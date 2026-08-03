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Taste of Taylor

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ComedyTV & Film
Taste of Taylor
Latest episode

607 episodes

  • Taste of Taylor

    Unleashed with Taylor "Teddy" Donohue

    08/03/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Guest: Taylor "Teddy" Donohue (@taylordonohue), House of Stassi
    Topics: HOUSE OF STASSI SPOILERS, Teddy filming pregnant, living in LA, Tay shooting in Vegas, 3D vs 2D, Tay doesn’t like group scenes, Teddy as the Grinch, Tay’s convo with Beau, the scenes that didn’t make it to air, Tay's fight with Katie, the Queen Mary finale
    Sponsors
    Boll and Branch: Get 15% off your first set of sheets plus free shipping and returns at BollAndBranch.com/TAYLOR. Exclusions apply.
    Talkspace: Get $80 off of your first month with Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and enter promo code SPACE8.
    Wacoal: Visit WACOAL.com and use code TAYLOR at checkout for 10% off your first purchase. Offer valid for new customers only. Limit one code per customer
    Quince: Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/taylor. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.
    Cash App: For a limited time, new Cash App customers who are parents can use our exclusive referral code FAMILY10 to earn $10. Download Cash App, enter the referral code in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you will receive $10. Terms apply.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Taste of Taylor

    Chaotic Therapy with Rob Evors

    07/27/2026 | 47 mins.
    Guest: Rob Evors (@foreversevors), House of Stassi
    Topics
    Working with the DeNiro’s of reality tv
    Biggest fear going into HOS
    Rob's relationship with Beau
    Watching Stassi on the Amazing Race
    Rob was a part of The Valley “bro chat”
    What really happened with Jax and Brittany before Stassi and Beau's wedding

    Sponsors
    Quince: Go to Quince.com/taylor for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
    Talkspace: Get $80 off of your first month when you go to Talkspace.com/taylor and enter promo code SPACE80
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Taste of Taylor

    You're My Boy, Blue with Beau Clark

    07/20/2026 | 45 mins.
    Guest: Beau Clark (@thegoodthebadthebogie), House of Stassi
    Topics: Breaking the Fourth Wall, Stassi joined boys day, Taylor/Travis vs. Jason/Kylie, can't pump your own gas in New Jersey, wanting credit for tipping, our feelings on House of Stassi interviews, gifting Backstreet Boys tickets
    Sponsors
    Quince: Go to Quince.com/taylor for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too
    Hers: Visitforhers.com/taylor to get personalized, affordable care that gets you
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Taste of Taylor

    Times Have Changed with Kristina Kelly

    07/13/2026 | 42 mins.
    Guest: Kristina Kelly (@kristinakelly), Vanderpump Rules, House of Stassi, Co-founder Heartspring.co
    Topics: Starting Vanderpump Rules, choosing Max over VPR, Kristina’s take on Raquel, Taylor and Kristina’s “frosty” response to Katie joining HOS, Kristina’s epic one-liners and “mean girl” reputation, where she stands with the VPR cast, feelings leading up the HOS, “off-duty makeup” doesn’t translate on camera
    Sponsors
    Aura House: Use code taylor at aurahouse.com for 10% off your first order.
    Quince: Go to Quince.com.com/taylor for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
    Polymarket: Now available in the U.S. App Store - you can trade on culture, entertainment and more, all in one place. Download the app and use code TAYLOR to get $50 to trade when you make a qualifying $20 deposit.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Taste of Taylor

    Breaking the Fourth Wall with Katie Maloney

    07/06/2026 | 48 mins.
    Guest: Katie Maloney (@musickillskate), House of Stassi and Vanderpump Rules, Co-founder of the Something About Her, Co-host of the Disrespectfully podcast
    Topics: Scandoval paved the way for Scamanda, filming House of Stassi and the impending audience response, Katie’s boyfriend Nick and how they met, where Katie stands with Schwartz, Katie’s feelings on The Valley, what makes House of Stassi different
    Sponsors
    Boll & Branch: Get 15% off your first set of sheets plus free shipping and returns at BollAndBranch.com/TAYLOR
    Revolve: Shop at REVOLVE.com/TAYLOR and use code TAYLOR for 15% off your first order. #REVOLVEpartner
    Talkspace: Get $80 off your first month with promo code SPACE80 at Talkspace.com/taylor
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Taste of Taylor
Taste of Taylor is a podcast hosted by radio veteran Taylor Strecker, where pop culture, entertainment news, and the amusing chaos of Taylor’s life collide.
Podcast website
ComedyTV & Film

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