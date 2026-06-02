The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert

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1610 episodes
- The new Trump Mobile phone has arrived, rotisserie chickens now fly for free, and Stephen presents World Central Kitchen’s Chef José Andrés with a check for $2,497,404.15 representing generous donations from fans of The Late Show. With the end of The Late Show quickly approaching, it's finally time to get to know our Emmy-winning late night star on a deeper level with help from special guest questioners John Dickerson, Billy Crystal, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Josh Brolin , Martha Stewart, Mark Hamill, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Daniels, Tiffany Haddish, Evie McGee Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Ben Stiller, Aubrey Plaza, James Taylor, and Robert De Niro.
- Donald Trump created a government slush fund for payouts to people like convicted January 6 rioters, the president decided not to resume attacking Iran, and construction is underway at the new White House ballroom. Comedy legend Jon Stewart tells Stephen there’s a great life on the other side of a cancelled TV show, and that one day Americans will cheer as Donald Trump’s time in office comes to a close. Oscar-winner Steven Spielberg shares a clip from his latest film, where contact with alien life causes unexpected powers to emerge in the film’s main characters.
- Stephen Colbert presents a special episode dedicated to all the pieces he cut over the years, including a trip to Chicago and some truly outlandish bits by Late Show writers that never made it to air - UNTIL NOW! Be sure to check out the full extended version with 'Graphics Graveyard' on YouTube after you hear the podcast!
- If you've already heard this final lightning round of 'Late Show Vocab,' then please do enjoy these jokes a second time. We find that comedy gets so much fresher when you know what's coming! Stephen and Becca spent their last podcast-booth moments together talking about the whole Late Show staff & crew and what has made working with everyone so magical over the years. It's all leading up to an instant staff favorite: Rescue Staff Rescue! Stephen reveals some of the insane, humiliating and wonderful things his employees have done in service of late night television.
This podcast originally aired April 30th, 2026.
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About The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert
The #1 show in late night delivered straight to your ears, every day. Keep up with all the whip-smart writing, hilarious monologues, and revealing conversations with celebrity guests, only on The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert.Late Show Pod Show listeners can use discount code "TLS20” for 20% off all The Late Show with Stephen Colbert products on ParamountShop.com.Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.Podcast website
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