7. The Drugs Don't Work
As the 90s hurtled towards a new millennium, Britpop wasn't just making big headlines, it had also become very big business.As money flowed through the UK music industry, everyone was desperate to be part of Cool Britannia. However, with the arrival of money came the arrival of excess.In Episode 7 of The Rise and Fall of Britpop, legendary Evening Session hosts Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq re-unite to look back at what life was like for those in the eye of the storm.The Rise and Fall of Britpop was presented by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq.
It was written by Steve Lamacq and Paul Sheehan.
Technical Production by Tim Heffer.
With additional production by Phil Smith.
The Editor for BBC Audio was Helen Hobday.
The Commissioning Producer was Jonathan O’Sullivan.
The Commissioner for Sounds was Will Wilkin.
Archive comes from The Word, Fierce Panda, Channel 4, Hattrick, Steve Lamacq, Peel Acres, Creation Call, Ginger Media and the BBC Archive.
The producers would like to thank all contributors and archive interviewers and interviewees including Matt Everitt, Jax Coombes, Miranda Sawyer, John Harris, Stephen Merchant, Matt Tasker, Dermot O’Leary, Sara Tabar, Anna Richards, Tom Ravenscroft, Sam Cunningham, Chris Morris, Stuart Maconie, Mark Goodier, Georgia Frampton and Snuff.