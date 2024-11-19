35: A Pit That's Not Too Scary | Don't You Fake It by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
On this episode of CD Burners, the guys are delving into The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’s debut album, Don’t You Fake It. Produced by David Bendeth and released in the summer of 2006, this album truly showcased the band's ability to blend popular rock genres and land spots on both the charts and radio stations.
Boys Like Girls (Martin Johnson) | WWWY 2024 Bonus Episode
Morgan catches up with Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls ahead of their set at When We Were Young Festival '24 to chat about the fest, new music, & other projects they're working on!
Listen to their new album, Sunday At Foxwoods now! https://link.boyslikegirls.com/foxwoods
34: Generic Pop Punk | Life's Not Out To Get You by Neck Deep
On this episode of CD Burners, the guys are deep diving into Neck Deep's sophomore album, Life's Not Out To Get You. Produced by Andrew Wade & A Day To Remember's Jeremy McKinnon, this album set out to be the "bigger and better" version of their debut album with stronger vocals and undeniable pop punk roots throughout.
Morgan catches up with Shane Told of Silverstein ahead of their set at When We Were Young Festival '24 to chat about the fest, new music, & other projects they're working on!
Pre-Order Antibloom by Silverstein here: https://silversteinmusic.com/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaY86dAjfshnvfCL3dcrPMZ3RrYKn1CSa7-oLKvSqYF_u58kLyC3PMz4A2Y_aem_cYriUKX97jKy0D4X7avJwg
33: Boybandification | Say It Like You Mean It by The Starting Line w/ Ken Vasoli
On this episode of CD Burners, the guys are back and this time they’re diving into The Starting Line’s debut album, Say It Like You Mean It with none other than Ken Vasoli. Produced by Mark Trombino, this album was released in the summer of 2002, full of catchy hooks and hyperstrummed power chords that heavily influenced the newer generation of pop punk and emo bands that followed.
CD Burners, hosted by the dynamic duo behind Emo Nite, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed, is your new go-to podcast for an immersive journey into the heart of iconic albums. Each episode offers a deep dive into a specific album that defined an era.
Listeners are treated to exclusive interviews with the artists themselves, from the band members who poured their hearts into the music to the producers who captured the magic in the studio. But it doesn't stop there; CD Burners also brings in voices from behind the scenes - the key players whose stories breathe new life into the music we thought we knew. Each episode is a journey through the creation, impact, and legacy of an album, enriched with sound bites and anecdotes that provide a fresh perspective on these beloved tracks.
Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the scene, CD Burners offers a unique blend of nostalgia, insight, and storytelling that will deepen your appreciation for these musical milestones. Tune in weekly to rediscover the albums that defined a genre, as T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed guide you through the hidden layers and untold stories of the music that shaped a generation.