Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

This week is the Wasteland Megamix.



1. Restricted - Insomnia 00:00:43

2. Alignment - Hidden Frequencies 00:02:28

3. Somewhen - Fever Dream 00:05:08

4. Dea Magna - Hit Me 00:06:25

5. Kobosil & Ueberrest - Radiance 00:09:53

6. Trym - Resurgence 00:12:38

7. Johannes Schuster - Affection 00:14:44

8. Bioweapon - Make A Move 00:16:37

9. Water Spirit & Angel Cannon - Rezurrection 2007 00:19:33

10. Fatima Hajji - I'm Feeling 00:22:13

11. Atmozfears - Handz Up 00:24:43

12. Sub Zero Project - Never Surrender 00:26:58

13. BEAUZ & JKRS - Stereo Love 00:29:32

14. Sub Zero Project - Robot Ravolution 00:31:09

15. Novah - Rave Kid 00:33:38

16. DJ Isaac - Rise 00:35:36

17. SOREN - Sanity 00:37:09

18. DJ Isaac - Feel So Good 00:39:12

19. Alyssa Jolee - Laureles 00:41:58

20. KAYZO - Welcome To The Doghouse (Soren Remix) 00:43:35

21. Winson - Flute 00:44:55

22. Onlynumbers ft. Lucifer - Euphoric Night 00:46:21

23. KUKO - Die Tonight 00:48:06

24. Onlynumbers - Numbers Society 00:50:18

25. Vertile - Goodbye 00:52:48

26. Novah - Acid 00:54:21

27. KELTEK & Aversion - Eternal Flame 00:55:28

28. Restricted - Destination Unknown 00:57:03

29. Serafina - Flute 00:59:08

30. Somewhen - Promise 01:00:46

31. Dani Thorne - Itty Bitty 01:01:59

32. Hixxy - More & More 01:03:47

33. Vertile - Fireflies 01:04:33

34. Dr Donk - Phat Summer Vibes 01:06:15

35. The Purge & NEODRAMA - Chemical Night 01:07:15

36. Junkie Kid - Paradox 01:09:15

37. Dual Damage - Get Wrecked 01:10:09

38. CLAWZ - Anything For You 01:10:57

39. Rooler - Move 2 Da Beat 01:12:09

40. DEAD X & R3TRIX - Can You Hear Me Now 01:13:12

41. Junkie Kid - Stop 01:15:54

42. Rooler - Welcome 2 Da Recordshop 01:16:54

43. Yosuf - Till The Morning Comes 01:18:54

44. D-Sturb - Power 01:20:12

45. Darren Styles - Reactivate 01:22:15

46. Lil Texas, Technikore & Suae - Run To Me 01:24:30

47. CUTDWN - Heavy Handed Carnage 01:26:14

48. WINSON - Ratata 01:28:50

49. DJ Mad Dog ft. MC Nolz & MC Syco - The Apocalypse 01:33:07

50. Sihk - WTF 01:35:45

51. Angerfist - Incoming 01:38:54

52. DJ Mad Dog & AniMe - Come Get Some 01:43:23

53. Lil Texas - Hear This 01:46:38

54. Angerfist & Negative A - Wake Up Fucked Up 01:49:13

55. Lil Texas & Irradiate - High In My Dreams 01:53:53

56. Angerfist vs. T-Junction - A New Level of Freak 01:56:11

57. Levenkhan - SHOOK 01:58:45