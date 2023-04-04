As an organizational psychologist, Adam Grant believes that great minds don't think alike; they challenge each other to think differently. In Re:Thinking with A... More
Steve Martin on finding your authentic voice
Steve Martin has made an award-winning career out of taking on new identities–from actor and comedian to musician and novelist. Over the years, he’s learned that the best way to find yourself is by imitating your role models. He explores how to do that in a new audiobook, So Many Steves, with his longtime friend Adam Gopnik, the New Yorker writer and author. Steve and Adam join Adam Grant for a riveting discussion about impersonation and authenticity, humor and writing, success and happiness, and valuing the friends you make along the way. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts.
For 15% off So Many Steves, use the code ADAMGRANT at pushkin.fm.
5/4/2023
42:02
Getting to the heart of team culture with Pete Carroll
How do you build a team capable of winning the Super Bowl? Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes it comes down to strong relationships–ones that extend beyond the field and last for a lifetime. He talks with Adam about taking accountability for failures, the differences between regard and respect, and the rituals he’s developed over years on the job that have helped him create trust and communication in his team. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/25/2023
33:08
Reconsidering your beliefs with Tara Westover
The first time Tara Westover ever stepped into a classroom, she was seventeen. Today, Tara has a PhD in history and a #1 New York Times bestselling book, “Educated”, a memoir about her experience growing up undereducated in rural Idaho in a Mormon survivalist family. Tara and Adam talk about the triumphs and struggles of educating yourself and others, what it takes to open other people’s minds, and the difficult and surprising emotions that arise when we challenge –and even change– our beliefs.Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/18/2023
37:14
How do incentives really work? with Uri Gneezy
What motivates us to do… well, anything? Uri Gneezy is a behavioral economist who has changed our understanding of how incentives influence our decisions and actions. Adam and Uri take a deep dive into the psychology of rewards and punishments -- and when and why they backfire. Uri’s latest book “Mixed Signals: How Incentives Really Work” is out now. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/11/2023
36:27
Sci-fi writer Andy Weir doesn't love writing
Andy Weir is the bestselling author of The Martian and Project Hail Mary. He’s known for weaving deep, carefully researched science into his novels, building intricate sci-fi worlds that have captivated millions of readers. But here’s a plot twist: Andy doesn’t actually love the act of writing itself – so how does he motivate himself to do it anyway? Adam talks with Andy about the creative process, the skills involved in discarding bad ideas, finding joy in worldbuilding and research, and why you should never be writing with a sequel in mind. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
