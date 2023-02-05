“The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast,” the official Grateful Dead podcast, is a series devoted to exploring the music and mythology behind one of the most enduring, ... More
Here Comes Sunshine: Garcia ‘73
The Deadcast takes a special side trip into Jerry Garcia's extracurricular projects in 1973, exploring his partnerships with organist Merl Saunders & the legendary bluegrass group Old & In the Way with guests David Grisman & Peter Rowan, & how they impacted the Dead's music.Guests: David Grisman, Peter Rowan, Merl Saunders Jr., Richard Loren, Howard Wales, Hawk Semins, Joe Jupille
5/4/2023
1:44:23
Here Comes Sunshine: Grateful Dead & Co.
The Deadcast sets course for 1973, diving into the newly announced Here Comes Sunshine box set with firsthand tours of the ambitious family businesses in orbit around the Dead in 1973, including an independent record label, booking company, travel agency, clothing boutique, & more.Guests: Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Alan Trist, Rosie McGee, Steve Brown, Sally Mann Romano, Gail Hellund, David Lemieux
5/2/2023
1:46:41
A Quick Note From the Deadcast
Ladies and gentlemen, fellow deadheads, today's regularly scheduled DeadCast will be coming in the not too distant future, fear not we have all the Golden Yummies lined up for your listening pleasure. You'll definitely want to join the party when you see what sunshine we have in store, so stay tuned, and we'll see you just a little bit further down the Golden Road.
4/27/2023
1:06
T.C.
T.C.The Deadcast is honored to welcome Tom Constanten to discuss his remarkable tenure as Grateful Dead keyboardist from late 1968 through early 1970, his work on 3 classic albums, & his adventures before & after the Dead, including his current band Dose Hermanos.Guests: Tom Constanten, Bob Bralove, Henry Kaiser, David Lemieux
4/13/2023
1:37:28
Bear's Choice 50
Bear's Choice 50The Deadcast returns to the Fillmore East and digs into the Dead's 1st archival live album, History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear's Choice), produced by former LSD alchemist Owsley Stanley & released as a tribute to Pigpen just after his death.Guests: Allan Arkush, Gary Lambert, David Lemieux, Starfinder Stanley
“The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast,” the official Grateful Dead podcast, is a series devoted to exploring the music and mythology behind one of the most enduring, progressive, and influential bands in the history of recorded music. The podcast’s tagline is “For The Committed And The Curious,” as episodes will invite new fans to explore the band’s enormous mythology in digestible chunks and enlighten life-long Dead Heads about corners of the band’s history they never knew existed. No topic will be off limits on “The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast” as hosts Rich Mahan and Jesse Jarnow explore the band’s outrageous history, innovations, and impact from 1965 to today.