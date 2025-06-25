6. It Could Be You - The Battle of Britpop

In August 1995, battle lines were drawn and the North vs South rivalry was reignited as Blur and Oasis battled it out for the top spot in the UK charts. What started off as banter soon became a full Britpop war, with offices, classrooms and friendship groups divided. In episode six of The Rise and Fall of Britpop, Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley tell the real stories behind the ‘Battle of Britpop’. Listen only on BBC Sounds. Presented by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq Written by Steve Lamacq and Paul Sheehan Produced by Paul Sheehan with additional production by Phil Smith Technical Production by Tim Heffer Editor for BBC Audio Helen Hobday Commissioning Producer Jonathan O’Sullivan Commissioner for BBC Music Will Wilkin A BBC Audio Production