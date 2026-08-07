Catch up on this week in Daily Show guests.



Jon Stewart sits down with CNN's award-winning chief White House correspondent and “The Source” anchor Kaitlan Collins to discuss the White House Correspondents’ dinner and how she handles insults from the president. They talk about how the White House press corps has changed in the 10 years since she started covering Trump, reporters’ frustrations with the president’s refusal to answer questions, and the value of asking follow-up questions. Plus, Jon prepares a little roleplay to encourage Collins to give Trump a taste of his own medicine.



Bestselling author, comedian and Emmy-winning actor Jeff Hiller talks to fellow tall person Jordan Klepper to discuss his nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in the Apple TV series "Pluribus,” and how the seven-minute role could make him the Dame Judi Dench of the Emmys. They talk about his roles in two hit Apple TV shows, how he can tell which show people notice him from, his use of improv in “Widow’s Bay,” and how his “Pluribus” character embodied a human ChatGPT.



“Satanic doo-wop” band Twin Temple chats with Jordan Klepper about their upcoming new album, “Doomed Lovers.” The duo talks about working with Shooter Jennings, recording analog with a 37-piece orchestra, making national news for getting kicked off a tour for their Satanic imagery, and explains why they call their sound “Satanic doo-wop.”



Theo Baker, award-winning journalist and bestselling author of "How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University,” chats with Jordan Klepper about his freshman year research misconduct investigation into Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, which led to his resignation in 2023. They talk about Stanford’s “Faustian bargain” with Silicon Valley, the incredible money and power thrust into undergraduates’ hands, and how Baker convinced sources to tell a teenager their secrets.



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