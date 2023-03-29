De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan

Going beyond the highlights. Dani Austin peels back the curtain for an unfiltered look into life as a mom, founder, influencer, and entrepreneur More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
The Season Finale: Dani & Jordan Unhinged
From their biggest fights to crazy parenting moments, secret society membership, insecurities, and never-before shared stories... nothing is off the table this week. Dani & Jordan wrap up season one with an unfiltered round of questions.
4/26/2023
1:37:47
Reality TV, Calling Logan Paul, & Answering Your Burning Questions
On today’s episode, Dani reveals her biggest regrets on the internet, what products are overhyped, why she has Logan Paul’s phone number, if she’s doing a reality TV show, & more. Dani’s team members, Nicki & Jenni, join the show to ask all of your burning Q&A box questions.
4/19/2023
1:11:20
Success, Stress, & Serum: What We Learned From Starting a Business Out of Our Home
In 2021, Dani & Jordan created their hair care company, Divi, from the ground up. In today’s episode, they sit down to reflect on and discuss the behind-the-scenes of building a business “in-house”
4/12/2023
49:53
Do Influencers Use Their Friendships for Clout?
Dani & Jordan sit down for a raw conversation about mental health, boundaries, and friendships.
4/5/2023
49:40
What Really Happens On Influencer Trips? How Do Influencers Get Paid?
Have you ever wondered what happens on influencer trips? Do brands pay influencers to attend these trips? How do brand deals work? Dani & Jordan dive into the more “hush hush” questions when it comes to the influencer industry.