Get a Taste of Taylor Strecker and her taste maker (celebrity/influencer) guests each week on her podcast with Dear Media! The Phoenix is rising from the ashes ...
Paparazzi Snub at Stassi’s Sprinkle
Tay and Stassi recap her Baby Sprinkle! Stassi breaks down the stress of mixing all your friends together at a dinner party while Tay explains how she desperately tried to get the paparazzi to notice her…and failed… yet again.
8/10/2023
47:42
Entitlement Infestation in The Hamptons
Tay recapping her week in the Hamptons wouldn't be complete without her dragging all the douchebags. In this week's solo podcast Tay vents about the entitlement infestation that is the Hamptons, whether she prefers old money or new money, and the recent Page Six article that made her obsessed with Martha Stewart.
8/3/2023
45:08
Mother-in-Law Meltdown
This week, Tay has a major confession…her red carpet anxiety lead to yet another epic freak out and this time on her mother-in-law. So her mom Babsy is here to give her a much deserved verbal spanking. You do not want to miss this shit show of a meltdown.
7/27/2023
53:30
Fake Bag Book Club with Hannah Berner
Hannah Berner is finally back with Tay! It was about time she got off her throne of fame to hang out with the little people, and by little people we mean Taylor. They talk about how her newfound stardom, what JLaw was really like IRL, and of course what happened when she met some model girl aka Emrata or as Hannah calls her "Em". They laugh, they cry, and Tay kisses her butt because that's what a good social climber does!
7/20/2023
45:11
The "B" Word
Tay's back with another deeply unwell solo episode. She talks The Idol, sensitive sally trolls, and explains her empathy for Jonah Hill. She has a LOT of unpopular opinions and isn't afraid to shout them… even though she should be.
