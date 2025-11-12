BEST OF KELLY: Unfiltered Moments with the Queen of Osbourne Sass Kelly Osbourne

https://BetterHelp.com/OSBOURNES for 10% off your 1st month https://FactorMeals.com/osbournes50 for 50% off your order of Factor Meals plus 20% off your next month Get ready for a whirlwind of Kelly Osbourne's most unforgettable podcast moments! This "Best of Kelly" episode brings together all the sass, wit, and candidness you've come to love. Dive into hilarious and shocking stories, including wild family secrets, unexpected nanny confessions, and some seriously spooky Osbourne moments. From tales of hen nights and strippers to candid chats about plastic surgery and therapy, Kelly doesn't hold back. Plus, catch the infamous "Interrupt Button" in action, Kelly and Ozzy's reflections on their hit single "Changes," and some surprising revelations about antidepressants, Ozzy's quirks, and baby fever in the Osbourne household. And just in case you were wondering, Kelly takes a moment to set the record straight—no plastic surgery here, folks! (Seriously, how many times does she have to say it?) And of course, no Kelly compilation would be complete without her signature fashion talk and those unforgettable leg boots. Buckle up for an episode that's as bold and unfiltered as Kelly herself! Follow Us On: Exclusive Access to the Osbournes @ https://www.osbournemediahouse.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theosbournespodcast/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@osbournemediahouse Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OsbourneMediaHouse/ Twitter: https:/twitter.com/OsbourneMedia 🔉 Listen to the audio version on these platforms Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2zRlkbY42R1wjS2uwnyNDe?si=b7218a754ff94aa0 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-osbournes-podcast/id1348100995 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e3edba2d-d91e-42fb-8776-527d4b5b04de/the-osbournes-podcast Follow the Family: Ozzy Osbourne: https://www.instagram.com/ozzyosbourne/?hl=en Sharon Osbourne: https://www.instagram.com/sharonosbourne/?hl=en Kelly Obourne: https://www.instagram.com/kellyosbourne/?hl=en Jack Osbourne: https://www.instagram.com/jackosbourne/?hl=en The Osbournes Podcast Credits: Peter Glowski, Executive Producer LB Horschler, Executive in Charge Cameron Tagge, Producer, Editor Hannah Pittman, Producer