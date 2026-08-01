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Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

Pasquale Rotella
MusicMusic Commentary
Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio
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598 episodes

  • Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

    Night Owl Radio #572 Wasteland Megamix

    08/01/2026 | 2h
    This week is the Wasteland Megamix.

    1. Restricted - Insomnia 00:00:43
    2. Alignment - Hidden Frequencies 00:02:28
    3. Somewhen - Fever Dream 00:05:08
    4. Dea Magna - Hit Me 00:06:25
    5. Kobosil & Ueberrest - Radiance 00:09:53
    6. Trym - Resurgence 00:12:38
    7. Johannes Schuster - Affection 00:14:44
    8. Bioweapon - Make A Move 00:16:37
    9. Water Spirit & Angel Cannon - Rezurrection 2007 00:19:33
    10. Fatima Hajji - I'm Feeling 00:22:13
    11. Atmozfears - Handz Up 00:24:43
    12. Sub Zero Project - Never Surrender 00:26:58
    13. BEAUZ & JKRS - Stereo Love 00:29:32
    14. Sub Zero Project - Robot Ravolution 00:31:09
    15. Novah - Rave Kid 00:33:38
    16. DJ Isaac - Rise 00:35:36
    17. SOREN - Sanity 00:37:09
    18. DJ Isaac - Feel So Good 00:39:12
    19. Alyssa Jolee - Laureles 00:41:58
    20. KAYZO - Welcome To The Doghouse (Soren Remix) 00:43:35
    21. Winson - Flute 00:44:55
    22. Onlynumbers ft. Lucifer - Euphoric Night 00:46:21
    23. KUKO - Die Tonight 00:48:06
    24. Onlynumbers - Numbers Society 00:50:18
    25. Vertile - Goodbye 00:52:48
    26. Novah - Acid 00:54:21
    27. KELTEK & Aversion - Eternal Flame 00:55:28
    28. Restricted - Destination Unknown 00:57:03
    29. Serafina - Flute 00:59:08
    30. Somewhen - Promise 01:00:46
    31. Dani Thorne - Itty Bitty 01:01:59
    32. Hixxy - More & More 01:03:47
    33. Vertile - Fireflies 01:04:33
    34. Dr Donk - Phat Summer Vibes 01:06:15
    35. The Purge & NEODRAMA - Chemical Night 01:07:15
    36. Junkie Kid - Paradox 01:09:15
    37. Dual Damage - Get Wrecked 01:10:09
    38. CLAWZ - Anything For You 01:10:57
    39. Rooler - Move 2 Da Beat 01:12:09
    40. DEAD X & R3TRIX - Can You Hear Me Now 01:13:12
    41. Junkie Kid - Stop 01:15:54
    42. Rooler - Welcome 2 Da Recordshop 01:16:54
    43. Yosuf - Till The Morning Comes 01:18:54
    44. D-Sturb - Power 01:20:12
    45. Darren Styles - Reactivate 01:22:15
    46. Lil Texas, Technikore & Suae - Run To Me 01:24:30
    47. CUTDWN - Heavy Handed Carnage 01:26:14
    48. WINSON - Ratata 01:28:50
    49. DJ Mad Dog ft. MC Nolz & MC Syco - The Apocalypse 01:33:07
    50. Sihk - WTF 01:35:45
    51. Angerfist - Incoming 01:38:54
    52. DJ Mad Dog & AniMe - Come Get Some 01:43:23
    53. Lil Texas - Hear This 01:46:38
    54. Angerfist & Negative A - Wake Up Fucked Up 01:49:13
    55. Lil Texas & Irradiate - High In My Dreams 01:53:53
    56. Angerfist vs. T-Junction - A New Level of Freak 01:56:11
    57. Levenkhan - SHOOK 01:58:45
  • Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

    Night Owl Radio #571 ft VisionV & Barakuda

    07/25/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    This week VisionV picks his Up All Night tracks & Barakuda is on Guest Mix duties.

