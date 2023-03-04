Tim Dillon is a comedian and tour guide. He’s very excited to give you a tour of the end of the world. Each week from a porch in Los Angeles he shares apocalypt... More
344 - The New Braveheart
Tim weighs in on a grisly story out for Florida, recaps Coachella despite not attending and opens up about why he wants the best fake privates money can buy.
4/29/2023
1:00:14
343 - Small Talk with Colin Quinn
Tim speaks will Colin Quinn about the most original voice in comedy, a culture of rats and how the two will get a movie made together.
4/23/2023
1:09:23
342 - Call OJ Daddy with Stavros Halkias
Tim talks with Stavros Halkias about OJ Simpson’s case as the greatest American story, the plight of young actors and the food network.
4/16/2023
1:05:21
341 - An American Royal with Bert Kreischer
Tim sits down with Bert Kreischer about monetizing dreams, how the Ukraine war almost stopped 'The Machine' from being released and why Bert is basically Prince Philip.
4/9/2023
1:52:01
340 - The Art Of Happiness
Tim is skeptical about Finland being the happiest country on earth given their artistic contributions. He tries to get tickets to Hunter Biden’s latest high profile art show and just wants everybody to rein it in.
