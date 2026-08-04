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216 episodes
- Your beliefs about yourself and the world have a big impact on your mental health, relationships, and success. As a positive psychology evangelist, Shawn Achor has spent his career studying how to challenge and change the core beliefs that might be holding you back, and shares his insights in his new book, The Power of Beliefs. In this episode, Shawn and Adam dive into the surprising connections between happiness and success, and discuss the science of optimism and pessimism. Shawn also describes seven key important beliefs that underlie happiness, breaks down strategies for shifting beliefs, and asks Adam to weigh in on how to convince leaders to care about the well-being of their people.
Featured guest
Follow Shawn Achor on Instagram, LinkedIn, and at https://www.shawnachor.com/
Buy The Power of Beliefs
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Watch ReThinking videos on YouTube at TEDPods
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ReThinking is produced by Cosmic Standard. Our Senior Producer is Jessica Glazer, our Engineer is Aja Simpson, our Technical Director is Jacob Winik, and our Executive Producer is Eliza Smith.
For the full text transcript, visit ted.com/podcasts/rethinking-with-adam-grant-transcripts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Many people regularly plunge into ice-cold water to soothe soreness or boost energy—but for some, the plunge itself is a sport. As a sports journalist, Chris Ballard was reporting on cold water immersion when he got into ice swimming himself and ended up competing on the US team at world championships. In this episode, Adam dives into Chris’s book The Plunge, and the two discuss the psychology behind risk taking, endurance, and resilience in the face of discomfort. They explore why people seek out extreme challenges that push their minds and bodies to the limit, and separate myth from science about the health benefits of cold water immersion.
Featured guest
Follow Chris Ballard on Instagram, LinkedIn, and chrisballardwritings.com/
Buy The Plunge: Maverick Swimmers, an Unlikely Quest, and the Transformative Power of Cold Water
Connect with the team
Follow Adam on Instagram, LinkedIn, and at adamgrant.net/
Subscribe to Adam’s Substack Granted
Watch ReThinking videos on YouTube at TEDPods
Follow TED on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok
ReThinking is produced by Cosmic Standard. Our Senior Producer is Jessica Glazer, our Engineer is Aja Simpson, our Technical Director is Jacob Winik, and our Executive Producer is Eliza Smith.
For the full text transcript, visit ted.com/podcasts/rethinking-with-adam-grant-transcripts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- AI has become a part of all of our lives in recent years—even for kids. Dana Suskind is a pediatric cochlear implant surgeon and the author of the new book Human Raised, a science-backed guide to parenting in the age of AI. In this episode, Adam and Dana take a closer look at the impact AI can have on kids, and they break down the key components of healthy development that only human caregivers can provide. Dana also shares her HOPE framework for navigating our relationship with this new technology and she emphasizes the importance of friction in relationships when it comes to learning valuable soft skills.
Featured guest
Follow Dana Suskind on Instagram, LinkedIn, and at https://humanraised.org/
Buy Human Raised
Connect with the team
Follow Adam on Instagram, LinkedIn, and at adamgrant.net/
Subscribe to Adam’s Substack Granted
Watch ReThinking videos on YouTube at TEDPods
Follow TED on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok
ReThinking is produced by Cosmic Standard. Our Senior Producer is Jessica Glazer, our Engineer is Aja Simpson, our Technical Director is Jacob Winik, and our Executive Producer is Eliza Smith.
For the full text transcript, visit ted.com/podcasts/rethinking-with-adam-grant-transcripts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Corruption in organizations is one of the biggest problems of our time, and many people believe it may be unsolvable—but Eric Ries doesn’t think so. As entrepreneur and author, Eric has dedicated his career to helping businesses succeed and do the right thing. His new book, Incorruptible, focuses on how to help organizations stay aligned with their ideals. In this episode, Adam and Eric break down why it’s so easy for modern companies to go astray from their missions, the incentives that encourage organizations to deprioritize their principles, and what differentiates companies that have managed to avoid corruption over long periods of time. Eric recommends a series of practices that any workplace can adopt, and shares what he learned from establishing a stock exchange anchored on long-term value instead of short-term returns.
Featured guest
Follow Eric Ries on LinkedIn
Buy Incorruptible
Connect with the team
Follow Adam on Instagram, LinkedIn, and at adamgrant.net/
Subscribe to Adam’s Substack Granted
Watch ReThinking videos on YouTube at TEDPods
Follow TED on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok
ReThinking is produced by Cosmic Standard. Our Senior Producer is Jessica Glazer, our Engineer is Aja Simpson, our Technical Director is Jacob Winik, and our Executive Producer is Eliza Smith.
For the full text transcript, visit ted.com/podcasts/rethinking-with-adam-grant-transcripts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Ann Patchett is an award-winning novelist—her most recent bestseller is Whistler—and she also owns an independent bookstore in Nashville. In this episode, Adam asks Ann about where she finds her ideas and how she shapes them into great stories. Along with the craft of writing, they discuss the mindsets and skillsets involved in seeing and bringing out the best in others. Ann also recounts the challenge she set herself to rethink her stance on social interaction.
Featured guest
Follow Ann Patchett on at https://www.annpatchett.com/
Follow Parnassus Books on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and at https://parnassusbooks.net/
Buy Whistler
Connect with the team
Follow Adam on Instagram, LinkedIn, and at adamgrant.net/
Subscribe to Adam’s Substack Granted
Watch ReThinking videos on YouTube at TEDAudioCollective
Follow TED on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok
ReThinking is produced by Cosmic Standard. Our Senior Producer is Jessica Glazer, our Engineer is Aja Simpson, our Technical Director is Jacob Winik, and our Executive Producer is Eliza Smith.
For the full text transcript, visit ted.com/podcasts/rethinking-with-adam-grant-transcripts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About ReThinking
As an organizational psychologist, Adam Grant believes that great minds don't think alike; they challenge each other to think differently. In Re:Thinking with Adam Grant, he has lively discussions and debates with some of the world's most interesting thinkers, creators, achievers, and leaders—from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Brené Brown to Mark Cuban, and Olympic medalists to Nobel laureates to Oscar winners. By diving inside their minds, Adam is on a mission to uncover bold insights and share surprising science that can make us all a little bit smarter. Tune in to Re:Thinking with Adam Grant. You might just be inspired to let go of some old ideas and embrace some new ones.Follow Adam on Instagram @adamgrant, LinkedIn at @adammgrant Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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