    1. Claude VonStroke & Rebūke - I'm Just Calling 00:00:43
    2. John Grand - MoMa 00:05:45
    3. Nautik - Get Busy 00:11:03
    4. Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (OMRI. Remix) 00:14:53
    5. Wildchild - Bring It Down (Ridney Remix) 00:20:23
    6. Karen Harding - Island 00:24:51
    7. Layton Giordani & KASIA - The Realm 00:28:47
    8. Kaufmann & Oliver Huntemann - K.O. 00:30:47
    9. Julian Jordan - Bad Bitch 00:34:58
    10. Michael Grandel - Eta Carinae 00:38:03
    11. Ramon Bedoya & TheConnect - Cigarette 00:43:10
    12. BROSA - Skip Don't Play It 00:46:28
    13. Liam Denver ft. Alita Moses - I Don't Wanna Be Right 00:49:23
    14. Loco Dice - Hold Up (You Feel That) 00:52:12
    15. MESSIE & Juni ft. sbk - B2B 00:54:52
    16. NOTION & X CLUB.
    - U KNOW 00:58:08
    17. Eli Brown - Electrify 01:02:38
    18. HILLS - Lift Me Up 01:06:36
    19. Voltage - Music Is The Answer 01:09:37
    20. Logistics - Chant (Lens Unglued Remix) 01:13:35
    21. Pocket & Oppidan - ur world 01:18:16
    22. VisionV & Jex - Fate 01:21:35
    23. Jay Robinson & Axwell - Free Again (Axwell Cut) 01:26:02
    24. Barakuda - Guest Mix 01:29:37
  • Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

    Night Owl Radio #570 ft FRANKYEFFE & Matt Fax

    07/24/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    This week FRANKYEFFE picks his Up All Night tracks & Matt Fax is on Guest Mix duties.

    1. Booka Shade pres. Eddie Bizzarre - Count On You 00:00:43
    2. Hot Since 82 - Life's Too Short 00:03:21
    3. John Grand - MoMa 00:06:40
    4. Nautik - Get Busy 00:11:29
    5. Wh0 - Wh0 Can Dance 00:15:38
    6. Yves V & VIKTOR - Fit The Tempo 00:17:22
    7. CamelPhat & Volkoder - Unique Moment 00:20:22
    8. Odd Mob, OMNOM & HYPERBEAM - Take You There 00:25:30
    9. Anthony Sebastian - Can You Feel It 00:28:30
    10. Cassian & AR/CO - Come To Life 00:32:30
    11. Kaufmann & Oliver Huntemann - K.O. 00:36:33
    12. Julian Jordan - Bad Bitch 00:40:52
    13. Luca Testa - Move It 00:43:26
    14. Azzecca - oh my yuma! 00:45:45
    15. Michael Grandel - Eta Carinae 00:50:43
    16. AC Slater x Lock ‘N Load - Blow Ya Mind 00:54:58
    17. Loco Dice - Hold Up (You Feel That) 00:58:23
    18. Boys Noize & Adame DJ ft. Thalia Abdon & MC Da França - Baile DF 01:01:03
    19. Zero - Stop Scheming 01:03:37
    20. Bag Raiders ft. Meg Mac - Break My Heart 01:07:13
    21. longstoryshort & Skybreak - Whiplash 01:10:06
    22. BENJAMIN - Take You Higher 01:14:56
    23. FRANKYEFFE - Move Your Body 01:19:27
    24. Nemke & Frankyeffe - Highway 01:25:22
    25. Matt Fax - Guest Mix 01:29:06
  • Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

    Night Owl Radio #568 Hard Summer Megamix.

    07/05/2026 | 2h
    This week is the HARD SUMMER Megamix.

