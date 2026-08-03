Guest: Taylor "Teddy" Donohue (@taylordonohue), House of Stassi

Topics: HOUSE OF STASSI SPOILERS, Teddy filming pregnant, living in LA, Tay shooting in Vegas, 3D vs 2D, Tay doesn’t like group scenes, Teddy as the Grinch, Tay’s convo with Beau, the scenes that didn’t make it to air, Tay's fight with Katie, the Queen Mary finale

Sponsors

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Wacoal: Visit WACOAL.com and use code TAYLOR at checkout for 10% off your first purchase. Offer valid for new customers only. Limit one code per customer

Quince: Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/taylor. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.

Cash App: For a limited time, new Cash App customers who are parents can use our exclusive referral code FAMILY10 to earn $10. Download Cash App, enter the referral code in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you will receive $10. Terms apply.



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