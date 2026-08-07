De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan

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164 episodes
- Our Costa Rica trip was honestly one of our favorite family vacations EVER…and then the trip
home happened. 😂
This week we're recapping everything—from our flight getting canceled, getting stranded in
Charlotte with four kids, and somehow still managing to laugh through all of it. We also ended
up having a surprisingly real conversation about control, why Jordan finally took his shoes off
(it's deeper than it sounds 😂), and what moving to Nashville has been teaching us about letting
go.
Plus we're sharing fun facts about Costa Rica, why we'd absolutely go back, and a few
unexpected lessons we brought home with us. As always, this episode has a little bit of
everything!!
Subscribe to our official YouTube channel, @deinfluencedpodcast, and follow along on
Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your De-Influenced fix. You can also find us on
Instagram and TikTok at @deinfluencedpodcast. Thanks so much for listening and supporting
the show!
A special THANK YOU to our sponsors:
Ka’Chava: Go to https://kachava.com and use code DANIAUSTIN for 15% off your first order.
Cotton: Cotton is The Fabric of Our Lives. Learn more at TheFabricOfOurLives.com.
Visit Myrtle Beach: You belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Plan the best
trip ever at VisitMyrtleBeach.com.
Olive and June: Visit OliveandJune.com/DANI for 20% off your first System!
Ogee: Thanks to today’s sponsor, Ogee: A higher standard for beauty. Go to ogee.com/DANI
and use code DANI to get 20% off certified organic makeup that performs like luxury.
Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week we're catching up on everything that's happened over the last few days... and somehow it includes a trip to urgent care, a fake broken toe, girls' night, minivan debates, and a life update after our move to Nashville.
We also answer some of your questions about how we're really doing since the move, what work looks like now, missing family, surviving life with four kids, and why neither of us is getting much sleep these days.
As always, it's a little chaotic, a lot of laughing, and feels like you're hanging out in the living room with us.
Subscribe to our official YouTube channel, @deinfluencedpodcast, and follow along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your De-Influenced fix. You can also find us on Instagram and TikTok at @deinfluencedpodcast. Thanks so much for listening and supporting the show!
Sponsors
Cozy EarthHead to cozyearth.com and use my code DANI for an exclusive 20% off.
Cash App
If you're ready to start teaching money habits without adding more stress to your plate, download Cash App and set up a managed account for your child today. For a limited time, new Cash App customers who are parents can use our exclusive referral code FAMILY10 to earn $10. Download Cash App, enter the referral code in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you will receive $10. Terms apply. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6–12. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Ross
Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com.
ResortPass
Go to resortpass.com/dani and use code DANI for $20 off your first booking of $100 or more. resortpass.com/dani, code DANI. ResortPass—the day is yours.
Rythm
Right now, Rythm is offering our listeners 15% off your first month and free shipping at rythm.health/dani. Stop guessing, start testing.
Our Place
Upgrade your kitchen with Our Place today. Visit fromourplace.com/DANI and use code DANI for 10% off sitewide. With a 100-day trial, you can try it completely risk-free.
Starbucks
Learn more at Starbucks.com/Partners.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Sometimes the best conversations are the ones you never plan.
This week we're talking about everything from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to AI, data centers, birth rates, marriage after kids, moving to Nashville, finding community, and why we're always falling down new rabbit holes together. We also share what we're learning about family life, personal growth, and why discomfort isn't always something to fix.
As always, thanks for hanging out with us!!
We rounded up some great deals from a few of our favorite brands for you:
If you're ready to take the next step in your life, whether that is merch, your own hair care line, or something in between, go to shopify.com/dani and make it happen. It doesn't matter where you're at in your entrepreneur journey, Shopify is there to make your life and selling journey easier.
Head to storyblocks.com/dani to access the human-made stock media library that's essential to our workflow. For a limited time, they're offering 15% off any annual plan, and that discount is only available through our link.
Visit resortpass.com/dani to get $20 off your first booking of $100 or more. ResortPass - the day is yours.
Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com
You belong at The Beach - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Plan the best trip ever at VisitMyrtleBeach.com.
Made from viscose from bamboo - breathable, soft, and built for summer. Head to cozyearth.com and use my code DANI for an exclusive 20% off.That's code DANI for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
Subscribe to our official YouTube channel, @deinfluencedpodcast, and follow along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your De-Influenced fix. You can also find us on Instagram and TikTok at @deinfluencedpodcast. Thanks so much for listen
ing and supporting the show!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We're officially in Nashville... and after just one week, we already have so much to talk about.
This episode is all about our first impressions of life in Tennessee, the unexpected moment that made us feel like we made the right decision, what we're already loving about raising a family here, and why this fresh start has brought so much peace.
Of course, we also go down plenty of rabbit trails! From Jordan's newest history obsession to Dani's design plans for the new house, parenting with four kids, funny moving stories, and the random conversations that somehow only happen on this podcast.
Thanks for coming along as we start this new chapter with you.
We rounded up some great deals from a few of our favorite brands for you:
We've worked out a special deal with Hiya. Receive 50% off your first order on any of their products. To claim this deal you must go to hiyahealth.com/DANIAUSTIN. This deal is not available on their regular website. Go to hiyahealth.com/DANIAUSTIN and get your kids the full-body support they deserve.
Don't let financial opportunity slip through the cracks. Use code DANI at monarchmoney.com in your browser for half off your first year.
Visit OliveandJune.com/DANI for 20% off your first System!
Elevate your summer wardrobe. Go to Quince.com/dani for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Try Salt and Stone's discovery set to find your perfect scent — Go to SaltandStone.com/DANI and use code DANI at checkout for 15% off your first order.
Families are better when they're working together. Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to MySkylight.com/Dani
Subscribe to our official YouTube channel, @deinfluencedpodcast, and follow along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your De-Influenced fix. You can also find us on Instagram and TikTok at @deinfluencedpodcast. Thanks so much for listen
ing and supporting the show!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- HAHA just kidding!!Despite what the title might suggest, this is just our last episode recorded in Dallas before we officially make the move to Nashville.It’s short but sweet! We have an honest conversation about everything we're feeling right now—the excitement, the grief of leaving a place that's been home for six years, the fear of starting over, and what it means to build community from scratch.Dani opens up about feeling overwhelmed by the move, the emotional toll of the internet, and what she's been wrestling with as she asks God what her purpose is in this season.We'll be taking a short two-week break while we get settled, but we'll be back before you know it. Thank you for being part of our Dallas chapter—we can't wait to bring you along for what's next.We rounded up some great deals from a few of our favorite brands for you:For a limited time, new Cash App customers can earn $10 if they use code FAMILY10 in their profile at sign up and send $5 to a friend within 14 days. Terms applyTreat yourself to the cool, easy comfort your summer nights have been missing. Head to cozyearth.com and use my code DANIBOGO to buy one, get one free - mix and match across sheets, pajamas, and towels.Families are better when they're working together. Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to MySkylight.com/Dani (http://MySkylight.com/Dani)Head to storyblocks.com/dani to access the human-made stock media library that's essential to our workflow. For a limited time, they're offering 15% off any annual plan, and that discount is only available through our link.Subscribe to our official YouTube channel, @deinfluencedpodcast, and follow along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your De-Influenced fix. You can also find us on Instagram and TikTok at @deinfluencedpodcast. Thanks so much for listening and supporting the show!
Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan
Welcome to your favorite podcast, De-Influenced with Dani and Jordan; your go-to listen for a fresh take on all topics from pop culture and conspiracy theories to parenting and entrepreneurship. Join Dani and her husband Jordan each week as they dive deep and “de-influence,” getting really real and sharing their unfiltered thoughts, oftentimes drawing from their 12+ years of experience in the influencer industry. But it’s not just about them—De-Influenced features candid conversations with guests, giving you a different interview experience as Dani & Jordan deliver the heart-hitting questions.
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