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The Tim Dillon Show

The Tim Dillon Show
ComedyNews
The Tim Dillon Show
Latest episode

364 episodes

  • The Tim Dillon Show

    506 - Influencer Poison, Trump’s Lifeguard & The Migrant Summer

    08/01/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Tim discusses how influencers have ruined the dining experience, why privacy is now a luxury, the teenage lifeguard who got invited to the White House by Donald Trump, Miriam Adelson paying tribute to Lindsey Graham, and the migrant crisis currently unfolding in Spain. 
    Become a Friend Of The Show https://bit.ly/BecomeAFriendOfTheShow and get access to weekly bonus audio episodes of the podcast!
    Live Dates
    🎟  https://punchup.live/TimDillon
    SPONSORS: 
    Gusto 
    Try Gusto Today at https://gusto.com/DILLON And Get 3 Months FREE when you run your first payroll! 
    Ultra Pouches 
    Don’t Sleep On @ultrapouches New Customers Get 15% OFF With Code “TIMDILLON” at https://takeultra.com 
    Meriwether Farms
    Go To https://meriwetherfarms.com And Use Code “TIM” For 20% OFF Your First Order
    Superpower 
    Head Over To https://superpower.com & Use Code: “TIM” For $20 OFF Your Superpower Membership! 
    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    Subscribe to the channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@TimDillonShow?sub_confirmation=1
    Instagram:
    https://instagram.com/timjdillon/
    X:
    https://twitter.com/TimJDillon
    FB:
    https://www.facebook.com/TimDillonComedy
    Tik Tok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@timd
    Listen on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/show/2gRd1woKiAazAKPWPkHjds?si=e8000ed157e441c8
    Merch: 
    https://store.timdilloncomedy.com/
    For every $400,000 we gross in revenue, we are donating five dollars to end homelessness in Los Angeles. We are challenging other creators to do the same.
    #TimGivesBack
  • The Tim Dillon Show

    505 - Andrew Tate, A Socialist Makeover, & The Demise Of Red Robin

    07/25/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Tim discusses Andrew Tate and his brother facing new charges of sexual misconduct, Lindsey Graham’s sister taking her brothers seat in the US Senate, the Democratic Socialist Party needing to clean up their image, Red Robin restaurants shutting down, and a model scout for Jeffrey Epstein being found in his home under questionable circumstances. 
    Become a Friend Of The Show https://bit.ly/BecomeAFriendOfTheShow and get access to weekly bonus audio episodes of the podcast!
    Live Dates
    🎟  https://punchup.live/TimDillon
    SPONSORS: 
    Hims ED
    Get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED at https://hims.com/TIM 
    Meriwether Farms
    Go To https://meriwetherfarms.com And Use Code “TIM” For 20% OFF Your First Order
    Quince 
    Go To https://quince.com/TIM For FREE Shipping On Your Order & 365 Day Returns! 
    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    Subscribe to the channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@TimDillonShow?sub_confirmation=1
    Instagram:
    https://instagram.com/timjdillon/
    X:
    https://twitter.com/TimJDillon
    FB:
    https://www.facebook.com/TimDillonComedy
    Tik Tok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@timd
    Listen on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/show/2gRd1woKiAazAKPWPkHjds?si=e8000ed157e441c8
    Merch: 
    https://store.timdilloncomedy.com/
    For every $400,000 we gross in revenue, we are donating five dollars to end homelessness in Los Angeles. We are challenging other creators to do the same.
    #TimGivesBack
  • The Tim Dillon Show

    504 - Lindsey Graham, Invading Iran & The Summer of Sh*t

    07/18/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Tim discusses the mysterious and sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump’s speech complaining about voting fraud, an impending US invasion of Iran, JD Vance going on Joe Rogan’s podcast to discuss Epstein, and America being infected at every corner with literal sh*t. 
    Become a Friend Of The Show https://bit.ly/BecomeAFriendOfTheShow and get access to weekly bonus audio episodes of the podcast!
    Live Dates
    🎟  https://punchup.live/TimDillon
    SPONSORS: 
    Ethos
    Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at https://ethos.com/tim. Application times may vary. Rates may vary. Trustpilot rating as of 6/1/2025.
    ARMRA
    Go To https://armra.com/TIM Or Enter “TIM” To Get 30% OFF Your First Subscription Order
    UpWork
    Visit https://upwork.com/TIM Right Now And Post Your Job For FREE 
    Nutrafol
    Find Out Why Nutrafol Is The Best-Selling Hair Growth Supplement Brand At https://nutrafol.com & Enter The Code “TIM” to get $10 OFF your first month’s subscription and FREE shipping! 
    Polymarket
    Download The Polymarket App & Use Code “TIM50” For $50 When You Sign Up & Deposit $20 https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/TIM50
    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    Subscribe to the channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@TimDillonShow?sub_confirmation=1
    Instagram:
    https://instagram.com/timjdillon/
    X:
    https://twitter.com/TimJDillon
    FB:
    https://www.facebook.com/TimDillonComedy
    Tik Tok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@timd
    Listen on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/show/2gRd1woKiAazAKPWPkHjds?si=e8000ed157e441c8
    Merch: 
    https://store.timdilloncomedy.com/
    For every $400,000 we gross in revenue, we are donating five dollars to end homelessness in Los Angeles. We are challenging other creators to do the same.
    #TimGivesBack
  • The Tim Dillon Show

