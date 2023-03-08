Fake Bag Book Club with Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner is finally back with Tay! It was about time she got off her throne of fame to hang out with the little people, and by little people we mean Taylor. They talk about how her newfound stardom, what JLaw was really like IRL, and of course what happened when she met some model girl aka Emrata or as Hannah calls her "Em". They laugh, they cry, and Tay kisses her butt because that's what a good social climber does!