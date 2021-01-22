Who shat on the floor at my wedding?

A true story involving two brides and one turd. What do you do if someone defecates on the floor at your wedding? Re-evaluate your friends and family? No, you l...

Feeling the wool was pulled over her eyes in the previous episode, Detective Lauren Kilby turns on Karen - the very bride who brought her on to investigate this case. Is Karen the genuine victim of this crime? Or is she hiding something? What happens if a client becomes a suspect? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A brand new witness comes forward with some alarming new information. In light of this new worrying lead, the team seeks the expertise of someone with very high security clearance. Is Detective Lauren Kilby investigating the right crime or was there something even more criminal that occurred during Helen and Karen’s wedding? Is this crime even a crime? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Feeling like she was too lenient on Henk in Episode 6, Detective Lauren Kilby decides it’s time for BAD COP to come out. The man who was in the ladies bathroom for 4 hours is dragged back into the interrogation chambers for a second grilling, and it’s not pretty. Having run out of other options, the team starts to explore the idea of torture as a means to get a confession. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A former boss with a chip on her shoulder.... a bridesmaid who left town immediately after the wedding.... a heavily pregnant woman overwhelmed with hormones... and an alarming frisson between two unexpected guests…. Welcome to Episode 12. Hold onto your hats, you’re in for quite a ride as Detective Lauren Kilby goes on a rampage to unearth all final suspects in this case. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The team pull out all the stops to find out what really happened on the night of 11th August 2018.Can a real lie detector test, a code breaker and a psychic shed any light on who shat on the floor at Helen and Karen’s wedding? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Who shat on the floor at my wedding?

A true story involving two brides and one turd. What do you do if someone defecates on the floor at your wedding? Re-evaluate your friends and family? No, you launch an investigation to find who did it. Join the brides, Helen Mclaughlin and Karen Whitehouse, and the extremely under-qualified “Detective” Lauren Kilby, as they interrogate wedding guests, hook bridesmaids up to polygraph machines and speak with top forensic experts in an attempt to crack the case. Because crime is not a laughing matter. Well, maybe except for this one. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.