Taking Care of Your Music Business

Kent Blazy on Songwriting Success and Staying True to the Craft

Join songwriter Kent Blazy as he shares the keys to building a long and successful career in music. In this episode, Kent shares how he navigates the business side of songwriting, including the importance of royalties and music publishing, and shares his journey from learning guitar at 16 to writing iconic songs and collaborating with stars like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood. He also offers practical advice for songwriters on staying inspired, honing their craft, and managing the business side of their careers, and highlights how organizations like The MLC play a role in helping songwriters collect all that they are owed. Topics Covered and Timestamps[00:01:00] Meet Kent BlaseyOverview of Kent's career, including Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame induction and writing hits like "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Gettin You Home (The Black Dress Song)."[00:03:12] The Early DaysHow learning to play guitar at 16 and leading a band by 18 shaped Kent's career.Lessons learned from managing both the creative and business aspects of music.[00:06:15] Moving to NashvilleKent’s transition to Nashville in 1980 and his breakout success with "Headed for a Heartache" by Gary Morris within a year and a half.[00:09:30] Demo Singers Before StardomStories of working with demo singers like Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie, and Randy Travis before they became household names.[00:13:45] Creating a Classic with Garth BrooksHow Garth approached Kent to be a demo singer, sparking their collaboration on "If Tomorrow Never Comes," Garth's first number one hit.Kent’s instrumental role in introducing Garth Brooks to Trisha Yearwood.[00:23:10] Songwriting as a Lifelong CraftKent’s focus on always being prepared for inspiration, using notebooks and voice memos to capture ideas.Advice for aspiring songwriters on staying true to their craft and always looking for new creativity.[00:29:00] The Business Side of SongwritingKent’s thoughts on balancing the creative and financial aspects of a music career.How The MLC plays a vital role in ensuring songwriters get paid for their work.Resources MentionedVisit The MLC Website: themlc.comExplore Kent Blazyy’s music and accomplishments for more inspiration.Key HighlightsKent’s storied career, from moving to Nashville to creating timeless hits.Behind-the-scenes stories of writing hits like "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Getting You Home."Practical advice on nurturing creativity and managing the business side of music.The importance of organizations like The MLC in supporting the songwriting community.Discover how The MLC is helping songwriters manage their royalties by visiting themlc.com. Subscribe now for more behind-the-scenes stories and expert advice from the heart of the music business!Watch all our full episodes on YouTube here and learn more about The MLC and our mission to ensure songwriters and music publishers receive their mechanical royalties from streaming and download services in the U.S. accurately and on time here.