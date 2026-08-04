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The BrilliantlyDumb Show
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The BrilliantlyDumb Show

Robby Berger
ComedySociety & Culture
The BrilliantlyDumb Show
Latest episode

406 episodes

  • The BrilliantlyDumb Show

    Our Greatest Comeback Yet

    08/04/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, if your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
    https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
    https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
    Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
    The guys dive into Hole in one recap, Buy/Sell, Ask Bob and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Athletes that would be terrible roommates
    https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
    Social Media:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
    Follow Bob:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
    Follow Cold Cuts:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
    Follow Beardown:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
  • The BrilliantlyDumb Show

    Bob Does Sports x BDumb Show Return

    07/28/2026 | 57 mins.
    PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, if your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
    https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
    The guys dive into The Hole In One Stream, Buy/Sell and Ask Bob. 
    https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
    Social Media:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
    Follow Bob:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
    Follow Cold Cuts:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
    Follow Beardown:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
  • The BrilliantlyDumb Show

    The Clock Is Ticking

    07/21/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, If your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
    https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
    https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
    Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
    The guys dive into Joe's Canadian adventures, Buy/Sell, Ask Bob and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Clothing Brands
    https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
    Social Media:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
    Follow Bob:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
    Follow Cold Cuts:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
    Follow Beardown:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
  • The BrilliantlyDumb Show

    You're An Animal

    07/14/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    PrizePicks will give you $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup. Win or lose, you’ll get fifty bucks in lineups. Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
    https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
    https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
    Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
    The guys dive into Mikey's Beach Vacation, Buy/Sell, Ask Bob and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Worst Animals To Have As A Pet
    https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
    Social Media:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
    Follow Bob:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
    Follow Cold Cuts:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
    Follow Beardown:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
  • The BrilliantlyDumb Show

    Bob Vs Dom Revenge

    07/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    PrizePicks will give you $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup. Win or lose, you’ll get fifty bucks in lineups. Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
    https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
    https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
    Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
    The guys dive into The Fourth of July activities, Buy/Sell, Dom Flag Challenge and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Most American Things
    https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
    Social Media:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
    Follow Bob:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
    Follow Cold Cuts:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
    Follow Beardown:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
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About The BrilliantlyDumb Show
A comedic view on sports and life's day to day, hosted by Instagram star Robby Berger.
Podcast website
ComedySociety & CultureSports

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