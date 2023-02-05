Paint By Numbers

https://bit.ly/3jyUxPghttps://www.patreon.com/TheBrilliantlyDumbShow Get one extra episode of the Brilliantly Dumb Show every week and access to live Happy Hours with Bob, special guests and The Brilliantly Dumb Faithful! Social Media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en Follow Bob: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet $5 Get $150 offer (void in NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Bonus Bets rewards are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. Stepped up Parlay (void in OR): 1 Stepped Up Same Game Parlay Token issued per eligible MLB gameday during the 2023-2024 MLB season at DraftKings' discretion. Opt-in req. for each eligible game. Max $50 bet. Token must be applied BEFORE placing bet. Min. 3 -legs. Each leg must be -500 odds or longer. Total bet must be +100 odds or longer. Profit boosted each addt'l leg, up to 100% on additional winnings (10+ legs for 100% boost). Issued Tokens expire at the start of the last eligible game on each gameday. Ends at the start of the final game each day when offered. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.draftkings.com/baseballterms