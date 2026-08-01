Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
598 episodes
- This week is the Wasteland Megamix.
1. Restricted - Insomnia 00:00:43
2. Alignment - Hidden Frequencies 00:02:28
3. Somewhen - Fever Dream 00:05:08
4. Dea Magna - Hit Me 00:06:25
5. Kobosil & Ueberrest - Radiance 00:09:53
6. Trym - Resurgence 00:12:38
7. Johannes Schuster - Affection 00:14:44
8. Bioweapon - Make A Move 00:16:37
9. Water Spirit & Angel Cannon - Rezurrection 2007 00:19:33
10. Fatima Hajji - I'm Feeling 00:22:13
11. Atmozfears - Handz Up 00:24:43
12. Sub Zero Project - Never Surrender 00:26:58
13. BEAUZ & JKRS - Stereo Love 00:29:32
14. Sub Zero Project - Robot Ravolution 00:31:09
15. Novah - Rave Kid 00:33:38
16. DJ Isaac - Rise 00:35:36
17. SOREN - Sanity 00:37:09
18. DJ Isaac - Feel So Good 00:39:12
19. Alyssa Jolee - Laureles 00:41:58
20. KAYZO - Welcome To The Doghouse (Soren Remix) 00:43:35
21. Winson - Flute 00:44:55
22. Onlynumbers ft. Lucifer - Euphoric Night 00:46:21
23. KUKO - Die Tonight 00:48:06
24. Onlynumbers - Numbers Society 00:50:18
25. Vertile - Goodbye 00:52:48
26. Novah - Acid 00:54:21
27. KELTEK & Aversion - Eternal Flame 00:55:28
28. Restricted - Destination Unknown 00:57:03
29. Serafina - Flute 00:59:08
30. Somewhen - Promise 01:00:46
31. Dani Thorne - Itty Bitty 01:01:59
32. Hixxy - More & More 01:03:47
33. Vertile - Fireflies 01:04:33
34. Dr Donk - Phat Summer Vibes 01:06:15
35. The Purge & NEODRAMA - Chemical Night 01:07:15
36. Junkie Kid - Paradox 01:09:15
37. Dual Damage - Get Wrecked 01:10:09
38. CLAWZ - Anything For You 01:10:57
39. Rooler - Move 2 Da Beat 01:12:09
40. DEAD X & R3TRIX - Can You Hear Me Now 01:13:12
41. Junkie Kid - Stop 01:15:54
42. Rooler - Welcome 2 Da Recordshop 01:16:54
43. Yosuf - Till The Morning Comes 01:18:54
44. D-Sturb - Power 01:20:12
45. Darren Styles - Reactivate 01:22:15
46. Lil Texas, Technikore & Suae - Run To Me 01:24:30
47. CUTDWN - Heavy Handed Carnage 01:26:14
48. WINSON - Ratata 01:28:50
49. DJ Mad Dog ft. MC Nolz & MC Syco - The Apocalypse 01:33:07
50. Sihk - WTF 01:35:45
51. Angerfist - Incoming 01:38:54
52. DJ Mad Dog & AniMe - Come Get Some 01:43:23
53. Lil Texas - Hear This 01:46:38
54. Angerfist & Negative A - Wake Up Fucked Up 01:49:13
55. Lil Texas & Irradiate - High In My Dreams 01:53:53
56. Angerfist vs. T-Junction - A New Level of Freak 01:56:11
57. Levenkhan - SHOOK 01:58:45
- This week VisionV picks his Up All Night tracks & Barakuda is on Guest Mix duties.
1. Claude VonStroke & Rebūke - I'm Just Calling 00:00:43
2. John Grand - MoMa 00:05:45
3. Nautik - Get Busy 00:11:03
4. Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (OMRI. Remix) 00:14:53
5. Wildchild - Bring It Down (Ridney Remix) 00:20:23
6. Karen Harding - Island 00:24:51
7. Layton Giordani & KASIA - The Realm 00:28:47
8. Kaufmann & Oliver Huntemann - K.O. 00:30:47
9. Julian Jordan - Bad Bitch 00:34:58
10. Michael Grandel - Eta Carinae 00:38:03
11. Ramon Bedoya & TheConnect - Cigarette 00:43:10
12. BROSA - Skip Don't Play It 00:46:28
13. Liam Denver ft. Alita Moses - I Don't Wanna Be Right 00:49:23
14. Loco Dice - Hold Up (You Feel That) 00:52:12
15. MESSIE & Juni ft. sbk - B2B 00:54:52
16. NOTION & X CLUB.
- U KNOW 00:58:08
17. Eli Brown - Electrify 01:02:38
18. HILLS - Lift Me Up 01:06:36
19. Voltage - Music Is The Answer 01:09:37
20. Logistics - Chant (Lens Unglued Remix) 01:13:35
21. Pocket & Oppidan - ur world 01:18:16
22. VisionV & Jex - Fate 01:21:35
23. Jay Robinson & Axwell - Free Again (Axwell Cut) 01:26:02
24. Barakuda - Guest Mix 01:29:37
- This week FRANKYEFFE picks his Up All Night tracks & Matt Fax is on Guest Mix duties.
