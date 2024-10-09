Biden Pardons His Son, Drake's Next Move Amid Ongoing UMG Lawsuit
This week, we break down Biden's pardon of his son Hunter and what it means politically. We also discuss Drake's next move amid his ongoing UMG lawsuit and what he could've done differently. Plus, Cipha Sounds is on his tour with Dave Chappelle name dropping celebs he's dined with.
46:11
Rosenberg & Jay-Z Watch a Football Game
Rosenberg retells the tale of watching the Washington Commanders play Northwest Stadium in the Fanatics suite with Hov.
43:18
Juan EP Is Live w/ Michelle Wolf, Sam Jay and Smoke DZA
Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds are live from SOB's, joined by a star-studded lineup including rapper Smoke DZA and comedians Michelle Wolf and Sam Jay. In this episode, they cover everything from the 2024 election to Kanye West's latest antics, plus Michelle shares her wild and random encounter with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. It's a fun, unpredictable conversation you won't want to miss!
1:52:48
Eggs, Elections, and Grammy Nominations – Oh My!
Rosenberg & Cipha Sounds, dives deep into the aftermath of the recent presidential election. With both candidates now in the rearview mirror, they unpack the media narratives and how content creators shaped the conversation around the race. From biased spins to viral moments, no angle is left unexplored.But that's not all the Grammys are just around the corner, and the guys break down the nominations, offering their takes on who deserves a win and who might've been snubbed.Plus, Peter has a big announcement he's launching yet another podcast! But what will this new show be about? Tune in to find out!
52:53
Juan EP Classic: Quincy Jones (2010)
In this classic episode of Juan EP, Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds sat down with the legendary Quincy Jones for a once-in-a-lifetime conversation about his unparalleled career and life in music. The man behind Thriller, Off the Wall, and countless jazz and pop classics opens up about working with Frank Sinatra, his transformative partnership with Michael Jackson and his experiences in the studio with some of the biggest names in entertainment.Quincy also shares stories from his early years growing up in Chicago, his journey from trumpet player to cultural icon, and how he's shaped the sound of music for generations. He also dives deep into the impact of his music being sampled in hip hop, reflecting on how it's both honored and redefined his work across new generations of artists.