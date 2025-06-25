Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicThe Rise and Fall of ...
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Rise and Fall of ...
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Rise and Fall of ...

BBC Radio 6 Music
MusicMusic History
The Rise and Fall of ...
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • 8. To The End
    Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Britpop!
    --------  
    24:08
  • 7. The Drugs Don't Work
    As the 90s hurtled towards a new millennium, Britpop wasn't just making big headlines, it had also become very big business.As money flowed through the UK music industry, everyone was desperate to be part of Cool Britannia. However, with the arrival of money came the arrival of excess.In Episode 7 of The Rise and Fall of Britpop, legendary Evening Session hosts Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq re-unite to look back at what life was like for those in the eye of the storm.The Rise and Fall of Britpop was presented by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq. It was written by Steve Lamacq and Paul Sheehan. Technical Production by Tim Heffer. With additional production by Phil Smith. The Editor for BBC Audio was Helen Hobday. The Commissioning Producer was Jonathan O’Sullivan. The Commissioner for Sounds was Will Wilkin. Archive comes from The Word, Fierce Panda, Channel 4, Hattrick, Steve Lamacq, Peel Acres, Creation Call, Ginger Media and the BBC Archive. The producers would like to thank all contributors and archive interviewers and interviewees including Matt Everitt, Jax Coombes, Miranda Sawyer, John Harris, Stephen Merchant, Matt Tasker, Dermot O’Leary, Sara Tabar, Anna Richards, Tom Ravenscroft, Sam Cunningham, Chris Morris, Stuart Maconie, Mark Goodier, Georgia Frampton and Snuff.
    --------  
    20:40
  • 6. It Could Be You - The Battle of Britpop
    In August 1995, battle lines were drawn and the North vs South rivalry was reignited as Blur and Oasis battled it out for the top spot in the UK charts. What started off as banter soon became a full Britpop war, with offices, classrooms and friendship groups divided. In episode six of The Rise and Fall of Britpop, Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley tell the real stories behind the ‘Battle of Britpop’. Listen only on BBC Sounds. Presented by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq Written by Steve Lamacq and Paul Sheehan Produced by Paul Sheehan with additional production by Phil Smith Technical Production by Tim Heffer Editor for BBC Audio Helen Hobday Commissioning Producer Jonathan O’Sullivan Commissioner for BBC Music Will Wilkin A BBC Audio Production
    --------  
    16:54
  • 5. Something Changed - Pulp Fiction
    Despite Blur and Oasis dominating the headlines, one band more than any other came to represent the soaring highs and crushing lows of Britpop - Pulp. From recording in a semi-detached house in Sheffield to writing songs in a tent the night before headlining Glastonbury, the Pulp story has it all. Thirty years on from the legendary Radio 1 Evening Session, Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq look back at the history of Pulp, discuss the band’s impact and reveal how the intervention of Bob Mortimer and David Bowie might just have saved the 90s.Listen only on BBC Sounds. Presented by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq Written by Steve Lamacq and Paul Sheehan Produced by Paul Sheehan with additional production by Phil Smith Technical Production by Tim Heffer Editor for BBC Audio Helen Hobday Commissioning Producer Jonathan O’Sullivan Commissioner for BBC Music Will Wilkin A BBC Audio Production
    --------  
    23:20
  • 4. Connection: The rise of Lad Culture
    As Britpop and lad culture became intertwined, did this heady relationship do a disservice to the women behind the music?30 years on from Britpop, Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq take a trip back to the 90s to reassess the scene’s relationship with sex and gender. From the front covers of lads mags, to music videos, they delve into the day to day experiences of many band members.Featuring new and archive interviews with Louise Wener, Shirley Manson, Miki Berenyi and Justine Frischmann, Episode 4 of The Rise and Fall of Britpop highlights the barriers women faced and celebrates the trails they blazed across the decade.Presented by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq Written by Steve Lamacq and Paul Sheehan Produced by Paul Sheehan with additional production by Phil Smith Technical Production by Tim Heffer Editor for BBC Audio Helen Hobday Commissioning Producer Jonathan O’Sullivan Commissioner for BBC Music Will Wilkin A BBC Audio Production
    --------  
    14:46

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Rise and Fall of ...

Get to know the shocking highs and lows of the biggest stories in music.
Podcast website
MusicMusic History

Listen to The Rise and Fall of ..., Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff Zito and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Rise and Fall of ...: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/6/2025 - 12:11:57 PM