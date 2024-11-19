35: A Pit That's Not Too Scary | Don't You Fake It by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

On this episode of CD Burners, the guys are delving into The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’s debut album, Don’t You Fake It. Produced by David Bendeth and released in the summer of 2006, this album truly showcased the band's ability to blend popular rock genres and land spots on both the charts and radio stations.