Love her or hate her, but you can’t ignore the sassy, quick-witted Stassi Schroeder Clark. On her weekly podcast, Stassi examines the highs and lows of life, th... More
Pop Culture Hour: Sofia Richie Just Made Weddings Cool Again (And Replaced Hailey Bieber As The New It Girl)
This month on Pop Culture Hour, Stassi and Taylor are coming to you live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They gush about how much they love Milwaukee and how tour has been going so far - including how the hotel is haunted, why they love traveling the country, and some horrific (current and past) bathroom stories.
Diving into the pop culture of it all - rather than covering 5 stories - Stassi and Taylor deeply analyze the not-so-subtle-luxury of Sofia Richie's stunning wedding. Sofia's content as overtaken all of our Tiktok algorithms and Stassi is 100000% obsessed with it all. They talk about how Gen Z thinks weddings are cheugy but how Sofia is making them cool again. They end on discussing how Sofia's essentially replaces Hailey Bieber as the new "it" girl and how she might feel about that.
5/3/2023
51:05
Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski: Love Is Blind's MVP
On this episode, Stassi chats with Love Is Blind's MVP, Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski! The pair discuss Bliss's experience filming Love Is Blind - down to where they get their food and what a day in the life filming looks like.
Bliss met the love of her life, Zack Goytowski, on this latest season of Netflix's hit show and they had a bit of an unconventional journey, which Stassi believes is part of what makes them so authentic and likable. Bliss and Stassi talk about how married life is now (1 year later), and Stassi recounts her embarrassing fangirl moment in the airport last week.
Finally, Stassi and Bliss talk about what's next for the couple and whether or not they'd do reality TV again.
4/26/2023
48:06
Chris Medina: Stassi's Personal Psychic/Medium
On this episode, Stassi catches up with her personal psychic/medium Chris Medina! In addition to just being such a supportive and loving energy to be around, Chris has predicted huge events in Stassi's life (multiple times) and she's even written about his predictions in her book, Off With My Head! It's been about a year since they've last seen each other, so Chris takes this opportunity to give Stassi his predictions for the next 3 years for her and her family - including his predictions for Baby #2!
4/19/2023
54:24
Pour It Out: My BFF Hits On My Husband, Getting Over An Ex In The Same Friend Group, & How to Sabotage Your Fiance’s OOTD
On this special Pour It Out episode, Stassi's husband Beau Clark joins her to talk about finding out they're having a baby boy and he helps her answer all of your questions. They discuss: their opinion on opposites in a relationships, how to sabotage your fiance into wearing a new suit on your wedding day, what to do when friends hit on your husband (wtf, honestly), and how to get over an ex when you are both still in the same friend group. It's a juicy one.

4/12/2023
1:04:46
Pop Culture Hour: Emrata/Harry Styles Smooch, Gwyneth's Trial & Hailey vs Selena
In this month's Pop Culture Hour with Taylor Strecker, Stassi and Taylor talk about their upcoming tour and how freaking excited they are to hit the road, especially for Stassi's freaking 35th birthday show in Los Angeles. They then cover: Emrata and Harry Styles being caught kissing, Gwyneth Paltrows trial, rumors that Reese Witherspoon is now with Tom Brady, and Hailey vs Selena.