1. Booka Shade pres. Eddie Bizzarre - Count On You 00:00:43
2. Hot Since 82 - Life's Too Short 00:03:21
3. John Grand - MoMa 00:06:40
4. Nautik - Get Busy 00:11:29
5. Wh0 - Wh0 Can Dance 00:15:38
6. Yves V & VIKTOR - Fit The Tempo 00:17:22
7. CamelPhat & Volkoder - Unique Moment 00:20:22
8. Odd Mob, OMNOM & HYPERBEAM - Take You There 00:25:30
9. Anthony Sebastian - Can You Feel It 00:28:30
10. Cassian & AR/CO - Come To Life 00:32:30
11. Kaufmann & Oliver Huntemann - K.O. 00:36:33
12. Julian Jordan - Bad Bitch 00:40:52
13. Luca Testa - Move It 00:43:26
14. Azzecca - oh my yuma! 00:45:45
15. Michael Grandel - Eta Carinae 00:50:43
16. AC Slater x Lock ‘N Load - Blow Ya Mind 00:54:58
17. Loco Dice - Hold Up (You Feel That) 00:58:23
18. Boys Noize & Adame DJ ft. Thalia Abdon & MC Da França - Baile DF 01:01:03
19. Zero - Stop Scheming 01:03:37
20. Bag Raiders ft. Meg Mac - Break My Heart 01:07:13
21. longstoryshort & Skybreak - Whiplash 01:10:06
22. BENJAMIN - Take You Higher 01:14:56
23. FRANKYEFFE - Move Your Body 01:19:27
24. Nemke & Frankyeffe - Highway 01:25:22
25. Matt Fax - Guest Mix 01:29:06
- This week is the HARD SUMMER Megamix.
1. RØZ - Heridas 00:00:44
2. DJ Snake - Monte Carlo 00:02:02
3. Confidence Man - Control 00:05:18
4. Snow Strippers - Throw It Back Away 00:08:00
5. Tiga & Boys Noize - Hot Wife 00:09:16
6. Brunello - Melted 00:12:09
7. Maceo Plex - Nu World 00:16:28
8. Cole Terrazas - Telepathic Aliens 00:20:01
9. Knock2 & Dillon Francis - buttons! 00:22:05
10. Odd Mob, OMNOM & HYPERBEAM - HYPERBEAM 00:23:36
11. DREYA V - Money 00:25:51
12. Jamie Jones & Miluhska - La Musa 00:28:20
13. Mau P - Mercer 00:30:19
14. Ranger Trucco - I.D. 00:33:36
15. Omar+ - Open Your Eyes 00:36:20
16. Luuk van Dijk - Everything 00:38:47
17. Luke Alessi - I.D. 00:41:16
18. Miguelle & Tons ft. Original Pirates - Ten Cuidado 00:43:30
19. Tiga & Piero Pirupa - Love Don’t Dance Here Anymore 00:45:32
20. Chris Lorenzo & Kah-Lo - In This Bih’ 00:47:31
21. Vintage Culture & Beltran - Bossy (It’s My Fucking Birthday Mix) 00:50:37
22. Locklead - Unison 00:54:06
23. Main Phase - Terrain Generator 00:57:03
24. Tokischa & Diplo - Mi Novio 00:59:21
25. AFTER MIDNIGHT - Party After Midnight 01:00:36
26. salute & Sammy Virji - Peach 01:03:15
27. DJ Seinfeld - Plush 01:06:06
28. SHAKING - Pressure Point 01:08:56
29. salute - Check Check 01:11:45
30. ATRIP & DJ Seinfeld - the one 01:13:38
31. LOVEFOXY - On Da Table 01:16:27
32. Bushbaby - Pumpin Jumpin 01:19:17
33. 2hollis - flash 01:21:38
34. DJ Fuckoff - imma freak 01:22:06
35. 1tbsp - MC1K 01:23:31
36. Alarico - Iruka 01:25:50
37. Nick León ft. DJ Babatr - Xtasis 01:28:51
38. MCR-T - Brute Force 01:30:42
39. ISOxo & Brutalismus 3000 - Spiral 01:32:11
40. Mary Droppinz - Pop 01:33:43
41. Adiel - Less Distraction 01:34:52
42. Charlotte de Witte - Become 01:36:33
43. Oppidan - Darwin vs. Zedd - The Middle 01:38:16
44. STRAWBRY - Headphones 01:40:05
45. X CLUB. - Stay With Me 01:42:07
46. Interplanetary Criminal - Yosemite 01:43:42
47. VTSS - Can’t Catch Me 01:45:36
48. Amelie Lens - Serenity 01:47:16
49. Pegassi - Upclose 01:48:42
50. Jon Casey - Kosher 01:52:00
51. RL Grime - Core 01:53:31
52. Etari - Racehorse 01:54:35
53. underscores - Music 01:55:01
54. Hannah Laing - Pedicure Princess 01:56:54
55. Frost Children - Satellites 01:57:45
56. Andy C & Ferry Corsten - Punk 01:58:31
- This week Jaguar picks her Up All Night tracks and UFO Project are on guest mix duties.
