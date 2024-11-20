This week on #TheFriendZone, we take a deeper look into Elon Musk and the changes happening over on Twitter/X.Black Business of the Week - Kiss Café https://www.kisscafecoffee.com#ListensLately:Leon Thomas - Vibes Don't LieMac Ayres - somebody newAmaarae - Princess Going DigitalKash Doll - Nothin NewRed Hot Chili Peppers - OthersideTLC - 3D IntroArmani White - TTSO.Lil Uzi Vert - Chill BaeJMSN - Love MeThank you to our Sponsors:Squarespace - Go to www.squarespace.com/FRIENDZONE for a free trial and 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Bilt Rewards - Head over to joinbilt.com/FRIEND and learn more about the neighborhood rewards program that hooks you up with points on your rent.Masterclass - Head over to https://www.masterclass.com/FRIENDZONE for up to 50% off.Follow us online:Twitter - www.twitter.com/friendzonepodFacebook - www.facebook.com/thefriendzonepodcastPatreon - www.patreon.com/thefriendzonepodcastDiscord - https://discord.gg/Jee2cwfAdzHave a GREAT day!
--------
2:40:56
Picking Up Steam
This week on #TheFriendZone, we talk mental health, community and practical resistance strategies under a Trump Presidency.Daniel Hunter’s 10 ways to be prepared and grounded now that Trump has won - https://wagingnonviolence.org/2024/11/10-things-to-do-if-trump-winsBlack Business of the Week - The Comic Shop by Cheyenne The Geek https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cheyennethegeek/the-comic-shop-a-mockumentary-sitcom#ListensLately:The Sweet Inspirations - Here I Am - Take MeAriana Grande, The Weeknd - off the tableTyla // PUSH 2 STARTN.W.A. - Something 2 Dance 2Tinashe - Cross That LineWestside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks - Still PrayingJoseline - No Title Annie Tracy - Times It By TwoSahBabii - All The WayDavid Sylvester - Lonely HeartsThank you to our Sponsors:Squarespace - Go to www.squarespace.com/FRIENDZONE for a free trial and 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Mint Mobile - To get the new customer offer and a 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/FRIEND.Rocket Money - Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to www.rocketmoney.com/ZONEQuince - Go to www.quince.com/FRIEND to get free shipping and 365 day returns.Follow us online:Twitter - www.twitter.com/friendzonepod Facebook - www.facebook.com/thefriendzonepodcast Patreon - www.patreon.com/thefriendzonepodcast Discord - https://discord.gg/Jee2cwfAdzHave a GREAT day!
--------
2:26:38
Woo Woo WAP
This week on #TheFriendZone, it’s a shoot the shit episode. No Hot Button. No segments. Just whatever wants to come up. Brace yourself.Thank you to our Sponsors:Squarespace - Go to www.squarespace.com/FRIENDZONE for a free trial and 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Follow us online:Twitter - www.twitter.com/friendzonepodFacebook - www.facebook.com/thefriendzonepodcastPatreon - www.patreon.com/thefriendzonepodcastDiscord - discord.gg/Jee2cwfAdzHave a GREAT day!
--------
1:22:18
American Nightmare
This week on #TheFriendZone, it’s our last Crime Zone episode of the season. After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn are accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears. American Nightmare.Black Business of the Week - Loyalty Bookstores https://www.loyaltybookstores.com#ListensLately:Pharrell Williams, Tyler The Creator - VIRGINIA BoyMach Hommy, Kaytranada, 03 Greedo - #RICHAXXHAITIANdeadmau5, Kaskade - I RememberTimbaland, Aaliyah & Missy Elliot - John BlazeMegan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli - Roc SteadyCoco & Clair Clair - MartiniMoxie Knox - TonightSummer Walker - Heart of a WomanLeikeli47 - 450Thank you to our Sponsors:Bilt Rewards - Head over to joinbilt.com/FRIEND and learn more about the neighborhood rewards program that hooks you up with points on your rent.Squarespace - Go to www.squarespace.com/FRIENDZONE for a free trial and 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Follow us online:Twitter - www.twitter.com/friendzonepod Facebook - www.facebook.com/thefriendzonepodcast Patreon - www.patreon.com/thefriendzonepodcast Discord - https://discord.gg/Jee2cwfAdzHave a GREAT day!
--------
2:37:07
Kegels for Caleb
This week on #TheFriendZone, it’s a Crime Zone x Bible Study mashup. Cutting Up - The Levite and the Concubine. Judges 19-21.Black Business of the Week - Harlem Arts Dept. https://harlemqualitytees.com/products/harlem-art-dept#ListensLately:Larry June - Watering My PlantsYukimi - Little DragonSampha - Dancing Circles 2.0Cordae - Mad as F*ckTurbo & Gunna - BachelorDawn Richard - ChampionBrandy - Wildest DreamsIDK, TheARTI$t - SUPERNOVAZyah Belle - LyinThank you to our Sponsors:Squarespace - Go to www.squarespace.com/FRIENDZONE for a free trial and 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Mint Mobile - To get the new customer offer and a 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/FRIEND.Rocket Money - Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to www.rocketmoney.com/ZONEFollow us online:Twitter - www.twitter.com/friendzonepod Facebook - www.facebook.com/thefriendzonepodcast Patreon - www.patreon.com/thefriendzonepodcast Discord - https://discord.gg/Jee2cwfAdzHave a GREAT day!
Listen along every Wednesday as Dustin Ross, Hey Fran Hey & Assanté explore mental health, mental wealth and mental hygiene, because who in the hell wants a musty brain?
Send inquiries and questions to:
[email protected]
#TheFriendZone