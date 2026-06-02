The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert

If you've already heard this final lightning round of 'Late Show Vocab,' then please do enjoy these jokes a second time. We find that comedy gets so much fresher when you know what's coming! Stephen and Becca spent their last podcast-booth moments together talking about the whole Late Show staff & crew and what has made working with everyone so magical over the years. It's all leading up to an instant staff favorite: Rescue Staff Rescue! Stephen reveals some of the insane, humiliating and wonderful things his employees have done in service of late night television.



This podcast originally aired April 30th, 2026.