Pop Culture Hour: Sofia Richie Just Made Weddings Cool Again (And Replaced Hailey Bieber As The New It Girl)

This month on Pop Culture Hour, Stassi and Taylor are coming to you live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They gush about how much they love Milwaukee and how tour has been going so far - including how the hotel is haunted, why they love traveling the country, and some horrific (current and past) bathroom stories. Diving into the pop culture of it all - rather than covering 5 stories - Stassi and Taylor deeply analyze the not-so-subtle-luxury of Sofia Richie's stunning wedding. Sofia's content as overtaken all of our Tiktok algorithms and Stassi is 100000% obsessed with it all. They talk about how Gen Z thinks weddings are cheugy but how Sofia is making them cool again. They end on discussing how Sofia's essentially replaces Hailey Bieber as the new "it" girl and how she might feel about that.