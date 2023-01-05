Listen to highlights and extended interviews in the "Ears Edition" of The Daily Show. From Comedy Central’s Podcast Network. More
Available Episodes
5 of 1731
Roy’s Experience Hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner | Beyond the Scenes
From Tucker Carlson to Dominion to Biden’s age, Roy Wood Jr. didn’t hold back at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In this episode, he sits down with some of his writers for the correspondents’ dinner – Christiana Mbakwe-Medina, Felonious Munk, and David Angelo – to reflect on the writing process leading up to the dinner, why the Property Brothers threw a wrench in Roy’s speech, the Kanye joke that didn’t make it in, and which conservative is now a big fan of Roy. Recorded on 5/1/23.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/5/2023
32:27
Roy Wood Jr. Breaks Down Trump's Arraignment | Cedric the Entertainer
Roy Wood Jr. recaps Trump’s arrest and his Mar-a-Lago speech. Dulcé Sloan investigates Melania’s curious absence and Cedric the Entertainer discusses directing the 100th Episode of his series “The Neighborhood.” Original Air Date: April 5, 2023See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
15:12
Kal Penn's Extended Interview with President Joe Biden
President Biden discusses his political heroes while giving Kal Penn a tour of the Oval Office and a rare look inside the president's private study. President Biden also discusses passing bipartisan legislation when the country is so divided, and how young people's advocacy can affect policy on climate, drilling, and human rights. Original Air Date: March 13, 2023See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
22:26
Dulcé Sloan Tackles The Netflix Cleopatra Controversy | Sasha Colby
Dulcé Sloan tackles the news of the day, including Brittney Griner's decision to swear off overseas basketball, Netflix's Cleopatra controversy, Southern Italy's debate over a NSFW mermaid sculpture, a Newfoundland iceberg with a very distinct phallic shape, and a possible social media ban for kids 13 and under. Legendary drag performer Sasha Colby talks about her experience winning “Ru Paul’s Drag Race."See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
33:59
What Is Esports? | Beyond the Scenes
Esports competitions have seen a boom in popularity in recent years with some of the highest paid players making up to six figures. Celebrities like Drake and Post Malone have even invested in the sport. Host Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Daily Show correspondent, Michael Kosta, and LA Thieves Call of Duty player, Sam “Octane” Larew, to break down the similarities and differences between traditional and electronic sports and how professional gaming is making its way into the mainstream.
Follow Beyond the Scenes from The Daily Show:
Watch full podcast episodes: dailyshow.com/beyond
Listen wherever you get your podcasts: http://podcasts.iheartradio.com/5VF7TkWF?sid=soc
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.