moving On" and its profound emotional impact on listeners.Practical advice for aspiring songwriters, including financial tips and business insights.The critical role of organizations like The MLC in supporting today’s music creators.Learn how The MLC can help songwriters secure their royalties by visiting themlc.com. Check out Phillip White’s music, including the "Moving On Sessions" albums, for more from this talented songwriter.Subscribe today for more stories and insights from the heart of the musiWatch all our full episodes on YouTube here and learn more about The MLC and our mission to ensure songwriters and music publishers receive their mechanical royalties from streaming and download services in the U.S. accurately and on time here.
Beyond the Writer’s Room: Jenn Schott's Lessons on Songwriting and Business Survival
In this episode, songwriter Jenn Schott joins us for an in-depth conversation about surviving and thriving in the music industry, both as a creative and as a business professional. Jenn shares her personal journey of writing hit songs, navigating the business complexities of the industry, and managing her career as a songwriter in an ever-changing industry. She offers practical advice for aspiring songwriters, emphasizing the value of co-writing and flexibility, and the importance of developing strong relationships in the industry. Plus, Jenn discusses how organizations like The MLC are helping songwriters collect the royalties they deserve. Topics Covered and Timestamps[00:00:00] Introduction to Jenn SchottHost introduces Jenn Schott, her background growing up in Pittsburgh, Kansas, and her impressive songwriting career.[00:03:15] Musical UpbringingInsights into Jenn's musically enriched family, including her father's role as a woodwinds teacher, her mother’s skills as a flutist, and her grandfather’s contribution as a violinist with the CBS Orchestra in New York.Starting her songwriting on piano in seventh grade and early contest experiences.[00:06:45] First Steps into NashvilleJenn's move to Nashville in 1997 with a journalism degree, her first job as a receptionist at a music publishing company, and her early industry experiences.[00:11:20] Breaking Into SongwritingSigning her first publishing deal three years after the move and landing her first song cut two years later.The significance of persistence and staying prepared with ideas.[00:16:10] Writing for Major ArtistsStories behind writing hits like "7,500 OBO", "Better Than You Left Me", and "Fill it in the Morning" for renowned artists like Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts.The role of collaboration and relationships in creating successful songs.[00:22:30] Advice for Aspiring SongwritersWhy co-writing is vital to the Nashville scene and Jenn’s tips for capturing creative ideas.Encouragement to stay determined and flexible in pursuing a songwriting career.Resources MentionedExplore Jenn Schott’s Songs: Listen to her hits including "7,500 OBO" by Tim McGraw.The MLC Website: Discover how The Mechanical Licensing Collective supports songwriters at themlc.com.Key HighlightsJenn’s transition from Pittsburgh, Kansas, to the heart of the music industry in Nashville.Her stories of working her way up from receptionist to becoming a successful full-time songwriter.Practical advice for aspiring songwriters, from developing ideas to managing the business side of their careers.To learn more about how The MLC helps songwriters secure royalties, visit themlc.com. Be sure to check out Jenn Schott’s impressive catalog of songs and discover what makes her a standout talent in the Nashville music scene.Subscribe today for expert advice from the music industry’s finest!Watch all our full episodes on YouTube here and learn more about The MLC and our mission to ensure songwriters and music publishers receive their mechanical royalties from streaming and download services in the U.S. accurately and on time here.
Welcome to "Taking Care of Your Music Business," brought to you by the Mechanical Licensing Collective, or The MLC. In this podcast, we dive deep into the heart of the music industry, exploring how to get paid as a creative, making sure you are receiving all the royalties you deserve. We'll also dive into building a sustainable career, sharing strategies and best practices that creators can use to achieve long-term success. Join us as we bring you interviews with top songwriters and music executives who share their personal journeys and professional wisdom on thriving in the business while making a living. So, get ready for some real talk about navigating the music industry. Don’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode. And be sure to catch all our full episodes on YouTube. * The content shared in this podcast, including any materials or resources referenced, is intended for general informational purposes to assist members of the music community in finding answers to common questions about The MLC and the broader music industry. This content is not intended to provide legal advice, and nothing contained within the podcast or related materials should be construed as legal advice. The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of The MLC.