Juan EP Classic: Quincy Jones (2010)

In this classic episode of Juan EP, Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds sat down with the legendary Quincy Jones for a once-in-a-lifetime conversation about his unparalleled career and life in music. The man behind Thriller, Off the Wall, and countless jazz and pop classics opens up about working with Frank Sinatra, his transformative partnership with Michael Jackson and his experiences in the studio with some of the biggest names in entertainment.Quincy also shares stories from his early years growing up in Chicago, his journey from trumpet player to cultural icon, and how he's shaped the sound of music for generations. He also dives deep into the impact of his music being sampled in hip hop, reflecting on how it’s both honored and redefined his work across new generations of artists.Follow The Show:PatreonDiscordYoutubeInstagramX(Twitter)Follow Cipha Sounds:InstagramX(Twitter)TikTokFollow Rosenberg:InstagramX(Twitter)TIkTokThis podcast is sponsored by Monster Energy and Monster Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.