Remembering Ozzy: The Osbournes Unfiltered on Grief, Legacy & Love | An Exclusive Family Tribute
In this deeply emotional episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack come together for the first time since Ozzy Osbourne's passing to share raw memories, laughter, tears, and the incredible outpouring of love from around the world. They discuss Ozzy's final days, his determination to perform one last show, his legendary spirit, and the powerful lessons of gratitude and authenticity he left behind. This is a heartfelt tribute to one of rock's most iconic legends — from the people who knew him best. There will never be another Ozzy. In Loving Memory of Ozzy Osbourne (1948–2025) Chapters 00:00:00 Introduction – Waves of Grief 00:01:39 The World Mourns Ozzy 00:04:46 The Final Year: Pain & Determination 00:14:06 Hospital Stories & Hidden Strength 00:16:35 Ozzy's Last Show – A Living Wake 00:21:36 Authenticity, Fame & Staying Grounded 00:28:46 The First Manager & Music Industry Battles 00:39:50 Dealing With Vultures & Fake Tributes 01:02:00 Celebrity Reactions & Royal Condolences 01:09:51 The Power of Time, Grief, & Family 01:26:20 Legacy of Love – "He'll Always Be Here" Produced by Rabbit Grin Productions & Crashburn Executive Produced by Rob Holysz, Natalie Holysz, & Jeph Porter Shoot directed by Ryan Mackfall | Crashburn Edited by Anthony Pacheco Animation by Andrew Strelecki Audio Mix & Master by Billy Klein Music by Ryan Hahn
The Osbournes Unleashed: Season 2's Wildest and Most Hilarious Moments
It's a wrap on Season 2, and we're bringing you the wildest, wackiest, and most unforgettable moments from the Osbourne clan! In this "Best of: Osbournes" episode, the whole gang is here to give us all the laughs, shocks, and pure Osbourne chaos we've come to love. From deciphering what exactly makes someone a 'Karen' to an unexpected animal sex game (you read that right!), this episode covers it all. Hear Ozzy's legendary stage memories, his newfound Tai Chi expertise, and debates over everything from double-dipping to Queen Victoria's underwear auction. Plus, the family dives deep into their millennial vs. boomer slang battles, road trip memories from Ozzfest, and even debate on whether to head back to the UK. Get ready for the Osbournes at their finest—raw, real, and always hilarious. Don't miss this epic season finale that ties a chaotic bow on the best highlights of Season 2!
BEST OF SHARON: The Ultimate Osbourne Matriarch Moments
Get ready for an unforgettable ride with the matriarch of madness herself, Sharon Osbourne! In this "Best of Sharon" episode, Sharon takes you through a whirlwind of hilarity, from her infamous weed stew showdown with Ozzy to her unfiltered reactions to bizarre fan questions. Listen in as Sharon relives her wedding night, spills the tea on her two-hour baths, and shares her escapades from wild nights with Andy Warhol to discovering new hobbies (who knew the Osbournes had gym plans?). With fan Q&As, disco tunes, and her show, 'Cut the Crap,' this episode is pure Sharon—bold, brash, and brilliant. And don't forget the bizarre tales of shit raining from the ceiling and Ozzy's jail-worthy devotion. This is Osbourne entertainment at its finest!
BEST OF KELLY: Unfiltered Moments with the Queen of Osbourne Sass Kelly Osbourne
Get ready for a whirlwind of Kelly Osbourne's most unforgettable podcast moments! This "Best of Kelly" episode brings together all the sass, wit, and candidness you've come to love. Dive into hilarious and shocking stories, including wild family secrets, unexpected nanny confessions, and some seriously spooky Osbourne moments. From tales of hen nights and strippers to candid chats about plastic surgery and therapy, Kelly doesn't hold back. Plus, catch the infamous "Interrupt Button" in action, Kelly and Ozzy's reflections on their hit single "Changes," and some surprising revelations about antidepressants, Ozzy's quirks, and baby fever in the Osbourne household. And just in case you were wondering, Kelly takes a moment to set the record straight—no plastic surgery here, folks! (Seriously, how many times does she have to say it?) And of course, no Kelly compilation would be complete without her signature fashion talk and those unforgettable leg boots. Buckle up for an episode that's as bold and unfiltered as Kelly herself!
YUNGBLUD Special Guest: Platinum Artist on His First Festival 'BludFest' & Favorite Rock Icons
Join Sharon and Kelly Osbourne as they sit down with Yungblud to discuss a wide range of topics including his songwriting process, his connection with fans, and the crazy experiences on tour. They dive into memorable moments, like Yungblud breaking his leg on stage, haunted venues, and the inception of his own festival with a groundbreaking 'make a friend' tent. The episode also features fun anecdotes about historical reenactments, favorite foods, weird pre-show rituals, and even Jack Osbourne's ghost-hunting show. Don't miss out on these candid and hilarious conversations about the life of a rock star, the challenges of the music industry, and the importance of fan interaction.
Take a ride with America's original reality family as they reminisce about the Emmy Award winning MTV series, swap stories with their most fascinating friends and catch up on present day events. In this ten episode podcast, Jack will lead Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly on a wild, unfiltered and unpredictable journey filled with laughter, love and everything it means to be an Osbourne. As Ozzy said it best,
"One thing about our lives, nothing is ever normal. Our highs are monumental, and our lows are just as heartbreaking."