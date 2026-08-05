Fresh off their House of Stassi press tour in NYC, Stassi and Taylor are back to recap the diabolical schedule and the intense realities of success. They break down why they are actively avoiding the comment section and Stassi shares a vulnerable voice memo she sent to the group chat. Stassi also has a bone to pick with JetBlue's questionable new menu options involving trout tartine and zucchini fritattas. They get fully fired up over SUR goat cheese balls, clear up internet rumors about Taylor's parenting timeline, and debate the color palette of the calendar year (apologies to the month of March). They wrap up with a kids' card game that quickly turns into a breakdown of their sophisticated death row meals, travel fantasies, and then get completely honest about the separation anxiety of traveling without their kids.

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