    Teen Takeovers & Netanyahu’s New Nightmare | The Tim Dillon Show #503

    07/11/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Tim discusses the concerning trend known as 'Teen Takeovers', like the one that shut down Newport Beach on the 4th of July, and how a company like Palantir may step in to help. Tim also talks about Netanyahu calling Turkey a new enemy and saying Iran "definitely" has chemical weapons. 
    Become a Friend Of The Show https://bit.ly/BecomeAFriendOfTheShow and get access to weekly bonus audio episodes of the podcast!
    Live Dates
    🎟  https://punchup.live/TimDillon
    SPONSORS: 
    Morgan & Morgan 
    Got to https://forthepeople.com/TIM Or Dial “POUND LAW” Their Fee is FREE Unless they Win! 
    Helix 
    Go To https://helixsleep.com/timd For 20% OFF Prime Time Sale! (25% OFF Luxe Mattresses & 30% OFF Elite Mattresses!) 
    Neuro Gum 
    Go to https://neurogum.com & Use Code “TIM” For 20% OFF Your First Order! 
    Mint Mobile
    Go To https://mintmobile.com/TIMDILLON To Get 3 Months Of Premium Wireless for $15 bucks a month! 
    Superpower 
    Head Over To https://superpower.com & Use Code: “TIM” For $20 OFF Your Superpower Membership! 
    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    Subscribe to the channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@TimDillonShow?sub_confirmation=1
    Instagram:
    https://instagram.com/timjdillon/
    X:
    https://twitter.com/TimJDillon
    FB:
    https://www.facebook.com/TimDillonComedy
    Tik Tok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@timd
    Listen on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/show/2gRd1woKiAazAKPWPkHjds?si=e8000ed157e441c8
    Merch: 
    https://store.timdilloncomedy.com/
    For every $400,000 we gross in revenue, we are donating five dollars to end homelessness in Los Angeles. We are challenging other creators to do the same.
    #TimGivesBack
  • The Tim Dillon Show

    502 - Celebrating 250 Years: A Very Special Episode

    07/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Tim celebrates this 4th of July by painting a perfect picture of the grotesque beauty that is America: A land of opportunity at the expense of sanity, 250 years and counting… from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ridiculous wedding to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani telling people to set their thermostats to 78 degrees, it's the America we deserve. 
    Become a Friend Of The Show https://bit.ly/BecomeAFriendOfTheShow and get access to weekly bonus audio episodes of the podcast!
    Live Dates
    🎟  https://punchup.live/TimDillon
    SPONSORS: 
    Ultra Pouches 
    Don’t Sleep On @ultrapouches New Customers Get 15% OFF With Code “TIMDILLON” at https://takeultra.com 
    Ridge Wallet 
    One Thing To Pack, Five Ways To Power! Get 10% OFF @Ridge With Code “TIMDILLON” At https://www.ridge.com/TIMDILLON 
    Hims ED
    Get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED at https://hims.com/TIM 
    Polymarket "Will Trump Be Impeached Before His Term Ends?": 
    https://polymarket.com/event/will-trump-be-impeached-before-his-term-ends
    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    Subscribe to the channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@TimDillonShow?sub_confirmation=1
    Instagram:
    https://instagram.com/timjdillon/
    X:
    https://twitter.com/TimJDillon
    FB:
    https://www.facebook.com/TimDillonComedy
    Tik Tok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@timd
    Listen on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/show/2gRd1woKiAazAKPWPkHjds?si=e8000ed157e441c8
    Merch: 
    https://store.timdilloncomedy.com/
    For every $400,000 we gross in revenue, we are donating five dollars to end homelessness in Los Angeles. We are challenging other creators to do the same.
    #TimGivesBack
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About The Tim Dillon Show
Tim Dillon is a comedian and tour guide. He’s very excited to give you a tour of the end of the world. Each week from a porch in Los Angeles he shares apocalyptic visions with his friends and berates a local diner.
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