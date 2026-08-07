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2768 episodes
- From the Daily Show archives, resident Daily Show movie critic Frank DeCaro takes aim at the movies through his own lens.
He breaks down cinematic classics like the original Spider-Man, Gladiator, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Fight Club and more.
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The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.
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- In our first episode of 30 F#@king Years, Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng broke down their all-time favorite Daily Show segments. Now you can catch those segments in full.
Brian Unger visits a man addicted to Disney. Come On! Rob Cordry argues his case against the sun. Michael Kosta talks to a man that got a constitutional amendment ratified. Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell debate the death tax, and contemplate murder. Jordan Klepper attends his first ever Donald Trump rally, and in a three part series, John Oliver goes to Australia to learn about gun reform after tragedy.
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The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.
Stream full episodes on Paramount+
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Thirty F#@king Years| Ronny Chieng & Jordan Klepper on Their Daily Show Journey08/03/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper look back on 30 f**king years of The Daily Show and talk about what it's like joining as a correspondent and as a weekly host, and why field pieces remain at the heart of the show's legacy. They revisit standout moments from the archives, including Brian Unger's legendary Disney-man interview, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert's "Even Stevphen" debates, and Jordan's first Trump rally piece.
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The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.
Stream full episodes on Paramount+
Follow TDS: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
This Week's Interviews | Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Hiller, Twin Temple, and Theo Baker08/02/2026 | 54 mins.Catch up on this week in Daily Show guests.
Jon Stewart sits down with CNN's award-winning chief White House correspondent and “The Source” anchor Kaitlan Collins to discuss the White House Correspondents’ dinner and how she handles insults from the president. They talk about how the White House press corps has changed in the 10 years since she started covering Trump, reporters’ frustrations with the president’s refusal to answer questions, and the value of asking follow-up questions. Plus, Jon prepares a little roleplay to encourage Collins to give Trump a taste of his own medicine.
Bestselling author, comedian and Emmy-winning actor Jeff Hiller talks to fellow tall person Jordan Klepper to discuss his nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in the Apple TV series "Pluribus,” and how the seven-minute role could make him the Dame Judi Dench of the Emmys. They talk about his roles in two hit Apple TV shows, how he can tell which show people notice him from, his use of improv in “Widow’s Bay,” and how his “Pluribus” character embodied a human ChatGPT.
“Satanic doo-wop” band Twin Temple chats with Jordan Klepper about their upcoming new album, “Doomed Lovers.” The duo talks about working with Shooter Jennings, recording analog with a 37-piece orchestra, making national news for getting kicked off a tour for their Satanic imagery, and explains why they call their sound “Satanic doo-wop.”
Theo Baker, award-winning journalist and bestselling author of "How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University,” chats with Jordan Klepper about his freshman year research misconduct investigation into Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, which led to his resignation in 2023. They talk about Stanford’s “Faustian bargain” with Silicon Valley, the incredible money and power thrust into undergraduates’ hands, and how Baker convinced sources to tell a teenager their secrets.
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The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.
Stream full episodes on Paramount+
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This Week's News | Jon Stewart Critiques Trump's WHCD Set & Jordan Klepper Eyes Fauci's Explosive Diary08/01/2026 | 54 mins.Catch up on the latest headlines with The Daily Show News Team.
Jon Stewart comments on the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner and Trump's failed attempt at comedy. Jordan Klepper weighs in on the president being called a "pedophile protector" yet again while visiting a General Motors facility in Michigan, and breaks down how the Trump administration accidentally reimagined drug trafficking. Plus, Klepper covers Lindsey Graham's funeral, the DNC getting scammed out of $29K, and the underwhelming release of Anthony Fauci's diary.
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The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.
Stream full episodes on Paramount+
Follow TDS: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Daily Show: Ears Edition
Jon Stewart and The Daily Show News Team cover today's biggest headlines. The “Ears Edition” of The Daily Show features full episodes, extended content, exclusive interviews, and more. The Daily Show: Ears Edition listeners can use discount code "TDS20” for 20% off all The Daily Show products on ParamountShop.com. Watch The Daily Show weeknights on Comedy Central at 11/10c or stream it on Paramount+.Podcast website
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