De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan

We're officially in Nashville... and after just one week, we already have so much to talk about.



This episode is all about our first impressions of life in Tennessee, the unexpected moment that made us feel like we made the right decision, what we're already loving about raising a family here, and why this fresh start has brought so much peace.



Of course, we also go down plenty of rabbit trails! From Jordan's newest history obsession to Dani's design plans for the new house, parenting with four kids, funny moving stories, and the random conversations that somehow only happen on this podcast.



Thanks for coming along as we start this new chapter with you.



We rounded up some great deals from a few of our favorite brands for you:



We've worked out a special deal with Hiya. Receive 50% off your first order on any of their products. To claim this deal you must go to hiyahealth.com/DANIAUSTIN. This deal is not available on their regular website. Go to hiyahealth.com/DANIAUSTIN and get your kids the full-body support they deserve.



Don't let financial opportunity slip through the cracks. Use code DANI at monarchmoney.com in your browser for half off your first year.



Visit OliveandJune.com/DANI for 20% off your first System!



Elevate your summer wardrobe. Go to Quince.com/dani for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.



Try Salt and Stone's discovery set to find your perfect scent — Go to SaltandStone.com/DANI and use code DANI at checkout for 15% off your first order.



Families are better when they're working together. Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to MySkylight.com/Dani



Subscribe to our official YouTube channel, @deinfluencedpodcast, and follow along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your De-Influenced fix. You can also find us on Instagram and TikTok at @deinfluencedpodcast. Thanks so much for listen



ing and supporting the show!

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