The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert

Michelle Obama | Colbert Classic
Former First Lady Michelle Obama sat down with her friend Stephen Colbert to share some of the tools she uses in her personal life to cope with anxiety and depression, and talked about the inspiration behind her new Netflix show "Waffles + Mochi," and why helping American families is so important to her even though she is no longer in the White House. Original Air Date: May 11th, 2021
5/5/2023
29:18
Amy Sedaris | Colbert Classic
"At Home with Amy Sedaris" star Amy Sedaris and Stephen saw each other or spoke on the phone every day for 15 years. Original Air Date: February 18th, 2019.
5/4/2023
9:43
James Marsden
James Marsden talks about the extensive preparation and misdirection that went into fooling Ron Gladden, the hero of the hit series, “Jury Duty.” Stick around for more with James Marsden and catch “Jury Duty” streaming now on Amazon Freevee.
5/3/2023
12:11
Nicolas Cage Takes The Colbert Questionert | Tuck Around And Find Out
Stephen unlocks clues to the mystery of Tucker Carlson’s firing and the ratings fallout that ensued, and looks at reactions to the Florida governor’s trip overseas. Next, Stephen shares some thoughts on what could be ahead for The Late Show. And if you don’t know his favorite action film, or whether he prefers apples to oranges, do you really know Nicolas Cage? Find out when the movie star takes The Colbert Questionert!
5/2/2023
26:55
Sound of Science | Stressed Plants Make Noises
Stephen Colbert loves science so much, he’s launched a brand-new long-running segment, “Sound of Science,” to investigate mysteries like why male giraffes drink potential mates’ urine, the sound of plants in distress, a concerning rise in sexually transmitted diseases in the Big Apple, and a quick way to sober up a drunk mouse.
