Tim discusses the mysterious and sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump’s speech complaining about voting fraud, an impending US invasion of Iran, JD Vance going on Joe Rogan’s podcast to discuss Epstein, and America being infected at every corner with literal sh*t.

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