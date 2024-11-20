Picking Up Steam

This week on #TheFriendZone, we talk mental health, community and practical resistance strategies under a Trump Presidency.Daniel Hunter's 10 ways to be prepared and grounded now that Trump has won - https://wagingnonviolence.org/2024/11/10-things-to-do-if-trump-winsBlack Business of the Week - The Comic Shop by Cheyenne The Geek https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cheyennethegeek/the-comic-shop-a-mockumentary-sitcom#ListensLately:The Sweet Inspirations - Here I Am - Take MeAriana Grande, The Weeknd - off the tableTyla // PUSH 2 STARTN.W.A. - Something 2 Dance 2Tinashe - Cross That LineWestside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks - Still PrayingJoseline - No Title Annie Tracy - Times It By TwoSahBabii - All The WayDavid Sylvester - Lonely Hearts