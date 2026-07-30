The Deadcast tells the dramatic story of when the Hells Angels put ex-Grateful Dead Records president Ron Rakow on trial for walking away from the Dead with $225,000 he believed the band owed him. Guests: Ron Rakow, Steve Brown, Terry Haggerty, John Scher, David Lemeiux See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The Deadcast explores Steal Your Face’s iconic artwork & visits the Grateful Dead’s June 1976 return to the road, including a tour of the Dead Head culture that bloomed in their absence. Guests: Richard Loren, John Scher, Ron Rakow, Eugene Dolgoff, Pat Lee, Johnny Dwork, Dave Davis, Rob Bleetstein, John Brackett, Starfinder Stanley, David Lemieux See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

We explore the very high times of the Grateful Dead’s 1966, touring Rancho Olompali with Rosie McGee, swan-diving into Owsley’s magical banana box of mystery reels, and celebrating the feral young Dead heard on the new July 3rd, 1966 Fillmore Auditorium release. Guests: Rosie McGee, Ron Rakow, Bob Matthews, David Freiberg, David Lemieux, Hawk See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Set the controls for the heart of 1985 and the Dead’s 20th anniversary shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, with a look at the band’s very busy year, plus Dead Head adventures aplenty. Guests: Dennis McNally, Len Dell’Amico, Rosie McGee, John Leopold, Dave Leopold, Johnny Dwork, David Lemieux, Nicholas Meriwether, Dave Perlis See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The Deadcast points to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York, set inside the lush green of a state park & home to some of the wildest Grateful Dead shows of the mid-1980s, with a look at the 1985 parking lot scene. Guests: David Lemieux, David Leopold, Johnny Dwork, DNA, Ken Schneider, Andy Perrine, David Moran, Corry Arnold, Nicholas Meriwether, Annabelle Walsh, Donick Carry See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About GOOD OL' GRATEFUL DEADCAST

About GOOD OL' GRATEFUL DEADCAST

About GOOD OL' GRATEFUL DEADCAST

“The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast,” the official Grateful Dead podcast, is a series devoted to exploring the music and mythology behind one of the most enduring, progressive, and influential bands in the history of recorded music. The podcast’s tagline is “For The Committed And The Curious,” as episodes will invite new fans to explore the band’s enormous mythology in digestible chunks and enlighten life-long Dead Heads about corners of the band’s history they never knew existed. No topic will be off limits on “The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast” as hosts Rich Mahan and Jesse Jarnow explore the band’s outrageous history, innovations, and impact from 1965 to today.