    1. RØZ - Heridas 00:00:44
    2. DJ Snake - Monte Carlo 00:02:02
    3. Confidence Man - Control 00:05:18
    4. Snow Strippers - Throw It Back Away 00:08:00
    5. Tiga & Boys Noize - Hot Wife 00:09:16
    6. Brunello - Melted 00:12:09
    7. Maceo Plex - Nu World 00:16:28
    8. Cole Terrazas - Telepathic Aliens 00:20:01
    9. Knock2 & Dillon Francis - buttons! 00:22:05
    10. Odd Mob, OMNOM & HYPERBEAM - HYPERBEAM 00:23:36
    11. DREYA V - Money 00:25:51
    12. Jamie Jones & Miluhska - La Musa 00:28:20
    13. Mau P - Mercer 00:30:19
    14. Ranger Trucco - I.D. 00:33:36
    15. Omar+ - Open Your Eyes 00:36:20
    16. Luuk van Dijk - Everything 00:38:47
    17. Luke Alessi - I.D. 00:41:16
    18. Miguelle & Tons ft. Original Pirates - Ten Cuidado 00:43:30
    19. Tiga & Piero Pirupa - Love Don’t Dance Here Anymore 00:45:32
    20. Chris Lorenzo & Kah-Lo - In This Bih’ 00:47:31
    21. Vintage Culture & Beltran - Bossy (It’s My Fucking Birthday Mix) 00:50:37
    22. Locklead - Unison 00:54:06
    23. Main Phase - Terrain Generator 00:57:03
    24. Tokischa & Diplo - Mi Novio 00:59:21
    25. AFTER MIDNIGHT - Party After Midnight 01:00:36
    26. salute & Sammy Virji - Peach 01:03:15
    27. DJ Seinfeld - Plush 01:06:06
    28. SHAKING - Pressure Point 01:08:56
    29. salute - Check Check 01:11:45
    30. ATRIP & DJ Seinfeld - the one 01:13:38
    31. LOVEFOXY - On Da Table 01:16:27
    32. Bushbaby - Pumpin Jumpin 01:19:17
    33. 2hollis - flash 01:21:38
    34. DJ Fuckoff - imma freak 01:22:06
    35. 1tbsp - MC1K 01:23:31
    36. Alarico - Iruka 01:25:50
    37. Nick León ft. DJ Babatr - Xtasis 01:28:51
    38. MCR-T - Brute Force 01:30:42
    39. ISOxo & Brutalismus 3000 - Spiral 01:32:11
    40. Mary Droppinz - Pop 01:33:43
    41. Adiel - Less Distraction 01:34:52
    42. Charlotte de Witte - Become 01:36:33
    43. Oppidan - Darwin vs. Zedd - The Middle 01:38:16
    44. STRAWBRY - Headphones 01:40:05
    45. X CLUB. - Stay With Me 01:42:07
    46. Interplanetary Criminal - Yosemite 01:43:42
    47. VTSS - Can’t Catch Me 01:45:36
    48. Amelie Lens - Serenity 01:47:16
    49. Pegassi - Upclose 01:48:42
    50. Jon Casey - Kosher 01:52:00
    51. RL Grime - Core 01:53:31
    52. Etari - Racehorse 01:54:35
    53. underscores - Music 01:55:01
    54. Hannah Laing - Pedicure Princess 01:56:54
    55. Frost Children - Satellites 01:57:45
    56. Andy C & Ferry Corsten - Punk 01:58:31
  • Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio

    Night Owl Radio #567 Ft Jaguar & UFO Project

    06/27/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    This week Jaguar picks her Up All Night tracks and UFO Project are on guest mix duties.

    1. AANN - My Call 00:00:44
    2. Samantha Loveridge - Sassy 00:04:48
    3. Lane 8 & Rae Morris - Something In The Air 00:09:24
    4. Adam Sellouk & OMRI. ft. Nevve - Activate 00:13:14
    5. Echonomist & Keter Darker - Into Existence 00:17:45
    6. Shermanology - Insane 00:23:22
    7. ARTBAT & SIX40TWO - Take You There 00:27:50
    8. ANOTR & 3DDY - Like It 00:31:31
    9. Skrillex, Chris Lake & Anita B Queen - La Noche 2 00:35:40
    10. Yves V, Chester Young & SUBURBIA - On The Mic 00:37:41
    11. Eynka - Happy 00:41:36
    12. Glowal - Sail 00:47:50
    13. Harry Romero - Renegades 00:50:59
    14. Joris Voorn, Roddy Lima & Taylr Renee - Machine 00:53:59
    15. HI-LO ft. Saint Joshua - Do Not Disturb 00:57:21
    16. Vintage Culture & Volkoder - Hands Up 01:01:42
    17. LO’99 - Oh No 01:06:02
    18. Matroda - Can’t Help Myself 01:10:00
    19. Faithless - Insomnia (BLR Remix) 01:13:12
    20. Fatboy Slim & Riva Starr ft. Beardyman - Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (BLR Remix) 01:18:10
    21. Orchid - heaven/jealous (Crybaby Remix) 01:22:29
    22. Jaguar - Club Feelz 01:25:36
    23. Kim Petras - Polo 01:29:33
    24. UFO Project Guest Mix 01:32:01
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About Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl Radio
Direct from the Insomniac HQ in Los Angeles, Night Owl Radio is a weekly show presented by the Night Owl aka Pasquale Rotella. With special guest mixes, exclusive info on @insomniacevents, competitions and lots of interaction with You, the Headliners! Get involved on Twitter @PasqualeRotella and use the hashtag #NightOwlRadio.New episodes of Night Owl Radio drop every Friday
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