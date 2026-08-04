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406 episodes
- PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, if your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
The guys dive into Hole in one recap, Buy/Sell, Ask Bob and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Athletes that would be terrible roommates
https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
Follow Bob:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
Follow Cold Cuts:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
Follow Beardown:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
- PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, if your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
The guys dive into The Hole In One Stream, Buy/Sell and Ask Bob.
https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
Follow Bob:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
Follow Cold Cuts:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
Follow Beardown:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
- PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, If your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
The guys dive into Joe's Canadian adventures, Buy/Sell, Ask Bob and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Clothing Brands
https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
Follow Bob:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
Follow Cold Cuts:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
Follow Beardown:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
- PrizePicks will give you $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup. Win or lose, you’ll get fifty bucks in lineups. Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
The guys dive into Mikey's Beach Vacation, Buy/Sell, Ask Bob and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Worst Animals To Have As A Pet
https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
Follow Bob:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
Follow Cold Cuts:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
Follow Beardown:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
- PrizePicks will give you $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup. Win or lose, you’ll get fifty bucks in lineups. Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today!
https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:
https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/DUMB10
Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
The guys dive into The Fourth of July activities, Buy/Sell, Dom Flag Challenge and finish it off with Snake Draft Top 5 Most American Things
https://bit.ly/3jyUxPg
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrilliantlydumbshow/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow?lang=en
Follow Bob:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brilliantlydumb?lang=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbyBerger
Follow Cold Cuts:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joey.coldcuts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cutsysays
Follow Beardown:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardowncuz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz
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About The BrilliantlyDumb Show
A comedic view on sports and life's day to day, hosted by Instagram star Robby Berger.Podcast website
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