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607 episodes
- Guest: Taylor "Teddy" Donohue (@taylordonohue), House of Stassi
Topics: HOUSE OF STASSI SPOILERS, Teddy filming pregnant, living in LA, Tay shooting in Vegas, 3D vs 2D, Tay doesn’t like group scenes, Teddy as the Grinch, Tay’s convo with Beau, the scenes that didn’t make it to air, Tay's fight with Katie, the Queen Mary finale
Sponsors
Boll and Branch: Get 15% off your first set of sheets plus free shipping and returns at BollAndBranch.com/TAYLOR. Exclusions apply.
Talkspace: Get $80 off of your first month with Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and enter promo code SPACE8.
Wacoal: Visit WACOAL.com and use code TAYLOR at checkout for 10% off your first purchase. Offer valid for new customers only. Limit one code per customer
Quince: Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/taylor. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.
Cash App: For a limited time, new Cash App customers who are parents can use our exclusive referral code FAMILY10 to earn $10. Download Cash App, enter the referral code in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you will receive $10. Terms apply.
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- Guest: Rob Evors (@foreversevors), House of Stassi
Topics
Working with the DeNiro’s of reality tv
Biggest fear going into HOS
Rob's relationship with Beau
Watching Stassi on the Amazing Race
Rob was a part of The Valley “bro chat”
What really happened with Jax and Brittany before Stassi and Beau's wedding
Sponsors
Quince: Go to Quince.com/taylor for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Talkspace: Get $80 off of your first month when you go to Talkspace.com/taylor and enter promo code SPACE80
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Beau Clark (@thegoodthebadthebogie), House of Stassi
Topics: Breaking the Fourth Wall, Stassi joined boys day, Taylor/Travis vs. Jason/Kylie, can't pump your own gas in New Jersey, wanting credit for tipping, our feelings on House of Stassi interviews, gifting Backstreet Boys tickets
Sponsors
Quince: Go to Quince.com/taylor for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too
Hers: Visitforhers.com/taylor to get personalized, affordable care that gets you
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Kristina Kelly (@kristinakelly), Vanderpump Rules, House of Stassi, Co-founder Heartspring.co
Topics: Starting Vanderpump Rules, choosing Max over VPR, Kristina’s take on Raquel, Taylor and Kristina’s “frosty” response to Katie joining HOS, Kristina’s epic one-liners and “mean girl” reputation, where she stands with the VPR cast, feelings leading up the HOS, “off-duty makeup” doesn’t translate on camera
Sponsors
Aura House: Use code taylor at aurahouse.com for 10% off your first order.
Quince: Go to Quince.com.com/taylor for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Polymarket: Now available in the U.S. App Store - you can trade on culture, entertainment and more, all in one place. Download the app and use code TAYLOR to get $50 to trade when you make a qualifying $20 deposit.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Katie Maloney (@musickillskate), House of Stassi and Vanderpump Rules, Co-founder of the Something About Her, Co-host of the Disrespectfully podcast
Topics: Scandoval paved the way for Scamanda, filming House of Stassi and the impending audience response, Katie’s boyfriend Nick and how they met, where Katie stands with Schwartz, Katie’s feelings on The Valley, what makes House of Stassi different
Sponsors
Boll & Branch: Get 15% off your first set of sheets plus free shipping and returns at BollAndBranch.com/TAYLOR
Revolve: Shop at REVOLVE.com/TAYLOR and use code TAYLOR for 15% off your first order. #REVOLVEpartner
Talkspace: Get $80 off your first month with promo code SPACE80 at Talkspace.com/taylor
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Taste of Taylor
Taste of Taylor is a podcast hosted by radio veteran Taylor Strecker, where pop culture, entertainment news, and the amusing chaos of Taylor’s life collide.Podcast website
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Taste of Taylor: Podcasts in Family