1. AANN - My Call 00:00:44
2. Samantha Loveridge - Sassy 00:04:48
3. Lane 8 & Rae Morris - Something In The Air 00:09:24
4. Adam Sellouk & OMRI. ft. Nevve - Activate 00:13:14
5. Echonomist & Keter Darker - Into Existence 00:17:45
6. Shermanology - Insane 00:23:22
7. ARTBAT & SIX40TWO - Take You There 00:27:50
8. ANOTR & 3DDY - Like It 00:31:31
9. Skrillex, Chris Lake & Anita B Queen - La Noche 2 00:35:40
10. Yves V, Chester Young & SUBURBIA - On The Mic 00:37:41
11. Eynka - Happy 00:41:36
12. Glowal - Sail 00:47:50
13. Harry Romero - Renegades 00:50:59
14. Joris Voorn, Roddy Lima & Taylr Renee - Machine 00:53:59
15. HI-LO ft. Saint Joshua - Do Not Disturb 00:57:21
16. Vintage Culture & Volkoder - Hands Up 01:01:42
17. LO’99 - Oh No 01:06:02
18. Matroda - Can’t Help Myself 01:10:00
19. Faithless - Insomnia (BLR Remix) 01:13:12
20. Fatboy Slim & Riva Starr ft. Beardyman - Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (BLR Remix) 01:18:10
21. Orchid - heaven/jealous (Crybaby Remix) 01:22:29
22. Jaguar - Club Feelz 01:25:36
23. Kim Petras - Polo 01:29:33
24. UFO Project Guest Mix 01:32:01
More Music podcasts
- Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric HardstyleArts, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts
- The Joe Budden PodcastMusic
- The Indie Sound with Jimmy StarMusic, Music Commentary, Music Interviews
- Music Saved Me PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... NashvilleMusic, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- Joe and JadaMusic, Sports
- Takin’ A Walk NashvilleMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- NPR MusicMusic
- New Rory & MALComedy, Music, Society & Culture
Trending Music podcasts
- Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and ToneComedy, Music, Music Commentary
- Album | آلبومMusic, Music History
- Classical Music Happy HourArts, Documentary, Music, Music Interviews, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Eddie Trunk PodcastMusic
- The Bob Lefsetz PodcastArts, Music
- The Jeremiah Show: Pop Culture, Music Icons Food GodsArts, Food, Music, Music Interviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Protocol RadioMusic
- We Sound Crazy PodcastMusic
- Morgan Page - In The AirMusic
- Monstercat Silk ShowcaseMusic
- Resonation Radio by Ferry CorstenMusic
- REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIEFilm Interviews, Music, Music Commentary, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- In the Groove, Jazz and BeyondMusic, Music Commentary
- YourClassical Daily DownloadMusic, Music Commentary
- Behind The Song: Classic Rock ChroniclesMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Barracuda BreakdownsMusic, Music Commentary
- Scratch MasterMusic
- DJ Akademiks Live StreamsMusic
- Talk With FleeEntertainment News, Music, News, Society & Culture
- HardLoreComedy, Comedy Interviews, Music, Music History, Music Interviews
- Girls In Low PlacesComedy, Music
- Don Diablo Presents Hexagon RadioMusic
- blankSLATE with SaVonMusic, Music Commentary, Society & Culture
- Fullklipp Ent Promos & MixtapeMusic
About Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio
Direct from the Insomniac HQ in Los Angeles, Night Owl Radio is a weekly show presented by the Night Owl aka Pasquale Rotella. With special guest mixes, exclusive info on @insomniacevents, competitions and lots of interaction with You, the Headliners! Get involved on Twitter @PasqualeRotella and use the hashtag #NightOwlRadio.New episodes of Night Owl Radio drop every FridayPodcast website
Listen to Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio, Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric Hardstyle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.