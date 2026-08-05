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STASSI with Tay

PodcastOne
Society & CultureTV & Film
STASSI with Tay
Latest episode

461 episodes

  • STASSI with Tay

    NYC vs LA, Reformulating SUR Goat Cheese Balls, and Atrocious Plane Food

    08/05/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Fresh off their House of Stassi press tour in NYC, Stassi and Taylor are back to recap the diabolical schedule and the intense realities of success. They break down why they are actively avoiding the comment section and Stassi shares a vulnerable voice memo she sent to the group chat. Stassi also has a bone to pick with JetBlue's questionable new menu options involving trout tartine and zucchini fritattas. They get fully fired up over SUR goat cheese balls, clear up internet rumors about Taylor's parenting timeline, and debate the color palette of the calendar year (apologies to the month of March). They wrap up with a kids' card game that quickly turns into a breakdown of their sophisticated death row meals, travel fantasies, and then get completely honest about the separation anxiety of traveling without their kids.
    Thanks for supporting our sponsors:
    Amazon Music: Your one app for music, podcasts, and audiobooks — Amazon Music Unlimited subscription now includes access to audiobooks
    Boll and Branch: For a limited time, get 15% off sitewide at BollAndBranch.com/stassi with code Stassi. Exclusions apply.
    Factor: Head to Factormeals.com/stassi50off and use code stassi50off to get 50 percent off.
    Nutrafol: Get $10 off your first month’s subscription when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter code STASSI
    Progressive: Compare car insurance quote with rates from other companies at Progressive.com
    Thrive Causmetics: Go to thrivecausemetics.com/STASSI for an exclusive offer of 20% off your first order
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • STASSI with Tay

    What's Up, Losers: Our Full Moon Premiere

    07/29/2026 | 59 mins.
    What’s up, losers? Stassi and Taylor are ready for their show premiere—which just so happens to fall on a full moon. Channeling their inner witches, manifesting miracles (and maybe a few hexes), they discuss navigating the madness of upcoming press tours. Plus, Stassi reveals why she's been spiraling about movie theater seating, discuss elevated travel styles, and Taylor revisits some celebrity beef that she still hasn't quite shaken. They also talk about some of the cringe of being public figures and why Stassi will be automated cars' #1 fan.
    Thanks for supporting our sponsors:
    Amazon Music: Your one app for music, podcasts, and audiobooks — Amazon Music Unlimited subscription now includes access to audiobooks
    Boll and Branch: For a limited time, get 15% off sitewide at BollAndBranch.com/stassi with code Stassi. Exclusions apply.
    Revolve: Go to REVOLVE.com/STASSI to shop our faves and use code STASSI for 15% off your first order.
    Skylight: Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to MySkylight.com/STASSI.
    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/STASSI and use STASSI at checkout for 15% off
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • STASSI with Tay

    Motherhood Fears, NYC Chaos & Internet Pick Me Girls

    07/22/2026 | 52 mins.
    The House of Stassi trailer is here! Stassi and Taylor talk about the excitement of the big drop, the terrifying reality of intrusive parenting thoughts, and why we definitely don’t want to test our survival instincts in an emergency. Taylor reveals her secret weapon for keeping tabs on internet trolls (her wife), and they break down why leaving a group chat is the ultimate power move. Stassi explains why ordering for the whole table is something she'd rather not do, and Taylor calls her out for being an internet pick me girl.
    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Hiya: Receive 50% off your first order at hiyahealth.com/STASSI
    Poshmark: Shop now at Poshmark.com/stassi and get $10 off your first purchase
    Ro: Go to RO.CO/STASSI to see if you’re eligible
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • STASSI with Tay

    Crowning The Biggest Loser, Bars In Grocery Stores, & High School Reunions

    07/15/2026 | 1h
    Taylor is diet posting from the Hamptons while Stassi admires (from a distance) the Wine Bar at her local Gelson's grocery store. It's a battle for who deserves the Loser Crown, from Taylor's fillet comment to Danny DeVito at a steakhouse, to Stassi's cringe-worthy DM to director Jon M. Chu. They also share their most interesting experiences with other Hollywood actors, and debate whether they could drink Taylor Swift under the table. Finally, Stassi asks Taylor for advice on a current dilemma. Her 20th high school reunion is around the corner. Should Stassi show up fully glammed to inspire the youths, or is walking down those halls just asking for trouble?
    Thanks for supporting our sponsors:
    Boll and Branch: For a limited time, get 15% off sitewide at BollAndBranch.com/stassi with code Stassi. Exclusions apply.
    Hiya: Receive 50% off your first order at hiyahealth.com/STASSI
    Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • STASSI with Tay

    Billionaire Bestie Etiquette, Questionable Event Choices & The Death of Bridal Parties

    07/08/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This week, Stassi and Taylor break down the stadium-sized wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. From 20-minute individual vows and Cartier watch auctions to childhood photo decor, they unpack the questionable-yet-brilliant spectacle of it all, analyze the dramatic fallout surrounding Blake Lively's absence, and officially declare traditional bridal parties to be dead!
    Plus, Stassi pulls back the curtain on watching the upcoming premiere of House of Stassi from start to finish. Taylor gets real about the backward dynamics of a traditional country club, and then the duo wraps up with an honest look at mom guilt, laziness, and averaging a hilarious 1,800 steps a day (10k+ steps no thank you!)
    Thanks for supporting our sponsors:
    Factor: Head to Factormeals.com/stassi50off and use code stassi50off to get 50 percent off.
    Nutrafol: Get $10 off your first month’s subscription when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter code STASSI
    Quince: Go to Quince.com/stassi for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/STASSI and use STASSI at checkout for 15% off
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About STASSI with Tay
Stassi Schroeder and Taylor Strecker are here to talk shit… mostly about themselves. They break down pop culture, relationships, motherhood, and the chaos of their lives, without the BS. It’s real laughs, mild judgment, and a weekly hang with two women who actually get it.
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